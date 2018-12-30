'Excellent Ernesto Cousins 3/Wrestlevania' review: Two games in one book

Have you ever heard of a book titled “Excellent Ernesto Cousins 3/Wrestlevania: A Play-Your-Way Book (Midnight Arcade)” by Gabe Soria (Penguin Workshop)? If not, then you should definitely get it because it switches between two games throughout the whole book.

One game is Excellent Ernesto Cousins 3. It’s sort of like Mario. It’s like Mario in that there are turtles, but this game has turtles that are deadly with long, sharp and shiny spikes. Also, there are bombs with claws and fangs. The main character is a girl, which is good because the main character in most games is a boy.

The other game is called “Wrestlevania.” It says "vania" because the host of the game is a vampire. It’s an intense fighting game. Some of the other fighters' names are Boris, Elsa and more.

Oh yeah, I forgot to tell you that there are these little black dots on every page. Personally I have no idea what they are — I wonder why they are on every page, but I just can’t seem to crack the case.

I think the coolest thing that this does is — you know how in a lot of books they say the character’s name? If you do, then you will think this is cool, just like me. In this book, they make you want to believe that you’re in the book, so they say "you" instead of saying the character’s name. I think this book will be a gold medal winner.

Sign up for the Family newsletter Never run out of fun ideas to do with the kids. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Gina Cerulli’s fifth-grade class, Idle Hour Elementary School, Oakdale