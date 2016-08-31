Music with underwater lights

The Bluetooth Wireless Speaker & Underwater Light Show (Game) is actually a speaker that can be used when you are taking a shower, having a pool party, dancing or just enjoying the music.

This speaker can work in and out of the water, and that is why I think that if you sing in the shower, you might really like this! Besides that, it also puts on a light show.

If you just want to listen to music, you can press a button and the lights won’t flash. It runs on battery for up to six hours before it needs to be recharged. I think it is great if you have a backyard barbecue. The instructions for setting it up are simple. The only negative I have with it is the charger, because mine was a little difficult to connect, but that is just a minor problem.

RATING: 5 smiles