'The Nutcracker and the Four Realms' is the perfect holiday movie

On Tuesday evening we went to an advanced screening of a terrific movie, “The Nutcracker and the Four Realms,” which is Disney’s spin on the original “Nutcracker” film and ballet. It takes place at Christmastime in London.

Clara’s mother has recently passed away and left gifts to all three of her kids. Clara gets a special gift that requires a mysterious key to open. While Clara (Mackenzie Foy) is at a Christmas Eve ball at a palace, she runs off and meets Godfather Drosselmeyer (Morgan Freeman), who tells Clara that he is the one who gave Clara’s mom a special gift many years ago. The only advice that he gives her is that she is unique, just like her mother.

Everyone at the party receives a special gift that is hanging outside on a rope. Clara follows her golden rope, which leads her outside to the Land of Snowflakes and eventually to the Nutcracker. She searches for a key, but it is taken by a clever creature. As she follows this creature on a journey through the four realms, the Nutcracker takes her to the place where she meets Sugar Plum Fairy (Keira Knightley) from the Land of Sweets, Hawthorne (Eugenio Derbez) from the Land of Flowers, and Shiver (Richard E. Grant) from the Land of Snowflakes. As she and the Nutcracker venture through all four realms, she encounters many challenges and difficulties as she tries to get the key.

One of our favorite parts is when Clara watches the ballet explaining her mother’s past and her tie to the four realms. There are many beautiful visual effects as Ballerina Princess (Misty Copeland) whimsically dances across the stage and Clara begins to piece together the puzzle of her mother’s past.

We also really loved the connection between Clara and Godfather Drosselmeyer. We loved the bond that they share and how he believes in her the whole time and sends the owl along with her on her journey through the realms to guide her.

This movie has many valuable lessons for people of all ages. One lesson is not to be selfish and greedy, and to care about the people around you. Another lesson is the one we follow all the time, to treat people the way you want to be treated. We also loved the flashbacks Clara has to special times with her mother.

We rate this movie a perfect 5 smiles because it was exciting, action-packed and filled with many surprises and took us on an emotional roller coaster. This movie is the perfect holiday movie to watch. We don’t want to give anything away, so you will have to watch the movie to see if Clara is successful in finding the key!