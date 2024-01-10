Party in the Park in Massapequa Park let's kids shop and play

When littles walk into this magical boutique on Park Boulevard in Massapequa Park, they are welcomed by a cheerful rainbow mat, Montessori-style toys and a pretend village inspired by actual stores in town.

Party in the Park, a kids’ play space and clothing store, is a cozy destination for 1- to 6-year-olds.

Owners Jenna Sforza-Biancaniello and John Biancaniello, who grew up locally, know that kids love creative activities with two kids of their own, Kaia, 6, and Johnny, 3 1/2.

“I love planning events. I love doing fun things with kids. And we love town,” says Sforza-Biancaniello, 39, a former paralegal. Her husband is an executive in the audiovisual industry.

Kids can be anything they want to be here. They can jam out with instruments in the music store, be a vet or go shopping at the pretend grocery store.

When a store on buzzy Boulevard became available, they “immediately jumped on it,” she says. Since opening this past the summer, tots have played pretend, climbed and socialized in hourlong creative sessions.

It’s all about “giving kids the freedom to explore and learn,” says Sforza-Biancaniello.

Hourlong open play sessions are $20 a child. Private 60-minute play dates for 10 run $200. Classes in art, movement and music run 60 minutes and cost around $35. Booking in advance is recommended.

Birthday packages start at $325, depending on duration and number of guests. Special events include a bouquet-making event for moms and kids on Feb. 10 that costs $62.

An in-house boutique features rompers, dresses, sweaters and more for newborns up to age 6. Prices run around $20 and up.

1019 Park Blvd., 516-308-3751, partyinthepark.me.