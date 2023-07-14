Silver Sands Motel in Greenport reopens after major face-lift

The Silver Sands Motel in Greenport has a vibe. The 20-room vacation location, which is known for its laid-back charm and beachy quirkiness, has recently undergone a rejuvenation by new owners Alex Perros and Ryan Hardy.

“There’s something about this property that’s magical,” says Perros. “It’s a special place at the dead end of a road, across some train tracks. It transports you.”

Built in 1957 by the Jurzenia family, the motel is situated on 45 acres overlooking the Peconic Bay featuring 1,400 square feet of private beach, a grassy courtyard, natural gardens and salt marshes.

“People have always gravitated toward Silver Sands because of its beauty and calming view where you are totally surrounded by nature,” says executive director Ali Tuthill of Greenport. “The property speaks for itself.”

What to know Silver Sands Motel has reopened in Greenport after a face-lift, preserving it's '50s vibe.

in Greenport after a face-lift, preserving it's '50s vibe. Two friends took on the rejuvenation.

took on the rejuvenation. Motel rooms cost $495-$525 per night, beach shacks $645-$745 per night and bungalows $500-$875 per night (all during peak season); 1400 Silvermere Rd.; 631-997-1957, silversandsmotel.com.

The dining area at the Silver Sands motel as it looked back in the 1950s. Credit: Silver Sands Motel & Bungalows ?

FRIENDS REVAMP SILVER SANDS

The new lobby area at the Silver Sands in Greenport on July 5. Credit: Randee Daddona

Hardy and Perros have been best friends for more than half their lives. As a chef and owner of several Manhattan restaurants, Hardy decided to combine his hospitality skills with Perros, who has a background in business operations, design and real estate development, to take on this project.

Sign up for the Family newsletter Never run out of fun ideas to do with the kids. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

“I came out for the weekend and was really taken with it,” says Perros, who lives in Southold. “We were both drawn to it. This was the perfect thing for us to do together. Our goal was to enhance and rejuvenate the property.”

They purchased the facility from Jean Jurzenia Burden and Darline Duffy Jurzenia, widow of former owner/manager Ed Jurzenia, then immediately began renovating and remodeling.

“We are keeping true to the spirit of this property. What we set out to do was bring it forward to modern-day standards,” says Perros, who declined to put a price tag on the upgrades. “The existing footprint of every building on this property has remained. Unfortunately, a lot of the landscaping and buildings had fallen into a significant amount of disrepair. While the building structures themselves were in good shape, the walls and the floors had to be replaced.”

DIFFERENT WAYS TO STAY

Ten rooms have private gardens on the east side of the property with queen-size beds plus a living area and a daybed. The west side of the motel has king-size beds with double-size closets and larger bathrooms as well as a seating area. Additionally, there are 13 bungalows with one to two bedrooms and nine studio beach shacks with screened porches and private outdoor showers. A series of beach houses are set to open in the fall.

“The design is an eclectic mix,” says Perros. “There’s a certain level of sophistication to the motel that was true to the original property and a certain amount that’s beach vacation casual.”

Each guest has full access to the private beach with two swimming platforms where there are lounge chairs, umbrellas and towel service available. There are also two boccie courts, bicycles, e-bikes, kayaks and stand-up paddle boards that guest can use for free. There’s also seating along the boardwalk and beach to watch the sunset or sunrise. The motel is within walking distance of the center of Greenport village with its many shops and restaurants, plus it’s adjacent to two hiking trails.

Bicycles are available for guests staying at the Silver Sands in Greenport. Credit: Randee Daddona

TASTE THE SUMMER

Food is a focus at the Silver Sands where oven-fired pizzas, fresh baked goods and gourmet sandwiches are served. The motel, in partnership with Oysterponds Shellfish Company of Orient, also owns 15 acres of an underwater parcel which has two million Pipes Cove oysters. The shellfish are pulled up daily and ready to serve guests at Eddie’s Oyster Bar.

The cafe at the Silver Sands in Greenport on July 5. Credit: Randee Daddona

“For me, the North Atlantic oysters are the best. It’s a very balanced oyster in flavor,” says Hardy, of Manhattan and Greenport. “This is one of the finest sections of shellfish in the whole country and we happen to be right in the middle of it.”

Nookies Diner will open this summer on the property where breakfast and lunch will be served. Those craving throwback cocktails like a Lime Rickey or a gimlet can grab one at the Lobby Bar.

OPENING WEEKEND

1970's cars are parked at he iconic Silver Sands motel. Credit: Silver Sands Motel & Bungalows ?

Danielle Milota and her husband, Kevin, came up from Miami for opening weekend June 30 to July 2.

“We decided to get away for a bit and this property was truly an oasis,” says Milota, who grew up in Manhasset. “We relaxed, ate, swam in the water, laid out in the sun and enjoyed delicious cocktails. It was the most magical weekend.”

The couple went to visit family for the July Fourth holiday, but they liked the Silver Sands so much they returned on July 5 for an extra night. “I’ve gone to the Hamptons my whole life, but this is the most unique experience I’ve had,” says Milota.