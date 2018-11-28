Snot It: A fun game, if you're not picky

The name is gross, and so is the picture on the box, but it’s funny as ever.

Snot It (KD Games) comes with four plastic noses, one for each player to wear, a spinner and a rotator bowl. In the rotator bowl you need to place all the green, yellow and purple puffballs. The game has four snots — blue, orange, green and yellow — that stick to the puffballs. So don’t worry, you won’t get into a sticky situation.

I think the game is easy to assemble and fun to play. It sounds gross, but most kids like gross things anyway. Another thing I like about the game is that the snot stays sticky and anyone can play the game. It’s silly and weird, which kids really like.

Ages: 4 and older

Rating: 4 smiles out of 5

Julie Corwin’s fifth-grade class, Drexel Avenue School, Westbury