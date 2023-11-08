7 STEM classes for kids of all ages on Long Island 

Toddlers wearing lab coats. Kids creating art in virtual reality. Teens working with hormones and enzymes that can treat genetic diseases. There’s a method behind the madness.

Across Long Island, science lab instructors, museum curators and those who design after school technology programs agree: Enrichment programs that emphasize science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) will help prepare kids for tomorrow’s jobs, some of which may not yet exist.

One pervasive part of technology is digital art, says Cassandra Basile, director of One River Art School in Woodbury. “Digital art is extremely important and powerful for kids and teens in 2023, and will be in the future, because most of the art we experience in our daily lives is digital,” says Basile, who offers a variety of digital art classes. “When we talk about career opportunities and having an impact on the world, a background in digital art is a game changer.”

There's a similar theme behind the exhibits at the Long Island Explorium in Port Jefferson. Lisa Rodriguez, deputy director of programs, marketing and technology says, “Making STEM an early, easy part of children’s lives is a way to integrate it holistically.”

So, if your child craves STEM or STEAM, (add the "a" for art), here are highlights from seven programs where toddlers through teens can learn through laughter.

Ava Escobar of Fresh Meadows, 6, participates in a "kitchen chemistry" STEM lesson at the Science Museum of Long Island in Manhasset on Oct. 24. Credit: Barry Sloan

MOMMY & ME STEAM TEAM

At Once Upon a Treetop in Plainview, toddlers and their caregivers can try their first science experiments together. During the weekly Lab Littles class, kids 24 to 48 months wear lab coats and work in pairs with their parents. “I’ll do a color mixing class where we combine dish soap, food coloring and baking soda. When we add a lemon to it, the mixture turns into a lemon volcano," teacher and manager Jeanine Rubenstein explains.

There’s an ice melting experiment where kids and parents rescue plastic penguins inside ice cubes. Toddlers also learn how polar bears stay warm in the winter by making blubber. Rubenstein adds hands-on learning can help "develop a love for science at an early age." The class is also offered as a drop-off for 3- to 5-year-olds.

More info 151 Dupont St.; 516-349-1140; onceuponatreetop.com; starts at $35 per class.

MUSEUM STEAM

At the Long Island Explorium, there are four new STEM exhibits most appropriate for kids in first through fifth grades. At the Occulus exhibit, kids look through 3D goggles while holding video controllers. Within a virtual world, they choose tools to paint with and create art in a 3D space. “Think of it as creating a sculpture, but without gravity restrictions,” Rodriguez says. In another new exhibit, kids learn how to construct a moon base camp that allows humans and robots to explore.

More info 101 E. Broadway, Port Jefferson; 631-331-3277; longislandexplorium.org; $8, $6 ages 1 to 6

ICE CREAM STEAM

At the Science Museum of Long Island in Manhasset, kids make liquid nitrogen ice cream, plus other oozing kitchen chemistry concoctions. They launch mini rockets from canisters filled with Alka Seltzer. Outdoors, they learn about ways trees can “taste” insect saliva on their leaves and send insect attack warnings. It all happens at the after school STEM Club (second through fifth grades), or the Junior Scientists Workshop (kindergarten through first grades).

“Here, science and fun have equal footing," says director of education Caitlin Orellana. "We find what kids are passionate about and look for ways to add science to it.”

More info 1526 N Plandome Rd.; 516-627-9400; smli.org; starts at $75

AIRSTREAM STEAM

At a Mad Science birthday party, kids watch a mad scientist make balls rise in the air with a hair dryer. Mad Science, which is in East Meadow, offers four types of parties based on STEM themes: air pressure, spark and glow, fire and ice and slime. Each party is led by an instructor who does science experiments that look like magic. Kids can see and touch fog-filled bubbles, create potions with dry ice, discover the ways metals flare into different colors that look like fireworks and more. “Our goal is to be entertaining, interactive, and show kids real science,” says Mad Science administrator Linsay Gendy.

More info 216 E. Meadow Ave.; 516-620-6768; longisland.madscience.org; parties start at $310

STEAM WITH AN ART SCHEME

One River Art School features four digital art classes best suited for middle and high school students. Two of those classes are new this fall. Digital Art Shuffle (for those in third through 12th grades) is the core class. Using Photoshop software, kids are introduced to fundamentals in animation, character development and digital cartooning.

Middle and high school students move on to more complex digital classes that involve creating animated series, children’s books or graphics for advertising and marketing purposes. “The students love to see their drawings come to life," Basile says. "We combine manga and animé with a western approach to cartooning, and we have all the equipment here. Students just bring themselves.”

More info Locations in Woodbury, Manhasset and Port Jefferson; oneriverschool.com/locations-long-island; digital class starts at $185 per month

STEAM & THE CODING SCENE

At theCoderSchool, kids work with coding coaches privately or in group settings. They learn to code original games, apps and robots.

“If they want to build a video game like the ones they play, we’ll figure out the coding language behind it," owner Noreen Kazi explains. "They build their games as they’re coding them. We teach through immersion.”

Creating apps is also popular. “One student created an app for local grocery stores," Kazi says. "When stores had food that was about to expire, the app alerted food banks to come and collect it.” High school students often sign up to learn coding languages to prepare for college as well. “We customize a program for each student,” Kazi adds.

More info Locations in Bellmore, Commack, Roslyn and Syosset; thecoderschool.com; customized pricing per package

STEM CHEM

On Saturdays through June, the Dolan DNA Learning Center is offering new workshops for kids aged 10 to 13 accompanied by an adult. Other Saturday workshops are offered for students 13 and older, with a focus on genetics. During each event, participants will do a lab activity or experiment. It’s hands-on and topics range from making models of cells to forensic science.

“Forensic science is a STEM topic a lot of younger people find very interesting," says assistant director Amanda McBrien. Older groups tend to focus on learning bio manufacturing techniques. They learn how to produce hormones and enzymes in a lab setting that can be used for research to treat people with genetic diseases. McBrien adds, “It’s all under the umbrella of DNA science and molecular biology genetics, which is our niche area.”

All activities take place in four mini labs with equipment designed for scientific research. Paid internships are offered for high school students 16 and older.

More info 334 Main St., Cold Spring Harbor; 516-367-5170; cshl.edu/dna-learning-center; workshops are $25