Free ice cream for kids in costume at Stew Leonard's on Halloween

Kids in costume will get a free small ice cream at Stew Leonard's stores on Halloween. Credit: Stew Leonard's

By Beth Whitehouse

Children in costume will get a cool — or should we say cold? — treat at Long Island’s two Stew Leonard’s stores on Halloween: A free small  ice cream cone or cup of ice cream.

“This is something the Leonard family has been doing for decades. It originated at our store in Norwalk, Connecticut,” says Meghan Bell, director of public relations.

The offer is available at the East Meadow and Farmingdale stores on Oct. 31 only. The East Meadow store’s ice cream hours are 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and the store is at 1897 Front St.; 516-394-9001. The Farmingdale store’s ice cream hours are 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. and it is at 261 Airport Plaza; 516-962-8210 .

