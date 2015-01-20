Super Bowl Sunday football game for kids

The countdown to kickoff has begun and with only a few days left until Super Bowl Sunday, you may be planning family-friendly festivities. To keep young football fans entertained, I found this fun, sporty game, a pigskin version of the classic Pin the Tail on the Donkey, on Spoonful.com, a website from Disney that is filled with thousands of crafts, games and recipes for children and families.

Wall Football

What you'll need

- Poster board

- Brown card stock

- White opaque paint marker

- Poster tacks

- Blindfold

How to play

1. For the game pieces, first create a goal post from two-inch-wide strips of poster board. (The uprights and the crossbar are each 20 inches long, and the post is 6 inches tall.) We attached ours to the wall using poster tack.

2. For the footballs, cut 5-inch-long shapes out of brown card stock. You can find this down the scrapbook aisle at your local craft store that looks like football leather. Use a white opaque paint marker to decorate and add players' names to the footballs. Put a blob of poster tack on the back of each one.

3. Players line up about six feet away from the goal. One at a time, each player is blindfolded, spun around three times by another person and set loose to try to stick their football between the uprights. (No reaching out your empty hand to feel the wall!) Play several rounds with three points awarded for each field goal. Highest score wins.