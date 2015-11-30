Think before you act to avoid bad consequences

You may have heard the line “think before you act,” but you probably didn’t stop to realize what it really meant in your personal life. If you take a moment before making a simple or difficult decision in your daily life and analyze what’s the best option to choose, you may be able to save yourself from hard consequences or even help others.

Here are a few questions to help you remember to think before you act.

1. The school bully, Harry, is trying to force you into giving him your lunch money. He throws a punch but he misses. What do you do?

A: Try to punch him back.

B: Alert a guardian

Answer: B is the better choice because it helps to not get into any fights or arguments.

2. On the lunch line, Jerry is taking a long time to decide what he wants and you’re starting to get hungry. What do you do?

A: Ask him to decide quickly and wait patiently.

B: Push him to the side and get your food.

Answer: A is the better choice because your action can cause more than just hurt feelings.

3. While walking home from school the crossing guard tells you to wait at the sidewalk. After a few seconds you feel annoyed because you see no cars coming. What do you do?

A: Respect the crossing guard and wait until she says you can cross.

B: Keep on walking even though you know you shouldn’t.

Answer: A is a better choice because it ensures safety for yourself and the crossing guard.

To help you better understand the concept, you can relate sports to it. After playing sports for a long time you can learn that before making a decision, it’s a good idea to think about other options instead of rushing. Even thinking before speaking on the field can help you better communicate with your teammates or even your opponents. So: Think before you act.