Why is tipping so important?

Have you ever thought about how much $1 can affect someone’s life? When your meal costs $20, your tip affects the waiters and waitresses around you. Your tip means a lot even though you might not realize it. Sometimes the smallest things in life make the biggest change (pun intended).

We surveyed the sixth grade, asking if they leave a tip. We discovered that 98 out of 100 kids said they leave a tip. We observed from the results that actually the kids themselves don’t leave the money, it's the adults in their family.

Giving a waiter or waitress a tip does a lot for them. You are signaling to them that you appreciate them and want to give something back. Their hard work makes your experience at the restaurant more enjoyable. Many times the people serving you get paid a base, or tipped, wage, so they depend on getting a tip. We always do our best to be nice to the people helping us. It makes our day and their day a little bit better by showing respect and appreciation for them.

And remember: It is not just waiters and waitresses, it’s other employees such as hairdressers, nail salon workers and others who are helping you in your life. So lend a hand and offer up a tip! Why don’t you help them too?

Janet Rumble and Sandi Yarow’s sixth-grade class, Great Neck South Middle School