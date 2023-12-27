Winter travel with kids: How Long Island parents hack the trip

The colder months make the ideal time for a family escape. Whether you're trading in snow for sun, or looking for a cozy cabin for a weekend getaway, traveling with kids can be exciting and challenging. Escaping with younger family members can be a memorable and joyful experience with a little preparation and creativity.

“Traveling through airports like ISP can be more convenient as far as travel to and from home and the airport as well as shorter security lines,” Melissa Cohn, 45, of Dix Hills says of Long Island Mac Arthur Airport. Cohn is a travel agent at Dream Vacations, and mom to an 8-year-old.

Travel expert Alexandra Hepworth recommends traveling at less busy times as well. “I would always try to choose the less busy times at airports (early morning for the first flights of the day when delays should be minimal, or the last in the evening when everything is winding down and is less chaotic and feels calmer), whilst also trying to fit around the kids schedules — if they sleep at a certain time, try to find flights that they will be on board by the time they need to be sleeping — trying to keep a routine is very useful.”

To help you make the most of your winter holiday, we've gathered tips and hacks from Long Island parents who have mastered the art of travel with children.

Pack smart

Packing smart for a family vacation can help limit stress later on. Credit: Getty Images/Dimensions

When traveling with kids, packing efficiently is essential. Make a checklist of essential items like clothes, toiletries, medications and entertainment. Consider your destination's weather and pack accordingly. Bring a variety of snacks to keep hunger at bay during long journeys.

Parent hack: “I definitely recommend taking extra undergarments and changes of clothes in carry-on bags (including pajamas and socks). All prescription medications should be in carry-ons as well. It may be helpful to keep Tylenol/Motrin in carry-on luggage as well in case a child has ear issues due to take/off landing or altitude,” says Cohn.

Expert hack: “Carry things that are familiar — a favorite toy, wearing comfy familiar clothes, etc. — everything to keep a sense of ‘normal’ during the travel ‘commute’ to get to your new destination,” says Hepworth.

Keep them entertained

Long hours of travel can be a test of patience for both kids and parents. Prepare a travel entertainment kit with books, coloring books, tablets loaded with movies or games and headphones to keep the little ones engaged.

Parent hack: “We like classic games like I Spy, the license plate game, or 20 Questions when we travel by car. For the plane, I bought travel-sized board games and pack a deck of cards so we can play together,” says Jill Madarkin, 39, of Levittown.

Expert hack: “In the car, play soothing podcasts or music to keep the mood calm — kids will always be excited about going somewhere new, but I think it’s good to also keep things ‘level’. Ravel should become a normal part of the routine rather than a huge deal every time a trip comes around,” says Hepworth.

Snack wisely

Pack a variety of healthy snacks to keep hunger pangs at bay and prevent meltdowns. Avoid sugary treats that can lead to energy spikes and crashes.

Parent hack: “Pack all the snacks. Goldfish, granola bars, fruit, everything. I try not to load up my kids on sugar, but I do pack a stash of M&M’s just in case we’re desperate,” says Rob Darton, 43, of Great Neck.

Expert hack: “Take healthy snacks so you can occupy them without grabbing sugar-filled things at the airport — leading to further ‘hyper’ tendencies,” says Hepworth.

Be flexible

While planning is crucial, flexibility is equally important. Be prepared for unexpected delays or changes in your schedule, and try to maintain a positive attitude.

Parent/expert hack: “If families have an event or cruise to go on, I do not recommend taking the last flight out the evening before," says Cohn.

Get to the airport early and burn off energy

Even if you're typically good with being punctual, navigating an airport with a young child opens up a whole new league of potential curveballs. There could be sudden bathroom breaks, lost toys or full diapers you did not see coming. Save yourself the unnecessary stress and leave well ahead of the suggested two hours before departure.

Some airports will have a separate line for families at check-ins and customs to speed up waiting times. Even if there's no sign, a staff member on surveillance duty will often be able to whisk you to a designated desk or station.

Families with young children are often invited to board first. Being one of the first on the plane does allow you to get settled and store luggage without too much going on, but it also adds at least 30 minutes of your time on board.

Expert hack: If you're traveling with a partner, consider splitting up: While your partner gets settled, you can keep your child busy in the terminal until the final call for boarding. “Travel is very high in demand. Families can expect long check-in and security lines. I recommend arriving at the airport extra early and signing up for TSA Pre-check/Global Entry to minimize wait times,” says Cohn.

Avoid painful 'airplane ear'

During takeoff and landing, some children will experience pain in their ears as a result of changing air pressure. This "ear-popping" might be scary for a child who has never experienced it before, so be sure to explain ahead of time that it's only temporary and a normal part of flying. To decrease the chance of painful ears, encourage your child to yawn or swallow during takeoff and landing, or offer them a glass of water to drink or a hard candy to suck on.

Expert hack: Those might not be options for younger children, of course -- and good luck getting them to yawn or swallow on command. In that case, time a bottle or breastfeed during takeoff and landing so that your child will naturally swallow.

