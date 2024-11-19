Chasing the unicorns: 7 ways to plan a magical day on Long Island

On Mackenzie Weiner's wish list this season: See a unicorn.

The 8-year-old from Bellmore is in luck. The unicorn might be one mythical creature that actually exists — on Long Island, at least. All you need is a little bit of imagination, and you'll find the creature, which is buzzing in fun patterns on clothing and stuffed plushies on social media, at various stops across Nassau and Suffolk. A unicorn road trip will have you spending the day dropping into local businesses where you can eat like a unicorn, ride one, make themed pottery or paintings and more.

"Unicorns are enduringly popular," says Marybeth Kozikowski, children’s librarian at Sachem Public Library in Holbrook. At Funky Monkey Toys & Books in Greenvale, unicorns are quite literally flying off the shelves. "Toy manufacturers bring in animals like llamas and sloths, but the bottom line is kids always come back to unicorns," says manager and buyer Debbie Imperatore. The store is full of enchanting unicorn products for newborns through tweens. "Kids can see other animals in the zoo or on farms, but they won’t find a unicorn. They’re mystical and whimsical," Imperatore adds.

On this seven-stop adventure, you'll find fun ways to seek out the creature. Pick stops close to your location.

There are a variety of ynicorn crafts to choose from at ClayNation in Glen Cove. Credit: Morgan Campbell

Stop 1: A magical carousel in Hicksville

The Chuck E. Cheese in Delco Plaza offers a two-part unicorn experience. First, have your little ride the mini carousel and seek out the unicorn ready for a ride. Everyone can munch on new unicorn churros dusted with cotton candy, sour apple and blue raspberry sugar, available for purchase at the concession stand ($5.49).

Trip tips: Hicksville location (11-15 Hanover Place Delco Plaza) offers all unicorn experiences. Contact Hempstead, Patchogue, Valley Stream, West Islip locations in advance to confirm carousel and snacks are available; chuckecheese.com

Stop 2: Unicorn scooters in Syosset

At Bounce! Family Entertainment Center, little ones can have a unicorn experience in the indoor family fun park. Ride on two new, fuzzy unicorn scooters in the toddler section. One unicorn has rainbow colors while the other is blue.

Trip tips: Toddler time passes for ages 6 and younger are $30. Visits during standard hours start at $35.99 for one hour. 330 Michael Dr., Syosset; 516-760-1300; bouncesyosset.com

Stop 3: DIY magic in Babylon

Make a unicorn necklace or bracelet at Hitch. Select a chain and choose as many unicorn charms as you’d like, plus additional charms ranging from hearts to soccer balls to pizza. Staff members help children work with kid-friendly, pink pliers to create their own jewelry. The activity takes about a half hour.

Trip tips: 37 E. Main St., Babylon; 516-519-2494; hitchlongisland.com; unicorn charm $5, all charms $5-$8, bracelet chains $10; necklace chains $15-$20

Philomena Bunce, 6, from Sea Cliff, paints her unicorn statue at ClayNation in Glen Cove. Credit: Morgan Campbell

Stop 4: Paint-your-own in Glen Cove

Paint one of six unicorns made of pottery at ClayNation: a mini unicorn, a unicorn bank, unicorn mom and baby, unicorn jewelry box, a rearing unicorn and a "balloon-i-corn" (a unicorn made of pottery that looks like a balloon animal). You can also paint a unicorn on a canvas with guidelines or create a unicorn mosaic. Appointments and walk-ins are welcome.

Trip tips: 38 Forest Ave., Glen Cove; 516-671-8788; claynationonline.com; pottery begins at $18, canvas $20, mosaics begin at $18

Mackenzie Weiner, 8, of Bellmore, shops for unicorn-themed toys for a friend’s gift basket at Funky Monkey Toys and Books in Greenvale. Credit: Linda Rosier

Stop 5: A souvenir in Greenvale

At Funky Monkey Toys & Books, find unicorn infant blankets, plushies in all shapes and sizes, a new unicorn board game (Unicorns & Rainbows, by Hello Lucky, $24.99), a unicorn string art kits for tweens, as well as poppers, slime and nail polish.

Trip tips: 360 Wheatley Plaza, Greenvale; 516-484-0966; funkymonkey.toys

Stop 6: Stuff a lavender unicorn

For a personalized unicorn experience, stuff the latest lavender unicorn, put a wish heart inside it and receive its birth certificate at Build-A-Bear Workshop ($28). For additional fees, you can put a recorder inside the unicorn, a scent, give it a sound, or buy it clothing such as a tutu or pink high heels.

Trip tips: Roosevelt Field in Uniondale, Smith Haven Mall in Lake Grove, Walt Whitman Shops in Huntington Station; buildabear.com

Stop 7: A magical tale at the library

Public libraries in Nassau and Suffolk County are well stocked with books about unicorns. As the day comes to an end, borrow unicorn books, read them at bedtime, and dream about your favorite magical creature. Some of the latest books include "The Teeny-Weeny Unicorn" picture book by Shawn Harris (Knopf, 2024), "Unicorn Crush: Another Phoebe and Her Unicorn Adventure" by Dana Simpson (Andrews McMeel, 2024) and "Afro Unicorn: The Land of Afronia" by April Showers, the first in a new series about the adventures of a unicorn of color.