Barron's Bridal opens second boutique, in Merrick

Like an old-world artisan, Karen Bagdasarov designs bridal veils himself and sews lace, pearls and crystals onto delicate tulle.

“If there’s a hole, I start over and make a new one,” says the owner of Barron’s Bridal Boutique in Levittown.

These days, Bagdasarov, 50, has been fulfilling his own bridal vision -- a new shop that opened in January in Merrick because his Levittown location is too small to showcase his handiwork and services. In premises that’s five times bigger than his spot at Tri-County Bazaar, which is remaining open, he’ll have for the first time a platform in front of a wall of mirrors, an area for specialized sewing machines, storefront windows for children’s christening garments and long banks of glass cabinets for jewelry, purses and other wedding accessories.

“It’s supposed to be one of the best days in the life of the bride, a special occasion,” he says. “If I can help to make it a little bit more special, a little bit nicer, that’s what I want to deliver.”

The boutique specializes in head adornments “made from scratch” by Bagdasarov: a garland of jewels, tulle embellished with French lace, a pearly hair comb, a tiara or a veil that’s 18 feet long.

Once, he fashioned a famous character with Swarovski crystals for a bride taking her vows at Disneyland.

“Her whole dream was to have Mickey Mouse on the veil,” Bagdasarov recounts. “It was like 20 years ago. Recently, she came to my store again just to tell me ‘thank you for that.’ ”

His customers call him “Mr. Barron,” but that’s the name of his stepfather, who started the business with Bagdasarov’s mother in 1994 at Tri-County Bazaar in Levittown. Bagdasarov began working there after emigrating from his native Uzbekistan 25 years ago and took the reins 15 years ago.

While many of today's retail businesses thrive online, Barron’s has survived without a website.

Its owner attributes success to his prices and one-of-a-kind designs.

“My customers ask me, ‘What is the most popular?’ ” Bagdasarov says. “I always tell my customer ‘I don’t think you want the most popular. I think you want something that’s a little bit more special, a little bit better for you.’ If I don’t have it, I will make it.”

Veils start at $45, combs are $15-$150 and tiaras go for $10-$200.

Barron’s Bridal Boutique, 35 Merrick Ave., 516-735-3828