New discount luxury stores at Belmont Park Village 2025

A luxe new shopping village is on the rise in Elmont, luring customers along the Nassau-Queens border with bold brand names at deep discounts.

Just a puck’s throw from UBS Arena, Belmont Park Village launched in the fall with a handful of boutiques and eateries marking its initial debut. But much of its offerings are still to come, as the 340,000-square-foot property has a capacity to house as many as 155 boutiques, a dozen of which are expected to open early this year.

NewsdayTV's Elisa DiStefano takes us on a tour of Belmont Park Village, the luxury retail destination next to the UBS Arena. Credit: Newsday/Howard Schnapp

"We want to make sure that people are always having a unique experience every single time that they visit," says Jason Katz, chief commercial officer at Value Retail, the London-based developer behind the open-air complex. In turn, "we’ll be having rolling openings every few weeks."

Shoppers try on new styles at Belmont Park Village in Elmont. Credit: Morgan Campbell

At the village, products are from the previous season and are marked up to 65% off. Notable brands opening in the first half of the year include Charles Tyrwhitt (chic men’s shirts), Vivienne Westwood (bold fashions), as well as The North Face (stylish outdoor wear).

These brand-name stores join 15 boutiques already open at the village. Most recent launches include Sunglass Hut, Missoni, Orlebar Brown, Peserico, and Jacob Cohen, known, respectively, for elegant knitwear, upscale beachwear, Italian menswear and luxury denim fashions.

Sign up for Best Bets, your go-to planner for things to do on LI Get ready for the weekend with our picks on where to shop, dine and have fun on Long Island. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

James Woods, of Manhattan, shops at Orlebar Brown at Belmont Park Village in Elmont. Credit: Morgan Campbell

Belmont Park Village is Value Retail’s first U.S. village in the Bicester Collection — and its 12th overall. The shopping center is a part of a $1.5 billion redevelopment project which includes the nearby UBS Arena, according to a November Newsday report. Katz says Value Retail is focusing on setting "an element of differentiation" for shoppers familiar with the Long Island outlet experience. That goes for the boutiques selected (which may remind customers more so of an Americana Manhasset than a traditional outlet mall) and restaurants (seven are expected), as well as services to boost the experience. During free, reservation-based hands-free shopping, for instance, the concierge holds your bags while you make other purchases.

And family-friendly activities slated throughout the year make a visit more festive and attract a diverse group of shoppers. On Feb. 1-2, the village’s Lunar New Year celebration features a dance performance, sweepstakes and the chance to create origami animals.

Elmont resident Josh Johnson, 27, appreciates the village's diverse off-price options for gifts — and himself — as well as the look and layout of the complex. "I like the architecture and pathways," says Johnson. “ It makes you feel as though you're escaping the surrounding environment to be somewhere else that's totally different."

Here’s a sneak peek at stores set to open by June:

Charles Tyrwhitt

Known for classic British menswear, Charles Tyrwhitt offers premium shirts, tailored suits and accessories. Elegant designs are brand hallmarks.

Valentino

An Italian luxury fashion house, Valentino excels in haute couture, ready-to-wear and accessories. Known for its refined aesthetic and signature red, it represents sophistication and innovation in contemporary high fashion.

Vivienne Westwood

Punk-inspired rebellion meets high fashion at Vivienne Westwood, a go-to for edgy, avant-garde clothing, shoes and accessories. The brand is known for its bold designs and commitment to sustainability.

Aquazzura

Always put your best foot forward. Aquazzura is a luxury brand offering handcrafted shoes that blend Italian craftsmanship with modern glamour and comfort.

Fusalp

Winter sports and alpine adventures just got more stylish. Combining French elegance with innovative fabrics, Fusalp is all about high-performance, stylish ski wear and outerwear.

Solaris

Solaris is an eyewear specialist offering a diverse range of sunglasses and optical frames. Find luxury and everyday brands for stylish, functional eyewear.

Kiton

Founded with a deep love for dressing well, Kiton represents Italian luxury in menswear — from tailored suits to shirts to knitwear.

Kurt Geiger

London-based Kurt Geiger has made a name for fashionable footwear and accessories. The brand is known for its trend-driven designs, bold colors and statement-making collections.

The North Face

Look great in the great outdoors. The North Face is a leader in outdoor gear and apparel, offering high-performance clothing, footwear and equipment for adventures. Its designs are tailored for both extreme conditions and casual wear.

Lacoste

Known for its iconic polo shirts and crocodile logo, Lacoste merges sportswear and style. The brand offers apparel, footwear and accessories.

L’Occitane

A one-stop for your skin care, body care and fragrance needs, L’Occitane uses natural ingredients and channels French artisanal tradition.

Tumi

Planning a getaway for business or leisure? Tumi sells premium travel and lifestyle products, like luggage sets and backpacks.

Samsonite

Samsonite is another go-to for travel essentials. Find durable luggage, bags and travel accessories that'll help ease that upcoming international trip.

Belmont Park Village; 2601 Hempstead Tpke., Elmont; belmontparkvillage.com