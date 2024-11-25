Belmont Park Village almost seems too good to be true, a pristine 340,000-square-foot property filled with luxury retail stores and restaurants adjacent to UBS Arena in Elmont.

The company behind the outdoor mall, The Bicester Collection, hopes to create a high-end shopping destination that will attract international tourists and visitors from Manhattan — in addition to Long Islanders — attending an event at the arena. Seven restaurants and outdoor cafes are slated to open in the coming months, said Jason Katz, chief commercial officer at Value Retail, its London-based developer.

Belmont Park Village is connected to the arena by a walkway that goes under Hempstead Turnpike. Parking at the garage is free during business hours and there are also shuttles going back and forth from the LIRR Elmont-UBS Arena station.

The target audience is the person who likes to wear "Levi's jeans and a Valentino jacket," Katz said. But perhaps they also enjoy French macarons, plant-based eating and gourmet chicken nuggets. It's not the selection you'd imagine next door to a major sporting arena, where post-game revelers usually seek out late-night burgers and cheap beer. Most of the food concepts seem to be going for an elevated fast-casual feel, the fanciest being Hundredfold, a French-American brasserie from the Patina Restaurant Group.

The scene was quiet on a recent afternoon because most of the eateries haven't opened yet. Pret a Manger opened Nov. 21, while a few outdoor food kiosks serve customers shopping at the off-price designer stores that have already opened their doors. Utopia Bagels, the famed bagel shop from Queens, is also having a pop-up Nov. 29 and 30 during the village hours, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Here's a rundown of what's coming in:

Pret a Manger

Open now

This grab-and-go sandwich shop from London has opened nearly 20 stores in Manhattan in recent years. But this is the first on Long Island. The chain is known for its sizable selection of refrigerated sandwiches, with combinations like tuna and cucumber, Cheddar and tomato, and chicken salad. More info: pret.com/en-US

Streetside Cafe

Streetside Café sells boba drinks at Belmont Park Village mall in Elmont. Credit: Newsday/Andi Berlin

Open now

The kiosk by the south entrance serves a small selection of boba drinks, milk teas and fruit teas. It's owned by Eric Kim, who also owns Kotobuki Japanese restaurants in Roslyn, Hauppauge and Babylon. He's also bringing in crepe cakes flavored with matcha and purple ube from Prince Tea House.

Le Botaniste

Expected opening date: Early 2025

This small group of plant-based restaurants got its start in Belgium, and now also has five locations in New York City. It claims to be the first organic, plant-based and carbon-neutral restaurant in the city. Its Spicy Chili Sin Carne was named one of the best vegan chilis in the United States, by VegOut Magazine. Its menu includes vegan bowls, dips, salads and desserts. More info: lebotaniste.us

Ladurée

Ladurée has a kiosk selling French macarons but plans to open a storefront at the Belmont Park Village mall near UBS Arena in Elmont. Credit: Newsday/Andi Berlin

Expected opening date: Early spring

This French patisserie has been credited with inventing the contemporary macaron, a double-shelled treat with a ganache center. The chain has five locations in Manhattan and will open its first Long Island cafe at the northern entrance to the village by Easter-time. Right now, a kiosk is open out front, serving a variety of multicolored macarons for $3.60 apiece plus a similar treat called a Eugénie, as well as macaron Advent calendars. The lemon macaron was a favorite with its sweet tart flavor. More info: laduree.us

Hundredfold

Expected opening date: Spring

Hundredfold is a French-American brasserie from the Patina Restaurant Group, which has concepts in the Empire State Building, Macy's in midtown Manhattan and at Lincoln Center. The name is a reference to the French Brigade system that ruled 19th century kitchens, where the more folds in a chef's hat meant higher status. The 72,000-square foot restaurant with a mezzanine will serve breakfast, lunch and dinner with a menu designed by Patina's culinary director, Franck Deletrain. Right now, a food cart out from Tenfold Boulangerie is serving grab-and-go sandwiches and coffee drinks from La Colombe. The muffuletta, $15, is on the smaller side but has tasty cured meats. More info: patinagroup.com

Frost & Fry

Expected opening date: Spring

This fast-casual spot from London chef Anshu Anghotra promises a "British take on an American classic." And for him, that means gelato and gourmet chicken nuggets. Anghotra, who is originally from India and worked in London for Jean-Georges Vongerichten, has partnered with Jeffrey Chodorow and Robin Leigh. More info: instagram.com/frost_and_fry