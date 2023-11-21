Black Friday deals and discounts at Long Island stores

On Black Friday, several local shops have experienced the same floods of eager customers usually seen at big-box stores. Small-business owners are getting in on the deals this season, offering one-of-a-kind gifts made and sold by locals.

Joe DeMarco, co-owner of the coastal apparel store Saltwater Long Island in Huntington, Greenport and Westhampton Beach, says his business experienced the Black Friday rush even when it was just starting out as a kiosk at the Walt Whitman Shops in 2018.

"We couldn’t ring people up fast enough," he remembers. "It was happy chaos and the fact that we were so busy despite not having a sale proved we had a great product.”

Supporting Long Island businesses is essential during the holiday season, owners agree.

“Shopping locally helps the entire community stay a community," says manager Carolyn Ejnes of Moku Surf Shop in Long Beach, that sells surf and skate boards, apparel and accessories.

"These smaller communities are full of businesses created and run by local people and we are all neighbors at heart when we open our doors,” she adds.

Venturing to other towns and discovering shops can also be a fun experience for shoppers.

This year the Amish Craft Barn in Seaford will host its first Black Friday sale. “It’s more of an experience. Every room is fully decorated for Christmas. We have free gift bags with holiday tissue papers so you don’t have to go home and wrap the gift," says co-owner and store manager Pam Hoerauf.

If you're looking for something special this season, explore nearby neighborhoods offering deals and discounts.

The Amish Craft Barn

1080 Hicksville Rd., Seaford

Ally Petersen of Massapequa was wowed by all the items at the Amish Craft Barn saying she usually has to go to Lancaster, PA to find these kind of collectibles. Credit: Elizabeth Sagarin

The store specializes in Amish-made furnishings and outdoor structures including pavilions, pergolas, gazebos and storage sheds. They also carry made-on-Long-Island items like soaps, candles and more.

HOT ITEMS Holiday decorations and pavilions

BLACK FRIDAY DEAL On Nov. 24-25, the shop will be offering 25% off pavilions, $500 off all pergolas and gazebos, 25% off sheds, 40% off all in-stock outdoor furniture and 25% on all outdoor furniture orders.

MORE INFO 516-799-8917, amishcraftbarn.com

Moku Surf Shop

879 W Beech St., Long Beach

Moku Surf Shop in Long Beach sells skate and surf boards, apparel and Long Beach-inspired merch. Credit: Carolyn Ejnes

The shop sells locally made jewelry, ornaments, Long Beach apparel, hats and beanies. Shopping locally also "provides customers with what they need instantly, and many times finding those unique special products that are locally sourced and made," says Ejnes.

HOT ITEMS Surfboards, skateboards, hats and apparel

BLACK FRIDAY DEAL All pro complete skateboards will be on sale for $99, all apparel will be on sale for 20% off, and all wet suits, gloves and boots will be on sale for 15% off. This sale will last from Nov. 24- Nov. 26.

MORE INFO 516-442-6900

South Quarter

10 Main St., Sayville

55 Deer Park Ave., Babylon

Savannah Akhtar, 23, pays for a Long Island-themed hoody from salesperson Jenny Hichborn at South Quarter in Sayville. Credit: Elizabeth Sagarin

"We implore all Long Islanders to take a walk through your local towns this holiday season — and as often as you can throughout the year — to shop big and small. You’ll find an array of products and services that I’m sure can fill your gift boxes and stockings. The customers receive quality products and services while ensuring the money they spend goes right back into their community," says founder of Long Island Strong and South Quarter Terrance Saporito.

South Quarter’s Babylon and Sayville locations carry lifestyle clothes for both adults and children, with items from Long Island Strong and South Quarter brands — which are made on Long Island — making up the majority of the clothing.

HOT ITEMS Long Island Beach Wave and Off-Road designs on apparel

BLACK FRIDAY DEAL South Quarter will be holding a storewide 30% off sale from 8 a.m. to noon and 20% off from noon to closing on Nov. 24. On Nov. 25, there will be a 20% off sale all day storewide; On Cyber Monday, Nov. 27, get 30% off deals on lislandstrong.com. The stores will also have a stocking stuffer station, where customers will receive a stocking, two Long Island-inspired Crocs charms, two stickers and two bracelets for $15.

MORE INFO Sayville: 631-256-5129; Babylon: 631-314-4089, lislandstrong.com.

Shop Paige NY

87 Glen Cove Rd., Greenvale

Shop the latest jewelry trends at Shop Paige NY in Greenvale. Credit: Paige Restivo

Supporting a small business "contributes to keeping the entrepreneurial spirit alive," says founder Paige Restivo. The store sells jewelry, including 14K gold, sterling silver and permanent jewelry. Most of the shops items are manufactured in New York, including the store’s permanent bracelets, which are welded on site.

HOT ITEMS Initial necklaces, mini classic hoops, diamonds by the yard, adjustable bracelets and cross necklaces.

BLACK FRIDAY DEAL The jewelry store will be offering 25% to 30% off the entire store, as well as 20% off permanent bracelet services through the end of November.

MORE INFO 516-978-5377, shoppaigeny.com.

Saltwater Long Island

Father-son duo Buddy and Joe DeMarco, of Massapequa, opened Saltwater Long Island in Greenport. The shop sells beachy attire and Long Island-themed apparel. Credit: Veronica Del Gatto

291 Main St., Huntington; 123 Main St., Store #4, Greenport; 83 Main St., C, Westhampton Beach

The shop features lifestyle garments for men, women and children, including short and long-sleeve crew necks, lightweight hoodies, fleece hoodies, performance wear, button-downs, bathing suits, water-resistant gear and more. All items are designed and made from scratch in the brand’s Huntington Village store studio. “We travel around the world to find fabrics that are not only the softest and most comfortable, but they are also the most durable,” adds DeMarco. "Just like a home-cooked meal, a home-cooked clothing brand like ours is loving the feeling no matter where you are in the world."

HOT ITEMS Performance button down and the Anchor Collection, which features a design of an anchor with over 100 local towns on it. "It’s a fan favorite of people that live here on Long Island, but also many people who shop online who are looking to bring a little home with them wherever they are,” explains DeMarco.

BLACK FRIDAY DEAL Get 25% off items in store and online with the promo code BF25 from Nov. 20-27.

MORE INFO 631-560-5755, saltwaterli.com