GOAT USA opens at Tanger Outlets Deer Park

GOAT USA, a casual clothing line inspired by the familiar phrase "greatest of all time," has expanded its Long Island hoofprint.

A new location opened in October at Tanger Outlets Deer Park. It joins a growing herd of retail shops for the brand, including ones in Tanger Outlets Riverhead and Roosevelt Field mall.

Known for comfy athleisure wear and a playful logo, Chuck the Goat, the brand carries an upbeat message: "Ordinary people do extraordinary things." The company’s homegrown founders, now 31 and neighbors in Long Beach, are living proof. Dylan McLaughlin and Rich Alfaro, both from Carle Place, and T.J. Cristina, of East Williston, met while playing sports in high school.

"Independently, we all chose to go to SUNY Cortland," McLaughlin says. "We became very close friends."

By 2016 they were in business together. They began selling GOAT USA T-shirts and long-sleeve tops at Long Island sporting tournaments and area street fairs.

The company, now headquartered in Plainview, has grown and evolved. The mission of making customers who wear their clothes feel their best has stayed constant.

"We increase the product selection each season based on trends and demand and by paying attention to the culture," says McLaughlin.

At the same time, this trio of young business owners keeps an eye on their roots. The Deer Park store is part of a business strategy to make the line and the GOAT USA experience accessible to shoppers across Long Island.

"The support we've had locally from Long Islanders has been outstanding," says McLaughlin. "They've been able to continue to support us in the biggest way."

McLaughlin adds that he and his fellow founders "are open to" additional expansion on Long Island.

GOAT USA also has two locations outside New York, including one at the Garden State Plaza in New Jersey and the King of Prussia mall in Pennsylvania.

Selections include T-shirt, jackets, shorts, joggers, socks, backpacks and accessories. Prices range from $25 for a T-shirt to $65 for a hooded sweatshirt to $55 for joggers.

GOAT USA, Tanger Outlets Deer Park, 152 The Arches Circle, Deer Park, 631-667-0600, goatusa.com, tanger.com.