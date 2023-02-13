Hearts on style: Patterned prints on-trend beyond Valentine's Day 

Abby Glenn looks at heart-shaped necklaces (left, colored hearts, $44, center, gold heart link necklace, $58, and right large pave heart, $58) while wearing a white sweater with a black heart ($68), heart-shaped glasses ($38), and gold heart link necklace ($50) at A La Mode Boutique in Huntington on Jan. 19. Credit: Newsday/Steve Pfost

Wearing hearts on sleeves and just about everywhere else has been custom for Valentine’s Day for as long as anyone can remember, but this year is different — clothing and accessories featuring these designs will be among the hottest trends for spring and summer.

Love was in the air on the runways of designers and brands such as Moschino, Victoria Beckham, Acne Studios, Nensi Dojaka and Paul & Joe, where they showed the new styles won’t look like leftovers from the day that celebrates sweethearts. They’ll be fresh, modern and bold. Traditional favorites such as dainty gold or silver heart necklace pendants will be replaced by larger pieces, with some in eye-catching colors like yellow, bright blue, shocking pink and intense red.

And having a black heart will be a good thing. They’ll be everywhere from blouses and sweaters to sneakers and handbags.

HEARTS FOR VALENTINE'S AND BEYOND

A sampling of the variety of heart-themed jewelry available at Penny Lane in Huntington. Credit: Gabrielle Sunshine

“Hearts are huge for spring and summer this year,” says Gabrielle Sunshine, owner of the Penny Lane boutique in Huntington. She has stocked her store with nearly everything a lover of hearts can desire for getting on board with this trend.

“I can see why,” Sunshine says of heart designs transcending Valentine’s Day. “Hearts are my bestselling motif — I have so much in the store. I always buy hearts. I find women love hearts more than any other trend like smiley faces, peace signs, etcetera.”

Sign up for Best Bets, your go-to planner for things to do on LI Get ready for the weekend with our picks on where to shop, dine and have fun on Long Island. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Queen of Hearts shirt, $88, Free People stores in Garden City and Huntington Station. Credit: Free People

Temidra Willock-Morsch, who owns the Hidden Gem Southampton home design and gift shop with her sister, Tanya Willock, agrees. Willock-Morsch says the heart is familiar as an appealing, positive symbol, so it makes sense it would be highlighted beyond Valentine’s Day.

Kensington Croc Heart Micro Crossbody Bag, $95, Nordstrom stores. Credit: NORDSTROM

“It’s classic, it’s timeless. It’s a symbol of love,” Willock-Morsch says.

A COLOR OF THE YEAR

Heart designs will be trendy for spring and summer — moving beyond their traditional popularity centered around Valentine’s Day. And another symbol of the day, a color from the red family, will become a must-have all year for fashion, home décor and more.

Pantone, a color and design company that has set the tone for worldwide trends for more than 40 years with its go-to color matching system, has selected Viva Magenta as the Color of the Year. The new “it” hue is typically announced in December for the following year as a guide for not only the design industry but also paint, textile and plastic manufacturers.

A color of the year has been chosen by Pantone since the year 2000. The company considers trends in fashion, home décor, technology, film and other categories, it then selects a color that reflects the current culture and captures its mood.

“An unconventional shade for an unconventional time: a new vision,” is how Panton described Viva Magenta in a prepared statement. Its vice president, Laurie Pressman adds, “The last few years were transformative in many ways in terms of people’s sense of self, and the way well-being, priorities and identity are being thought about.” She says Viva Magenta is an “optimistic” hue.

A hue very close to Pantone’s 2023 Color of the Year can be found in this Kate Spade Maritza Pump, $238, Kate Spade stores in Huntington Station and Garden City. Credit: Kate Spade

It might be difficult to find things in the color at Long Island stores right now as the shade was just recently announced.

But Tandy Jeckel, owner of TandyWear in Commack, carries a two-piece crop top and shorts set in a very similar color to Viva Magenta at her boutique, as well as camisole. She notes the hue is not a common red like a traditional rose, but a red with pink tones.

Kate Spade stores on Long Island also sell a shoe in a color resembling Viva Magenta — the Maritza pump.

“It’s more toned down from a usual red so more people should be able to wear it. It’s a good color for any skin tone,' Jeckel says of Viva Magenta.

Pantone has collaborated with a group of companies on products and fashions for sale now or that will be coming in the official Viva Magnenta color. They include a rower by Hydrow, Cariuma sneakers, and a Motorola Edge Fusion smartphone.