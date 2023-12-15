Huntington Thrift opens in Huntington Station

What’s old will become new again for customers shopping at Huntington Station's latest retail store, Huntington Thrift. The shop, which opened in early December, is in a former printing shop, and owner Michael Esteves says there's a connection between the ever-changing printing industry and his new business.

“Secondhand items can also be transformed and their stories continue to be told. New or old, used or unused, every one of our items has a story to tell, and the store helps make sure that they continue to be told,” he says.

The retail scene is a familiar one for Esteves. Before the pandemic, he was one of the original founders and owners of a vintage store in Bushwick, Brooklyn. He is also the owner of All American Tag Sales in Plainview, assisting clients across Long Island and in surrounding areas with estate liquidations.

“My experience in both of these roles have had a huge impact on my desire to find new homes for items that can still be loved,” Esteves says. He views the shop as his “chance to make an impact and have clients who love saving items from landfills as much as I do.”

The store offers a curated collection of previously owned goods, ranging from antiques and vintage clothing to housewares, tools and collectibles. The majority of the contents sold at the shop are found at estate buyouts, online auctions and tag sales.

Sign up for Best Bets, your go-to planner for things to do on LI Get ready for the weekend with our picks on where to shop, dine and have fun on Long Island. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Some items you'll find while exploring the shop is a coin-operated 1930s slot machine, 1960s midcentury glassware, oil on canvas paintings, signed 8x10 photograph of Kobe Bryant and a 1920s French bronze urn.

T-shirts start at $2.99, records, DVDs, CDs and books are $1.99 and vintage clothing starts at $9.99. Esteves is planning to donate a percentage of the store’s net profits to a variety of charities and people will be able to donate items to the store in the new year.

2087 New York Ave., Huntington Station