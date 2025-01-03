Louise New York opens first Long Island boutique, in Locust Valley

After selling wholesale to other branded shops, Louise New York designers and co-owners Katie McLaughlin and Holly Lee have opened their first brick-and-mortar boutique, in Locust Valley.

Named for Lee’s middle name, and, she says, "a nod to that old time and vintage, which we love," the Louise New York business started online only selling mostly through Instagram in March 2022.

"We had other jobs, and then during COVID, we had the time to be creative and that’s when we started this brand," says McLaughlin, noting that they design all of Louise New York’s clothing.

The pair opted to open a retail/office space in November in Locust Valley, where they both live.

"We had a lot of customers reaching out, wanting to touch our fabrics in-person and wanting to experience Louise in-person more than just online," says Lee.

The Louise New York brand features a lot of event-ready clothing but is also branching out into more everyday wear. "Our summer collections have more casual linen dresses," says McLaughlin. "In the fall, it’s a little dressier."

The two worked in the fashion industry in Manhattan before starting their own brand.

"We basically started this brand because there were things that we wanted to wear that we couldn’t find in the market," McLaughlin says, noting that they use the silhouettes of Victorian and other antique dresses. "We like to focus on the woman’s figure and what’s flattering and not just what’s on trend." All of the prints are hand-dyed and many are inspired by art, historical figures and period pieces.

A perennial favorite, the Marie dress, helped put Louise New York on the map.

"It’s nice because all sizes, extra small to plus size, can fit into this dress, because the back is a corset, so you can loosen that and the shoulders are adjustable," McLaughlin says.

In addition to clothing, Louise New York carries an "Everything Pouch" and will eventually have more accessories that accentuate textures and fabrics, such as headbands, scarves and tablecloths.

Prices start at $125 for pajamas and go up to $600 for a fancy dress.

Louise New York, 82 Birch Hill Rd., Locust Valley, louise.clothing