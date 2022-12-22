Luna Grace Boutique metaphysical shop opens in Wading River

After operating out of a home studio for a decade, spiritual healer/teacher Kacie Merendino has opened Luna Grace Boutique in a barn-turned-retail space in Wading River.

Along with a lineup of readings, healings and energy-based workshops, the shop sells metaphysical goods.

Crystals, smudge kits, candles, bracelets, books, oracle cards, essential oils and incenses “came second hand,” in her offerings, Merendino says, adding it was essential to offer the tools that her clients needed to enhance their practice outside of the workshop setting. Prices start at $2 for a stone and go up to more than $300 for a smoky quartz crystal.

Spiritually-infused courses, experiences, retreats and soul sessions are all services offered in groups or one-on-one at the new boutique (check kaciemerendino.as.me for a lineup of events). “I love to work with someone energetically and be able to pull out trauma in their body that might be stored in their aura,” she says. Readings start at $150, while workshops cost $44 and last an hour or more because “sometimes, spirits just have other plans,” she says.

Merendino, whose background is in psychology and nutrition, says her journey into the metaphysical began in 2012 when she became a health coach after suffering what she calls a "mystery illness." She went on to become a yoga instructor and Reiki practitioner, both of which she continues to incorporate in her business today.

Shop the store Thursdays from 1 to 5 p.m. and Fridays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Luna Grace Boutique is at 302 N. Country Rd.; 631-886-1081; kaciemerendino.com.