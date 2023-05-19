Family-owned Morolay Children's Boutique in Huntington runs the business like a team

Kids have been a constant in the professional life of Leah Pajado Casabona, 54, who opened Morolay Children’s Boutique in Huntington nearly 25 years ago.

Born in the Philippines, she grew up speaking Tagalog and learned English in school. After earning her college degree in elementary education, she became a teacher. In 1992, Leah moved to the United States.

“I know how to deal with children,” she says. “I love it.”

She and her husband, Robert, moved to Huntington in 1997. Two years later, she opened Morolay, a by-appointment shop for special occasion outfits and accessories.

Her inspiration? Her 27-year-old daughter, Monica, who directs operations at Morolay and has a full-time job as a senior consultant at Ernst & Young.

Nearly a quarter of a century later, Monica, who sparked the idea for Morolay, is the one who’s inspired. “It’s been really a joy to watch my mother and her store grow,” she says.

Monica marvels at her mom’s accomplishments. “My mother did not have a formal business background. English was not her first language,” she says. “But she persevered and built a small business by always being her authentic self.”

Leah says she's always been into fashion. “The store has let me express myself creatively,” says Leah. “When you become a mother you just like to dress your daughter in beautiful clothes. ”

Monica has happy childhood memories of being in the store. “I sat at the register and helped ring people up,” she says, adding that her younger sister, 19-year-old Cassidy, who's studying at Wharton business school, followed suit.

“It was fun to see my mom in her element,” says Monica, whose father is the store “muscle man” in charge of repairs and renovations.

Over the years, Leah has cultivated an array of favorite brands that she and her customers have both come to love. She’s always on the lookout for new lines and labels. “The store evolves,” says Leah. “I’m very observant of what’s going on in fashion.”

She enjoys the shopping process and guiding customers to make the right choice. “I always feel like the party they’re dressing for is my party,” she says.

The shop features christening gowns, Communion dresses, flower girl frocks, party dresses, ring bearer suits and festive party clothes.

Long, traditional christening gowns start at around $100, while festive party dresses run between $69 and $150, depending on the style. Communion dresses start at about $100, and couture designs can run up to $1,800. Accessories such as headbands, hair bows, tights and tiaras are $40 and up.

Morolay Children's Boutique is at 302 New York Ave., Huntington. Store hours are by appointment; 631-351-0063; morolay.com.