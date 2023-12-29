The Red Thread Atelier needlepoint studio opens in Locust Valley

If you thought needlepoint stitching was a hobby of the past, think again. The Red Thread Atelier, a new brick-and-mortar business in Locust Valley, is getting behind its 21st century comeback.

Locust Valley resident Vaughn Dorrian opened the shop in September and since then, people of all ages and from all over, including out of state, have visited this craft store and studio dedicated to needlepoint art projects.

“For me, it was not just about opening a shop but building a community space, and that’s been really rewarding,” Dorrian says. “Just when I think there’s no more stitchers who are going to come through the door, there’s more. It’s crazy.”

Dorrian took up needlepoint stitching only about two years ago in January 2022. It wasn’t until then that the 45-year-old mother of three truly appreciated the needlepoint works that her mother and great-grandmother made when she was younger.

“A 4-inch circle probably takes three hours — just one,” Dorrian says . “It’s very special from start to finish.”

Sign up for Best Bets, your go-to planner for things to do on LI Get ready for the weekend with our picks on where to shop, dine and have fun on Long Island. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Needlepointing is a tedious craft that many people began during the lockdown days of the pandemic. Many think of ‘70s-era vintage when they think of needlepoint, but The Red Thread Atelier offers much more, including modern designs with bright, bold colors and cheeky sayings.

“It’s really taken off; there’s a major resurgence,” Dorrian says. “People just respond to the colors and creativity. Everyone is looking for something to do to get them off their phones.”

The Red Thread Atelier carries eight different brands of thread, which are hand-picked by Dorrian, in many different colors.

“I try to keep it streamlined so it’s not overwhelming, and I pick the best of what there is, whether it’s a canvas or color or thread options, and all kinds of accessories,” Dorrian says.

The shop also holds frequent classes for the public to join, including beginner classes, intermediate classes, a casual stitch night, and lessons on how to paint your own canvasses and ornaments to stitch.

Products start at $60 for a small canvas, with an average cost of about $100 to $120 for a ornament-sized project including colored threads. Larger projects can cost upward of $300. Classes range from $65 to $165.

The Red Thread Atelier, 43 The Plaza, 516-962-9422, theredthreadatelier.com