The Neverending Story bookstore opens in Babylon

Babylon's thriving Main Street is kicking off the new year with a new bookstore.

The Neverending Story, a roughly 1,000-square-foot independent shop featuring hundreds of books of all genres, opened on Saturday at 9 W. Main St., not too far from The Argyle Theatre. For the store's owner, Colleen Kinneary, it's also the latest chapter in a career that's been devoted to her passion for books.

"I have been working as a book buyer in the arts for a couple of museums, so I thought why not do it for myself," she says.

Kinneary says the shelves will be stocked with classics, bestsellers, children's' books and much more. In addition, she will have albums, vintage bookends and other select objects available for purchase.

Though Kinneary lives in East Northport, Babylon is a place that has always held a special meaning to her. "My grandfather built one of the houses on the canal, so my mother grew up here," she says. "It doesn't hurt that it's a place with a lot of foot traffic."

Kinneary hopes to host events featuring authors in the future. Above all, she intends to create a welcoming environment for customers.

"I want to make it really accessible and have price points that are affordable," she says. "I am very cognizant of the fact that when people come into small shops like this, they can feel intimidated or overwhelmed, especially if they don't know exactly what they are looking for. My job is to make them feel comfortable.”

The Neverending Story is open Wednesday through Sunday; 631-526-9620.