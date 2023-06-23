Serena & Lily luxury furniture store opens in Roslyn
Re-imagine your home's living room, bedroom and dining area as you make your way through three floors of stylized room-like settings in the new 5,500-square-foot Serena & Lily showroom in Roslyn.
Located in a renovated circa-1900 historic building on Old Northern Boulevard, Roslyn is Serena & Lily’s second outpost on Long Island — its Wainscott shop opened in 2013 — where customers can find a fresh approach to home design that embodies relaxed elegance, notes Kelly Curran, director of public relations and events for the Sausalito, California-based home furnishings company.
“Influenced by seaside living, the luxury interiors brand offers an exclusive collection of heirloom-quality products,” says Curran. “From proprietary patterns and a distinct color palette to natural materials that become more beautiful over time, their goods inspire clients to create inviting spaces that reflect their personal style.”
Browse Serena & Lily’s signature bedding, wallpaper, lighting and rug collections, as well as tabletop, throw pillows, art and décor. Currently, the shop has a wide assortment of outdoor tables, seating, lighting, umbrellas, rugs, and accessories.
If designing your home seems overwhelming, some help from an in-store design adviser may do the trick; in-store, virtual and in-home design consultation appointments are available.
In addition to Serena & Lily-branded merchandise, the shop also carries a distinctive selection of coffee table books and art.
For a Long Island-inspired touch, the Rosyln location also features a rotating gallery of art from local creators, Lainey Stewart of Southampton, Kate Scialabba of Locust Valley, and Valerie Leuchs, who's based in New York City.
Prices at Serena & Lily start at $48 for a set of four linen napkins and go up to $5,000 to $20,000 for a custom-made sectional sofa.
Serena & Lily, 1489 Old Northern Blvd., Roslyn 516-200-1658, serenaandlily.com. Open Monday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Sunday, noon to 5 p.m.