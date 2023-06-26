9 trendy summer camp essentials from Long Island retailers

Handheld fans that light up the name of your child’s camp, water bottles that spritz your face while you drink, and bucket hats with goat logos have something in common: they’re three of this summer’s trendiest accessories kids can put in their camp backpacks.

Buyers from apparel shops such as Denny’s Fashion, Style, For All in Plainview and Lester’s in Greenvale are on the lookout for the trendiest products appropriate for kids going to day camp or sleepaway. Jo Licker, a buyer for Denny’s and Lester’s shops, has noticed neon colors are the most popular this year; smiley face patterns, sports teams, destinations (such as Hamptons, L.A. or Miami, clothing ranges from $30 to $60), and tie dye are also high on the list.

Whether you’re a parent helping your child fill a backpack for day camp, buying last-minute sleepaway camp accessories, or hunting for fun gifts to bring on visiting day, the list below might point you in the right direction.

Here are 9 of the top-selling camp accessories local store owners/manufacturers say are flying off the shelves.

PUFFER BACKPACKS: $59

Credit: J. Conrad Williams Jr.

There are countless backpack and sling bag styles and colors to choose from. Top Trenz, based in Ronkonkoma, says this year's newest is a material known as "puffer."

"High-end designers use the material on tote bags in Saks and Bloomingdale's," says owner Corey Glassberg. "We make a line that’s more moderately priced for everyday kids." Other camp accessories and smaller bags are also being produced in the soft, puffed fabric.

Once you have your child's backpack, you can stuff in a comb, brush, sunscreen, lip balm and hair clips. To prevent those accessories from tumbling around, you might also want to pack an accessory pouch.

PATCH-LETTER POUCHES: $21 and up

Credit: J. Conrad Williams Jr.

Soft pouches with zip tops and patch-like lettering are available through Top Trenz for $21, OMG Accessories for $30 and other companies, plus local shops like Funky Monkey toy store in Greenvale and G Willikers gift shop in Locust Valley. Popular pouches have words like “CAMP,” “STUFF,” AND “GLAM GIRL” written across the front.

BUCKET AND SNAP HATS: $25-$30

Credit: GOAT USA / Lester's

The bucket hat circled back in popularity with the return of '90s-inspired fashion, but a specific four-legged animal is popping up on one of Long Island's trendiest.

"We've sold so many GOAT USA bucket hats, baseball hats and trucker hats," says Licker, buyer for Denny's and Lester's. "Any hat with a GOAT USA logo on it has been one of the hottest brands." Be it because of functionality (shielding from the sun), style (each cap has a colored goat wearing sunglasses on it) or a good story.



The idea for the brand which launched in Roosevelt Field Mall in 2022 began with three college friends who realized the phrase, “You’re the goat,” might catch on in a big way. Dylan McLaughlin, GOAT USA president and co-founder says, “My friends and I noticed if you got 100 on something, people would say you’re the goat. In other words, you’re the greatest. You could be the greatest athlete, teacher, neighbor, writer. Anyone can be the greatest of all time, so the goat logo was something people across the country related to.”

A new snapback hat version just hit the shelves. “The bucket hat is a variation on the sun hat. It sells beautifully for camp in different styles and colors, is light on your head, protects you from the sun, and looks really fashionable," adds McLaughlin.

WATER BOTTLES: $20

Credit: O2COOL

This year’s top-selling water bottle at Funky Monkey and Denny’s is known as Mist ‘N Sip (created by O2COOL, $19.99). You can spritz cool water on your face as you drink. A water bottle and sun hat should cool off any kid on a very hot day.

HANDHELD FANS: $13 and up

Credit: J. Conrad Williams Jr.

Funky Monkey sells a new type of handheld fan that lights up your camp’s name ($12.99). Store manager/buyer Debbie Imperatore describes the process: “When the fan circulates, there are lights on the rim. It spins in a certain way that makes the lights spell out the name of your camp.” A simpler version lights up the word “camp.”

“I’m selling a lot of bear-shaped handheld fans, too,” Imperatore says. Those retail for $14.99. “There’s also a fan that sits flatly around your neck. It blows cool air on both sides of your face." It's available for $12.99.

GOGGLES: $23 and up

Credit: Bling2o

“I sell like a million for day camp,” Imperatore says. For younger boys and girls, Bling2o creates goggles that look like retro gaming controllers, dinosaurs or sharks,, plus goggles framed with rhinestones or fake candy. Prices begin at $23. There are also sleek, simpler goggle options for older kids.

OVERSIZED BEACH TOWELS: $20

Credit: J. Conrad Williams Jr.

Large, fast-drying beach towels are popular. Many, like ones found at G Willikers, are 60” long and come with printed design patterns such as camouflage, sharks, unicorns, and doughnuts. Funky Monkey sells a sling bag that turns into a beach towel (by Confetti & Friends, $19.99).

WET BAGS: $18

Credit: J. Conrad Williams Jr.

These bags are designed especially for wet bathing suits and towels. Shove them in their pack and nothing else inside it will get soggy. They'll be ready to move on to their next outdoor camp activity. Top Trenz sells puffer wet bags with tie dye, smiley face, star and heart patterns, or pick up a sports canvas wet bag. Prices begin at $18.

GAMES, STICKER BEANS & DOODADS: $4 to $20

Credit: J. Conrad Williams Jr.

“There are new card games that just came out that are really adorable,” Imperatore says of Burger Balance and Nacho Stack, both $19.99 stackable balance games. Mini Rubix cubes ($9.99) are also trendy, as well as waterproof plastic-coated UNO cards ($14.99). Licker’s top-selling games are magnetic Tic-Tac-Toe and Hangman ($10.99).

Shop owners say Sticker Beans are at the top of the popularity list. Prices begin at $3.99. Stickers made of rhinestones come in every shape, size and color. Pick up Sticker Beans ranging from snow cones to hot pink basketballs. Kids stick them all over their water bottles and camp accessories, or collect and trade them with others in the bunk. As Imperatore puts it, “they’re must-haves.”