Vera Wang bridal trunk show and more fashion events this week on Long Island

Through March 22

Stop by Bloomingdale's for an eight-piece gift with any Lancôme purchase of $39.50 or more; spend $70 or more and add a three-piece skin-care gift or lipstick and three-piece brush set (one per customer, while supplies last); at Roosevelt Field and Walt Whitman Shops in Huntington Station. On March 20-22 at the Roosevelt Field store, get a free painting on your Angel by Thierry Mugler fragrance bottle purchase (3-8 p.m. March 20; 1-6 p.m. March 21-22); 516-873-2807.

March 19-21

Tallulah has the Helen Morley eveningwear trunk show, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. (designer visits on March 21; Woodbury Common, 8285 Jericho Tpke., Woodbury; 516-367-8010.

March 19-22

London Jewelers offers a free Pandora bracelet with your purchase of $100 or more of Pandora jewelry at the locations in Glen Cove (28 School St.; 516-671-3154) and Greenvale (180 Wheatley Plaza; 516-621-8844).

Mieka hosts a Tina di Martina eveningwear trunk show, with the designer, in Woodbury Village, 7937 Jericho Tpke., Woodbury; 516-367-8755. Event hours are 10 a.m.-8 p.m. March 19; 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

March 20-21

Saks Fifth Avenue hosts two events this week. On March 20, see the Akris Punto women's spring collection trunk show, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. (631-350-1311). On March 21, shop the Adriana Orsini women's fashion jewelry trunk show, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. (631-350-1260); Walt Whitman Shops in Huntington Station.

March 20-22

The Wedding Salon has a Best of Vera Wang bridal trunk show, by appointment only, at the store's Vera Wang salon; 1468 Northern Blvd., Manhasset; 516-869-8455.

Nouveau Bride in Merrick is hosting the Yoly Munoz trunk show with the mother-of-the-bride/ groom fall 2015 collection. Event hours are 11 a.m.-6 p.m. March 20; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. March 21 and noon-4 p.m. March 22; 1613 Merrick Rd.; 516-868-1500.

Sample Sale

David Yurman: Women’s and men’s jewelry, timepieces and eyewear are up to 75 percent off retail prices, 3 a.m.-8 p.m. March 26; 10 a.m.-7 p.m. March 27-28 and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. March 29, at The Altman Building, 135 W. 18th St., Manhattan. All sales are final. On March 26, 10 percent of the proceeds are donated to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.