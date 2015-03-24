Where to donate prom dresses on Long Island

Prom season is just around the corner and while some teens are worrying about how to pick the perfect dress, some are worrying about how they're going to be able to afford one.

If you have a used gown taking up space in your closet, there are lots of drop-off sites all around Long Island where you can donate your dress to girls in need.



1. NASSAU BOCES BARRY TECH

1196 Prospect Ave., Westbury

Hours: Mon.-Fri.: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Donations will be accepted through the Becca's Closet project through Friday, March 20.



2. WOMEN OF INTEGRITY, a Hempstead-based organization, is holding their annual prom dress drive with drop-off locations in Central Islip, Huntington Station, Garden City, Freeport and more. Donations will be accepted through Tuesday, March 31. Click here for exact drop-off locations and hours.

3. LONG ISLAND VOLUNTEER CENTER will be collecting dresses as part of their 21st annual Prom Boutique on Sunday, April 12 from noon to 2 p.m. (unless otherwise noted). Click here for the complete list of drop-off locations.



4. TOWN OF BROOKHAVEN YOUTH BUREAU

1 Independence Hill, 2nd fl., Farmingville

Hours: Mon.-Fri: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Donations are accepted year-round.