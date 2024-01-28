Things to Do

Anniversary: Gail and Joe Kolm of Melville, 50 years

Gail and Joe Kolm recently celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary.

Gail and Joe Kolm recently celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary. Credit: Dan Cacace

GAIL AND JOE KOLM, of Melville, were wed Oct. 20, 1973, at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Rockville Centre with their reception at Antun’s in Hicks-
ville. Gail worked at Security Title and Guarantee Company in Mineola before becoming a stay-at-home mom. Joe retired as the controller for Certified Van Service in Yaphank. They have three children and seven grandchildren. They celebrated with a family dinner at Gino’s Pizzeria and Restaurant in Commack.

Didn't find what you were looking for?
Newsday LogoCovering Long Island like no one else canDigital AccessOnly 25¢for 5 months
ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME