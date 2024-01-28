Anniversary: Gail and Joe Kolm of Melville, 50 years
GAIL AND JOE KOLM, of Melville, were wed Oct. 20, 1973, at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Rockville Centre with their reception at Antun’s in Hicks-
ville. Gail worked at Security Title and Guarantee Company in Mineola before becoming a stay-at-home mom. Joe retired as the controller for Certified Van Service in Yaphank. They have three children and seven grandchildren. They celebrated with a family dinner at Gino’s Pizzeria and Restaurant in Commack.