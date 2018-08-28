Things to do Labor Day weekend on Long Island

Labor Day weekend proposes a hefty challenge — how do you end the season? Stay outdoors and make the most of the fleeting summer moments. Here are five ways to close it out this weekend:

ATTEND A FAIR, FEAST OR FEST

FEAST: As the summer comes to a close, comfort yourself with cannolis, chicken cutlets and calamari at the Feast of Mother Cabrini in Brentwood on the Suffolk County Community College campus. It runs Saturday through Monday with rides, carnival games and live music besides the quarter-mile-long food corso of Italian specialties and other international treats.

INFO Free, 631-499-6824, mothercabrinifeast.org

FESTIVAL: Handcrafted creations abound at the Westhampton Beach Festival of the Arts 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday. Now in its 10th year, this two-day event is held on the village’s Great Lawn across the street from St. Mark’s Episcopal Church. Browse through a gallery of sculptures, jewelry, paintings, photographs, glass items, ceramics, metal work and woodworking crafts.

INFO Free, 941-487-8061, paragonartevents.com

FAIR: The Ronkonkoma Street Fair offers vendors from artisans to food trucks lining Hawkins Avenue between Portion and Wittridge roads 11 a.m.-6 p.m Sunday.

INFO Free, 631-963-2796, ronkonkomachamber.com

Fireworks over the Peconic Landing Community Center in Greenport. Credit: Newsday/Thomas A. Ferrara

DO YOGA ON THE WATER

Try yoga on a stand-up paddleboard while floating down the Patchogue River. People of all levels can participate in the 90-minute class that launches from Island View Marina in Patchogue at 11 a.m. Saturday, although you must be at least 10 years old and weigh no more than 285 pounds.

INFO $55, 631-228-8884, ohmonthewater.com

TAKE A CRUISE

Board the Peconic Star Express from the railroad dock just south of the East End Seaport Museum in Greenport and go for a two-hour tour of the Long Beach Bar Lighthouse, aka “Bug Light,” between Orient Harbor and Gardiners Bay on Saturday at 4 p.m.

INFO $39 ($19 ages 3-15), 631-477-2100, eastendseaport.org

HEAR BILLY JOEL SONGS

Can’t get a ticket to see the Piano Man at Madison Square Garden? Catch a free outdoor tribute show on the North or South Shore Saturday. Bring a chair or blanket.

River of Dreams plays on the lawn in front of the Hay Barn at Planting Fields Arboretum in Oyster Bay starting at 6 p.m. Led by John Cozolino on vocals, this seven-piece band’s set list spans Joel’s entire career from 1971’s “Cold Spring Harbor” to 1993’s “River of Dreams.”

INFO Free, 516-922-9200, plantingfields.org

Wade Preston from Broadway's “Movin’ Out” channels Joel at Jones Beach Bandshell at 8 p.m. Preston performed the show’s entire three-and-a-half-year run on the Great White Way and will bring that energy to the Bandshell with his Movin’ Out Band on hits like “We Didn’t Start the Fire,” “Big Shot,” “Pressure” and “Scenes From an Italian Restaurant.”

INFO Free, 516-785-1600, jonesbeachbandshell.com

CATCH SOME FIREWORKS

Gather on the patio outside Brecknock Hall at the Peconic Landing Community Center in Greenport Sunday for its annual End of Summer Celebration and Fireworks Show. The evening begins at 7 with a live performance by the Atlantic Wind Symphony, which will play selections from George Gershwin, John Philip Sousa and Broadway favorites. Then look up in the sky about 8:15 p.m. and enjoy a professional 20-minute fireworks show. Bring your own blankets and chairs. Rain date: 7 p.m. Monday.

INFO Free, 631-477-3800, peconiclanding.org