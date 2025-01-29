Perfectly Pink pop-up bar opens in Farmingdale ahead of Valentine's Day

Tell me it’s Valentine’s Day season without telling me it’s Valentine’s Day season — that’s the idea behind the new Perfectly Pink Pop Up Bar coming to Farmingdale. The experience begins Jan. 31 and runs Fridays through Sundays potentially through March, depending on demand.

"We didn’t want to call it a Valentine’s Day pop-up because Valentine’s Day is very targeted to couples," says Michael Marra, president of Unique Social Events, the group organizing the pop-up. While the experience, catering to adults only, welcomes couples, it’s also a venue for Galentine’s Day and friend group celebrations, he says.

The decor of the bar will be entirely pink, with photo ops including a pink doll box to pose in and a glow-in-the-dark pulsing pink heart hanging on a wall. The majority of cocktails offered will be pink or red, Marra says — Red Velvet Martini, The Flamingo and Dream Lover, to name a few. Drinks will sell for $15 or $16 each, Marra says. Bar fare will also be available for purchase, he says.

Each person will receive a pink-themed souvenir plastic stadium cup, Marra says. No live entertainment is planned, he says.

Sessions will run for two hours each, on Fridays at 6 p.m. and 8 p.m., and Saturdays and Sundays at 2, 4, 6 and 8 p.m. and cost $14 per person for admission.

WHEN | WHERE Perfectly Pink Pop Up Bar, Fridays through Sundays Jan. 31 until potentially March, Alibi Lounge, 230 Main St., Farmingdale

COST $14 per person (food and drinks are a la carte)

MORE INFO perfectlypinkpopup.com