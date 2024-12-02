A 'Christmas Story' tradition: How the classic film shapes Long Islanders' holidays

Mariann Zelinski, of Baldwin, and her daughters, Amanda and Amy, have had a special Christmas Eve tradition for the past 15 years. They go out to dinner at Sonny’s Canal House in Baldwin, open some presents and then tune into the 24-hour marathon of "A Christmas Story" on TBS.

"We watch it until about midnight, then in the morning, we turn it back on and have it running all day as our relatives come. The film is even playing during dinner," says Zelinski, 64. "By 6 p.m. Christmas night, we gather to watch the very last showing."

Mariann Zelinski, 64, of Baldwin, and her daughters, Amy, 28, and Amanda, 34, make "A Christmas Story" part of their annual Christmas Eve tradition. Credit: Gail T

Released in 1983, this cult classic — directed by Bob Clark and written/narrated by Jean Shepherd — has grown into a holiday staple. The story is about the adventures of 9-year-old Ralphie Parker and his relentless pursuit of getting his precious Red Ryder BB gun for Christmas in Hohman, Indiana during the 1940s. A screening of the film will be held at Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts on Dec. 3, with actor Peter Billingsley (Ralphie) on hand for a Q&A session with the crowd.

"It’s a movie for all generations," says Zelinski, who has a display of 16 "A Christmas Story"-themed ornaments in her home. "Parents can appreciate it as much as the kids and you can watch it together."

A CHRISTMAS HIT OVER TIME

Initially, the film wasn’t a box office success when it was released on Nov. 18, 1983. But much like Frank Capra’s "It’s a Wonderful Life," it gained significant traction over the years.

Sign up for the Holiday Happenings Newsletter Get the scoop on local holiday events and ideas on what to buy your loved ones this holiday season. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

"Once ‘A Christmas Story’ got put on TV, every single year its popularity increased," says actor Yano Anaya, who played one of the bullies, Grover Dill, in "A Christmas Story." "The film created many different emotions that most people can resonate with such as growing up wanting something special for Christmas."

TOY OBSESSION

Ralphie’s passion and drive to get his coveted Red Ryder BB gun is the center of the film. Being focused on one specific toy is something many people have experienced as a child during the holiday season.

Ann, 67, Joey DellaMonica, 70, of Wantagh, wear their "A Christmas Story" T-shirts while holding the leg lamp that regularly sits in their kitchen. Credit: Joey DellaMonica

"I could totally relate because when I was 6 years old, this toy came out in the early '60s called Mr. Machine, which was a see-through windup robot that you could view all the gears inside working. I wanted this toy so bad and knew it came in a big box," recalls Joey DellaMonica, 70, of Wantagh, who has a leg lamp as a night light in his kitchen evoking the "major award" Mr. Parker wins in the film. "The first big box I saw I opened, but that wasn’t it. I started thinking maybe I wasn’t good enough then I tried a second big box and it was Mr. Machine. I was so happy just like Ralphie."

Becky Neuhedel, 61, of Garden City, remembers desperately wanting an expensive fancy Madame Alexander "Alice in Wonderland"-themed doll.

"I was told that I wasn’t old enough to take care of it," says Neuhedel, whose family once dressed up as different characters from "A Christmas Story" for a holiday card. "But come Christmas Day, I got it!"

CONNECT WITH CHARACTERS

In addition to Ralphie, several fans get tickled by the performance of Darren McGavin as his dad, affectionately known as The Old Man.

"As I have gotten older and become a father myself, I watch the movie less through the eyes of Ralphie and more through the eyes of The Old Man," says Ron Motta, 52, of Hauppauge. "My favorite part is when he’s watching Ralphie open up the BB gun. He has this look of pure joy on his face knowing he could give his son something he really wanted. As a father, I could relate to it."

Jason Vitelli, 49, of Huntington, wears a pink bunny suit on Christmas Eve like the one Ralphie gets from his Aunt Clara in "A Christmas Story." Credit: Dr. Jason Vitelli

For Jason Vitelli, 49, of Huntington, The Old Man reminds him of his late father, Tony, who loved the film. "My dad used to explain to us that the film was a depiction of a simpler time when families would bond over the magic of Christmas. He could relate because he was born in 1946," says Vitelli, who wears a pink bunny suit on Christmas Eve like the one Ralphie gets from his Aunt Clara. "When I see the film now, I think about how much my dad enjoyed it and how we used to watch it together. I feel the comfort and the love like he’s still watching it with me."

MESSAGE OF THE 'STORY'

Because "A Christmas Story" speaks to people of all ages, there are several messages that fans take away from annually watching the film.

"As a kid, I walked away thinking that anything can happen at Christmas," says Motta. "As an adult, your focus shifts and it becomes about giving your family the best Christmas possible."

Zelinski feels there’s a strong lesson when the dog eats the turkey and the Parker family has to dine out at a Chinese restaurant on Christmas. "You learn that you have to make the best of life," says Zelinski. "Stuff happens but you are still a family and you move forward together."

DellaMonica adds, "As dysfunctional as it all may seem, there’s still so much love and joy among the Parkers."