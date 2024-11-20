2024 town holiday events: Christmas tree, menorah lightings on Long Island
Festive town celebrations ring in the holiday spirit throughout Long Island. December is filled with public tree and menorah lightings and festivals.
CITY OF GLEN COVE
GLEN COVE
- Dec. 7 at 1:30 p.m.: Enjoy horse and carriage rides, carolers, live local entertainment, children’s activities, hot cocoa and Santa, followed by a Christmas tree lighting at 4:45 p.m.; Village Square on School Street.
- Dec. 25 at 6:30 p.m.: The menorah lighting celebration includes live entertainment, children’s crafts, Hanukkah dreidels, gelt, sufganiyot doughnuts and more; Village Square on School and Bridge streets.
TOWN OF HEMPSTEAD
BELLMORE
- Dec. 6 from 6 to 10 p.m.: The Holiday Extravaganza includes the annual Christmas tree lighting (7 p.m.), a visit from Santa, live Nativity and horse and buggy rides (fee), holiday music and trolley rides (fee) through the community; Bedford Avenue and Broadway.
- Dec. 29 at 4:30 p.m.: The Bellmore Chamber of Commerce will host a menorah lighting at the Veteran's Memorial; Bedford Avenue and Broadway.
EAST MEADOW
- Dec. 5 at 6 p.m.: The East Meadow Chamber of Commerce and the Council of East Meadow Community Organizations will hold a holiday lighting ceremony at Veterans Memorial Park; 1700 Prospect Ave.
- Dec. 6 at 4 p.m.: The Community Association of Stewart Avenue will host their annual holiday tree lighting and menorah lighting ceremony; Carman Avenue and Lake Lane in Salisbury.
EAST ROCKAWAY
- Dec. 14 at 4 p.m.: The village’s annual festivities at Memorial Park will feature Santa’s workshop. There will be a tree and menorah lighting ceremony 5 p.m. outside of Village Hall; 376 Atlantic Ave.
ELMONT
- Dec. 5 at 5:30 p.m.: The Elmont Chamber of Commerce will host a holiday tree lighting ceremony at Veterans Plaza. There will be a visit with Santa and entertainment by local dance schools and the high school band. Goody bags and candy canes will be distributed; Hempstead Turnpike and Covert Avenue.
FLORAL PARK
- Dec. 6 from 5-9 p.m.: A tree lighting and Christmas festival features festive caroling, holiday gift vendors, food and drink and a visit from Santa. Lighting of the tree takes place around 6 p.m.; Memorial Park, 2 Floral Pkwy.
FREEPORT
- Dec. 7 at 6 p.m.: Christmas tree lighting ceremony is 6 p.m. Dec. 7 at The Freeport Recreation Center, 130 E. Merrick Rd. The festivities continue at the Nautical Mile at 6:30 p.m. with a tree lighting at the Woodcleft Esplanade, 205 Woodcleft Ave. The annual Lights Boat Parade is set to launch around 7 p.m. with viewing along Woodcleft Avenue between Front and Richmond streets or sit dockside at Nautical Mile restaurants.
GARDEN CITY
- Dec. 8 from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.: Enjoy live entertainment, Santa arriving on a fire truck and a holiday tree lighting at the gazebo on the village green; Stewart and Hilton avenues.
HEMPSTEAD
- Dec. 5 at 4:30 p.m.: The Village of Hempstead will host its annual Christmas tree and menorah lightings at Village Hall featuring caroling and more; 99 James A. Garner Way.
- Dec. 5 at 4 p.m.: The Town of Hempstead will hold its annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony at Town Hall Plaza. The event will include caroling and an appearance by Santa atop an antique fire engine; 1 Washington St.
- Dec. 26 at 6 p.m.: The village hosts its annual Kwanzaa celebration at Kennedy Memorial Park featuring lighting of the kinara and discussion of the seven principles, followed by refreshments; 335 Greenwich St.
LEVITTOWN
- Dec. 2 at 6 p.m.: The Levittown Chamber of Commerce will host a holiday lighting ceremony at Veterans Memorial Park in front of the Levittown Public Library.
LYNBROOK
- Dec. 14 at 5 p.m.: The Village of Lynbrook will hold its holiday celebration with a tree lighting, visit from Santa and Blessing of the Creche; 5 Corners Plaza, Merrick Rd. and Hempstead Ave.
- Dec. 26 at 6 p.m.: There will be a menorah lighting ceremony; 5 Corners Plaza, Merrick Rd. and Hempstead Ave.
MALVERNE
- Dec. 7 from 5-9 p.m.: The festival features a tree lighting at the fountain, a parade with Santa and elves, face painting, ice sculptures, carousel, horse and buggy rides and more; along Hempstead Avenue.
MERRICK
- Dec. 8 at 5 p.m.: The Merrick Chamber of Commerce will host the tree lighting and menorah at the gazebo; Merrick Avenue and Broadcast Plaza.
- Dec. 25 at 5 p.m.: The Chabad Center for Jewish Life will host an annual 12-foot menorah lighting. A car parade will follow to the school at 2174 Hewlett Ave., with music, dancing, hot latkes, doughnuts and children's crafts; Merrick LIRR station, Merrick Avenue and Sunrise Highway.
MINEOLA
- Dec. 6 at 7 p.m.: Village tree lighting celebration features music and a visit from Santa; Jericho Turnpike next to the firehouse.
- Dec. 25 at 5 p.m.: Come celebrate Hanukkah with a Menorah lighting; Jericho Turnpike next to the firehouse.
ROCKVILLE CENTRE
- Dec. 3 at 7 p.m.: Tree lighting ceremony on the green will feature visits from Santa, Frosty and Rudolph; Maple Avenue.
SEAFORD
- Dec. 7-8 from 10 a.m.- 4 p.m.: The Christmas Fair at St. William the Abbot School features local vendors, photos with Santa, seasonal treats available, raffles and more; 2001 Jackson Ave.
WANTAGH
- Nov. 22-Jan. 4 from 5-10 p.m. Sun.-Thurs., 5-11 p.m. Fri.-Sat.: Jones Beach State Park's annual drive-through light show, Magic of Lights, featuring themed light displays using LED technology and digital animations including Prehistoric Christmas, the all-new Bigfoot Monster Truck display and Barbie. Also stop in the Jolly Holiday Village to see the illuminated trees, take pictures with Santa, visit concessions and more. Fee Starting at $30; Advance ticket purchase suggested. Print out a letter to Santa and drop it off at the mailbox.
WEST HEMPSTEAD
- Dec. 8 from 3-5 p.m.: Tree and menorah lighting at Hall's Pond Park will feature live music, children’s crafts, cookies, hot chocolate and Santa. Lighting will take place at sunset; 671 Nassau Blvd.
CITY OF LONG BEACH
LONG BEACH
- Dec. 6 through mid-January from dusk to 11 p.m. daily: Take a walk by the ocean and experience a nautical-themed holiday light display along the Long Beach Boardwalk; Magnolia to Long Beach boulevards.
TOWN OF NORTH HEMPSTEAD
GREAT NECK PLAZA
- Dec. 4 at 6 p.m.: The annual Christmas tree lighting will take place at the Inn at Great Neck; 30 Cutter Mill Rd.
M ANHASSET
- Dec. 6 at 4 p.m.: Come celebrate Christmas at the annual tree lighting at Mary Jane Davies Green; Plandome Road.
NEW HYDE PARK
- Nov. 30 at 3 p.m.: Cheers to the holiday season at the tree lighting at Village Hall; 1420 Jericho Tpke.
PORT WASHINGTON
- Nov. 30, Dec. 7 and 14 from noon to 4 p.m.: Port Holiday Magic takes place with dozens of stores and restaurants offering holiday specials and discounts. There will be outdoor entertainment in various locations like Santa riding a fire truck. Shoppers can take a free trolley ride from one end of Main Street to the other with stops all along the way.
WESTBURY
- Dec. 7 at 4 p.m.: Tree lighting is at the Village Recreation Center will feature carolers, seasonal music and Santa arriving by fire truck; 348 Post Ave.
TOWN OF OYSTER BAY
BAYVILLE
- Dec. 6 through Dec. 22 from 6-10 p.m. Fri., 4-10 p.m. Sat., 4-9 p.m. Sun., closed Mon.-Thurs. Also, open 4-9 p.m. Dec. 26-Dec. 28, 4-8 p.m. Dec. 29-Jan. 1 (Closed Christmas Eve and Christmas Day): Walk around an outdoor holiday Winter Wonderland park surrounded by decorations and lights. Attractions include ice skating, Toy Factory Fun House walk-through and photos with Santa. Enjoy the Holiday Express train ride, the Christmas tree forest and holiday character meet-and-greet, as well as holiday arts and crafts. Reserved time entry, buy tickets in advance. Fee $26.75, $22.75 ages 8 and younger, $17 per family, up to 6 people extra fee for Magical Santa Experience with photo and letter to Santa; 8 Bayville Ave.
FARMINGDALE
- Nov. 23 at noon: Come see the annual holiday parade that kicks off at Northside School. The event will feature Farmingdale Public School Marching Band, Dolerites Kickline, Hardscrabble Girl Scouts in holiday costume and more; along Main Street.
- Dec. 3 at 6 p.m.: Visit Santa at the Village Green where there will be a tree lighting, music by the South Shore Brass Ensemble and holiday carols by the Farmingdale School Chorus; 361 Main St.
- Dec. 6 at 7 p.m.: Celebrate the season at the Gerngras Park tree lighting; Staples and Hudson streets.
HICKSVILLE
- Nov. 29-Jan. 2, available times vary: Christmas House at The Shoppes on Broadway features indoor themed rooms including a snow room with real indoor snow and nearly a dozen holiday experiences for all ages. Advance tickets (christmashouselongisland.com) or tickets at the door. Fee Starting at $24.99; 358 N. Broadway.
MASSAPEQUA PARK
- Nov. 30 at 5 p.m.: The holiday season begins with the lighting of the village Christmas tree and menorah at Massapequa Park Village Square. Enjoy entertainment at the Showmobile and an appearance by Santa.
OYSTER BAY
- Dec. 6 from 10 a.m.-3:45 p.m. daily: See the Holiday Poinsettia Display in the Main Greenhouse at the Planting Fields Arboretum State Historic Park. Guests can see the decorated grounds, greenhouses and historic buildings. The park is closed on Christmas Day. Planting Fields will also holds its annual holiday tree lighting with Santa at 6 p.m. and the park will be open from 5:30-8 p.m.; 1395 Planting Fields Rd., plantingfields.org.
TOWN OF BABYLON
AMITYVILLE
- Dec. 7 at 5 p.m.: The annual Christmas tree lighting at the Village Triangle will feature carolers, hot chocolate and Santa;, Broadway and Park Avenue
BABYLON
- Dec. 6 from 5-9 p.m.: Babylon Village’s Old-Fashioned Night of Shopping event will feature carolers, hot chocolate and cookies at many downtown stores, along with a visit from Santa. Stop by the decorated Nathaniel Conklin House for an informal tour 6-9 p.m; rain date Dec. 13.
- Dec. 8 at 4 p.m.: Celebrate the season at the village tree lighting at Argyle Lake Park. The Babylon Village Historical and Preservation Society hosts a social with wassail from 4-6 p.m.; NY-27A.
LINDENHURST
- Dec. 1 from noon- 6 p.m.: Winter on Wellwood will feature Santa and a carousel, Christmas Kindlmarket, holiday parade that begins at Fireman’s Park, west on Hartford and south on Wellwood with tree lighting to follow; rain date Dec. 8.
- Dec. 13-14 from 6-9 p.m.: Holiday lights and market event will feature Santa, costumed characters, light displays, music and refreshments. Visitors can drive through in their car to experience the event; Babylon Town Hall Park, 200 E. Sunrise Hwy.
NORTH BABYLON
- Dec. 7 from 4:15-6 p.m.: Santa and his helpers light the tree at Belmont Lake State Park. Afterward, there will be a fireworks display over Belmont Lake. Other activities include an ice sculpting demonstration, numerous holiday displays, a magic show, a juggler, food and merchandise vendors; via the Southern State Parkway exit 38, or by Sunrise Highway to Belmont Avenue north to Sylvan Road.
TOWN OF BROOKHAVEN
EAST SETAUKET
- Dec. 7-8 and Dec. 13-14. from 6- 9 p.m.: Drive-through live Nativity scene will feature a Christmas story come to life with costumed characters and live animals; 400 Nicolls Rd.
- Dec. 15 at 5 p.m.: View holiday floats with bright lights, holiday themes and Santa at the annual Three Village Electric Light Parade; along Main Street.
FARMINGVILLE
- Dec. 8 from 1-4 p.m.: Head to the Victorian Christmas at 1860 Bald Hill School House featuring music by the Sachem East Choir (2 p.m.), an antique Christmas box display, hot apple cider and cookies plus decorations and gifts for sale; 505 Horseblock Rd.
- Dec. 26 at 6 p.m.: The annual lighting of the menorah at the Brookhaven Town Hall will feature entertainment, hot latkes and doughnuts; 1 Independence Hill.
HOLTSVILLE
- Dec. 6 at 6 p.m.: The annual lighting of the Christmas tree at the Holtsville Ecology Center will feature entertainment and characters and Santa arriving by helicopter. Costumed characters meet-and-greet starts at 5:30 p.m. Free event; 249 Buckley Rd.
LAKE RONKONKOMA
- Dec. 7 from 11 a.m.-4 p.m.: Festival of Trees and Lights will feature craft vendors, live entertainment and Santa at Sachem North High School. Fee $2 ages 7 and older, $1 Sachem students; 212 Smith Rd., 631-848-4855.
MOUNT SINAI
- Dec. 1 at 5 p.m.: Drink hot chocolate, listen to carols and visit with Santa at the lighting of the Christmas tree at Heritage Park; 633 Mount Sinai-Coram Rd.
- Dec. 15 at 8 a.m., 10 a.m. and noon: Breakfast with Santa features a buffet with three seatings at Heritage Park. Fee $25, $20 ages 2-16 years old; 633 Mount Sinai-Coram Rd.
PATCHOGUE
- Nov. 24 from 5-7 p.m.: The annual Christmas Holiday Parade of Boats will set sail on the Patchogue River.
- Nov. 30 at 5 p.m.: Businesses offer discounts all day to shoppers in the village while carolers and live music filter up and down Main Street for a holiday parade. There will be a visit from Santa at the Capitol One Bank after the parade with a tree lighting to follow.
PORT JEFFERSON
- Dec. 1-Jan. 2, closed Dec. 25 from 9 a.m. to close, daily: Check out the indoor Festival of Trees is at the Port Jefferson Village Center; 101-A E. Broadway, 631-802-2160.
- Dec. 1 at 3 p.m.: See Santa ride down Main Street in the local parade.
- Dec. 7-8 from 11 a.m.-5 p.m.: The annual Charles Dickens Festival (portjeff.com/dickens) features costumed characters from "A Christmas Carol," ice skating at the Village Center, magic shows, live entertainment and more; Main Street.
PORT JEFFERSON STATION
- Dec. 7 from 6-8 p.m.: A Train Car lighting and visit with Santa takes place at the Port Jefferson Terryville Chamber of Commerce Train Car. Guests can enjoy live performance by School of Rock and Backstage Dance Studio. There will be refreshments served and a photo op with Santa; intersection of Routes 112 and 347.
- Dec. 25 from 4:30-5:30 p.m.: Head to the menorah lighting ceremony where refreshments will be served; intersection of Routes 112 and 347.
RIDGE
- Dec. 7 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.: Santa comes to Longwood Estate and children can deliver letters to Santa (include return address) and have the family or friends take photos. Guests can also spot a train display, take a sleigh ride, have a cup of hot chocolate; rain date Dec. 8; Longwood and Smith roads.
- Dec. 26-31 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.: See a festive train display to round out the holiday season. Fee $5 ages 12 and younger, free ages 13 and older.
ROCKY POINT
- Dec. 7 at 6 p.m.: The Rocky Point Chamber invites you to watch the annual Christmas tree lighting. Santa will be on site along with hot chocolate, candy canes and live music from the high school brass and jazz bands; Broadway and Prince St.
RONKONKOMA
- Dec. 26 at 7 p.m.: Observe Hanukkah with a menorah lighting at Raynor Beach County Park; 174 Ronkonkoma Ave.
SHIRLEY
- Nov. 29-Dec. 30: The Girl Scouts of Suffolk County’s walk-through Enchanted Forest holiday-themed light show at Camp Edey will get kids into the holiday spirit. The light show is Fri.-Sat. (Sundays are rain dates) closed Dec. 24-25. Fee Admission starts $12 per person. Tickets will be sold at the gate or online (no cash at the gate); 1500 Lakeview Ave.
STONY BROOK
- Dec. 4-20: Bundle up and stroll through the Holiday Tree Competition at the Village Center. The event features dozens of decorated trees; Main Street.
- Dec. 8 from noon- 6 p.m.: The Holiday Festival features Legends & Spies puppet procession and Santa will listen to children's wishes. Also see the holiday train display at Wiggs Opticians along with carolers and live music. Holiday tree lighting at 5:30 p.m. on the Village Green.
YAPHANK
- Dec. 7 at 3 p.m.: The Ladies Auxiliary and fire department sponsor a parade and craft fair. The parade starts 4:30 p.m. at Yaphank Avenue on Main Street and ends at the firehouse; tree lighting to follow immediately after; rain date Dec. 8.
TOWN OF HUNTINGTON
COLD SPRING HARBOR
- Dec. 7 from 5-7 p.m.: Santa will be at the fish hatchery and aquarium with a tree lighting at 5:30 p.m.; 1660 Route 25A, 516-692-6768, cshfishhatchery.org. Fee $10 suggested donation per family.
DIX HILLS
- Dec. 25 at 5 p.m.: Attend the grand menorah lighting on the first day of Hanukkah with latkes and doughnuts at The Chai Center; 501 Vanderbilt Pkwy.
GREENLAWN
- Dec. 26 at 6 p.m.: Join the menorah lighting ceremony at the front circle at Harborfields Library; 31 Broadway.
- Dec. 7 from 3:30-5:30 p.m.: The Christmas tree lighting takes place at Harborfields Library; 31 Broadway, rain date Dec. 8.
HUNTINGTON
- Nov. 30 at 5:30 p.m.: The annual holiday parade on New York Avenue by the Big H Shopping Center and ends at West Neck Road. After the parade, a holiday festival takes over Wall Street, featuring the tree lighting ceremony and a visit with Santa.
- Dec. 30 at 5 p.m.: Attend the menorah lighting on Wall Street in Huntington Village.
NORTHPORT
- Nov. 29 at 7 p.m.: A Christmas tree lighting ceremony and caroling by the Northport Chorale in Village Park. Then watch Santa ride down Main Street on a fire truck.
- Nov. 30 at 6 p.m.: See "A Christmas Story" leg lamp lighting at The Firefly Artists; 90 Main St.
TOWN OF ISLIP
BAY SHORE
- Nov. 30 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.: Make a special stop to the annual Snowflake Sale and open house at the Bay Shore Historical Society’s Gibson-Mack-Holt House. A special visit from Victorian Santa begins at 11 a.m.; stop by with your camera for a free family photo opportunity; 22 Maple Ave.
- Dec. 7 from 4-8 p.m.: Come see "Light the Town," with luminaries aglow and enjoy the Bay Shore High School’s Harmonaires caroling in Charles Dickens fashion strolling the downtown area. Santa arrives by fire truck at 4 p.m., and will be in the gazebo area of the Dr. George S. King Park gazebo from 4-6 p.m. following the lighting of the Christmas tree and Menorah. Bring your camera to take photos with Santa.
BLUE POINT
- Dec. 26 at 5 p.m.: Celebrate Hanukkah at the menorah lighting at the base of Nicolls Road.
DEER PARK
- Through Dec. 29: ChristmasLand at Tanger Outlets, located on the 2nd floor of the former NYSC, 152 Arches Circle, Deer Park. Use parking lot 7A. Features 20,000 square feet indoor space with over 12 themed vignettes such as the "Christmas Light Mirror Maze," "Santa’s Reindeer Stable," "Ice Island" with polar bears and penguins and more. Also, enjoy synthetic ice skating for an additional fee. Hot cocoa, snacks and gifts are available for purchase at Mrs. Claus Bake and Gift Shoppe. Hours 3-8 p.m. with last entrance at 7 p.m. Nov. 15-Nov. 17 and Nov. 22-Nov. 24; 3-9 p.m. Fridays with last entrance at 8 p.m. Nov. 29-Dec. 27, noon-9 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays with last entrance at 8 p.m. Nov. 30-Dec. 29. Ticketed admission is every 30-minutes. Fee Tickets are $25 ages 3 and older now through Nov. 24 online plus $6.50 service fee; $27 ages 3 and older Nov. 29 through Dec. 29 online and at the door; ice skating includes skates $10 online, $14 at the door. Advanced online ticketing is recommended. All tickets include a wristband for free digital photos. Ticket availability at the door may be limited.
EAST ISLIP
- Dec. 7, 9, 12, 16, 19, 23, 26, 30 from 5-8 p.m.: The Town of Islip Holiday Light Show features a free drive-through from your personal vehicle at Brookwood Hall Park; 50 Irish Lane, weather permitting.
- Dec. 13 at 7 p.m.: Bring the family to see a Holiday Drive-In Movie featuring the "Home Alone" movie at Brookwood Hall; 50 Irish Lane.
GREAT RIVER
- Dec. 6 at 6 p.m.: Come see Santa light the tree outside the Victorian mansion at Bayard Cutting Arboretum State Park. The park is open from 5:30-8 p.m.; 440 Montauk Hwy.
HOLBROOK
- Dec. 26 at 6 p.m.: Come celebrate Hanukkah at the annual menorah lighting; 1000 Main St.
ISLANDIA
- Dec. 7 at 4 p.m.: A Christmas festival begins with holiday sweets and hot chocolate, candy canes, cookies, a visit from Santa, followed by a tree lighting at 5 p.m. at Islandia Village Hall; 1100 Old Nichols Rd. Open to residents of Islandia only.
ISLIP
- Dec. 7 at 4 p.m.: Festivities include a visit from Santa, a light parade and Christmas tree lighting on the front lawn of Town Hall. Parade begins at Town Hall West, 401 Main St., and ends at Town Hall; tree lighting is at 5 p.m. Town of Islip Holiday Market, a vendor gift market, is also at Town Hall, 655 Main St., noon-6 p.m. Dec. 7, rain date Dec. 8; 655 Main St.
- Dec. 26 at 4:30 p.m.: Make your way to the menorah lighting ceremony at Town Hall; 655 Main St.
OAKDALE
- Dec. 26 at 8 p.m.: Celebrate the Festival of Lights with a menorah lighting at the Oakdale LIRR station; the corner of Oakdale-Bohemia Road and Montauk Boulevard.
RONKONKOMA
- Dec. 14 at 1 p.m.: Enjoy a Christmas-themed performance while being served hot chocolate and cookies. After the performance, take your own photos with Santa and princesses at Ballet Long Island. Fee Starts from $22 per ticket; 1863 Pond Rd.
SAYVILLE
- Nov. 30 from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.: The Greater Sayville Chamber of Commerce is hosting several holiday events starting with a holiday parade from 10 a.m.-11 a.m.; rain date Dec. 1. The parade begins at Handsome Avenue and continues east on Main Street to Lincoln Avenue. After the parade, from 11 a.m.-3 p.m., a Winter Wonderland features a trolley, an ice-skating rink, Santa and a carousel. Stores and restaurants will have specials and giveaways on Main and South Main streets, and Railroad, Candee and Gillette avenues as well as Main Street in West Sayville. Later, Miracle on Main is from 5-9 p.m. with a gingerbread house competition, ice carving, live reindeer, Santa, Dickens characters, caroling and other entertainment.
- Dec. 6-7 at 6:30 p.m.: The tree lighting is at Sparrow Park includes a visit from Santa. Christmas Aglow, 7-9 p.m. Dec. 6-7 at Meadow Croft, 299 Middle Rd., take a guided tour of the full estate in all it's Christmas glory, with refreshments. Admission is $25 per person, with a maximum of 50 people per night. Purchase tickets online bayportbluepointheritage.org.
- Dec. 7-8 from noon-4 p.m.: A Candy-Coated Christmas, at Meadow Croft, features Victorian/Edwardian Christmas decorations, special exhibits, electric trains, antique dolls, wood carvings, and raffles for sale. Enjoy holiday music on the Roosevelt grand piano. Hot cocoa and family pictures with St. Nick are in the Carriage House. Fee $10, $5 ages 3-11 at the door; 299 Middle Rd.
- Dec. 26 at 5:30 p.m.: Celebrate Hanukkah at The Sayville Chamber Menorah-lighting ceremony at Lincoln Avenue and Main Street.
WEST ISLIP
- Dec. 1 at 5 p.m.: Attend the Festival of Lights at Higbie Lane and Udall Road, hosted by the West Islip Chamber of Commerce.
TOWN OF SMITHTOWN
KINGS PARK
- Dec. 8 at 4 p.m.: Join a combined Christmas tree and menorah lighting at Veterans Plaza, Smithtown Library-Kings Park Branch; 1 Church St.
NISSEQUOGUE
- Dec. 6 at 6 p.m.: Tree lighting will take place at the Nissequogue Fire Department; 643 Moriches Rd., St. James.
ST. JAMES
- Dec. 7 at 4 p.m. Christmas tree lighting and a visit with Santa at Deepwells Farm with entertainment, cookies, children’s craft and complimentary photo; Route 25A and Moriches Road.
- Dec. 25-26 at 5 p.m., Dec. 27 at 4 p.m. and Dec. 28-Jan. 1 at 5 p.m.: Menorah lighting is for eight nights at the Triangle at Lake Avenue, Moriches Road and Route 25A. The event includes light refreshments. Nonperishable food donations accepted for the local food pantries.
SMITHTOWN
- Dec. 3 at 5 p.m.: Join the Christmas tree lighting at the Smithtown Town Hall. Festivities include entertainment by the high school chorus, hot chocolate and Santa; 96 W. Main St.
- 5:30-8:30 p.m. Dec. 20-22 from 5:30-8:30 p.m.: The Holiday Trail of Lights, at the Smithtown Historical Society features one-of-a-kind decorated holiday trees throughout the grounds. Each tree was donated by the businesses in the community. Fee $10 a person. rain date Dec. 23-24; 239 E. Main St.
THE EAST END
AMAGANSETT
- Dec. 31 at 4 p.m.: The Chabad of the Hamptons hosts the annual Menorah lighting at the flagpole on Main Street and Atlantic Avenue, with hot chocolate, doughnuts and music.
CALVERTON
- Nov. 15-17, Nov. 22-24, Nov. 28-Dec. 1, Dec. 5-8, Dec. 12-15 and Dec. 19-31, hours vary: The drive-through Riverhead Holiday Light Show at Splish Splash where you'll spot festive light displays. Fee $25 plus taxes and fees in advance, no gate sales; tickets can be purchased online; 2549 Splish Splash Dr.
CUTCHOGUE
- Dec. 7 at 3 p.m.: The annual Christmas tree lighting and caroling hosted by The Cutchogue-New Suffolk Historical Council, will take place on the Village Green, Route 25 at Case’s Lane. Enjoy the sounds of the Mattituck-Cutchogue High School Select Chorus, followed by refreshments outside the Garage and a visit from Santa. There will also be a pop-up Christmas shop 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
EAST HAMPTON
- Dec. 25 at 3:30 p.m.: The Chabad of the Hamptons hosts the annual Grand Hanukkah lighting with a 12-foot Menorah at Herricks Park with latkes, hot chocolate and doughnuts; 67 Newtown Lane.
FLANDERS
- Dec. 4 at 7 p.m.: The annual ceremony to light the Holiday Big Duck also features Santa and carolers (weather permitting).
GREENPORT
- Dec. 7 at 5 p.m.: The village holds its annual Parade of Lights on Main and Front Streets, ending at Mitchell Park. Attendees will see Santa and Mrs. Claus aboard a decorated fire truck. Immediately after the parade, tree lighting, entertainment by Greenport school students, children’s activities in Mitchell Park, where hot chocolate and cookies will also be served.
- Dec. 29 at 5 p.m.: Congregation Tifereth Israel hosts a menorah lighting at Mitchell Park with songs, prayers led by Rabbi Gadi Capela. Greenport Mayor Kevin Steusi will add remarks. Synagogue president Sara Bloom welcomes everyone to the synagogue for refreshments and music traditional for Hanukkah.
MANORVILLE
- Nov. 23-Dec. 23 Winter Wonderland from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Wed.-Sun.: Check out the Winter Wonderland at Waterdrinker featuring twinkling lights, vintage airstream village, barnyard animals, wooden playland, synthetic ice skating, s'mores fire pit stations and magical holiday photo-ops. Christmas tree farm is free to enter. Fee $20 ages 3 and older; 663 Wading River Rd.
MONTAUK
- Nov. 30 at 4 p.m.: The lighting of the Montauk Point Lighthouse features holiday music sing-along from Sarah Conway and the Playful Souls.
- Dec. 1 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.: Take photos with Santa at the lighthouse.
- Dec. 14-15 from 2-7 p.m.: The Magic of Montauk Holiday Fair features a lighted holiday path, gift vendors, food trucks and live music at Montauk Town Green. Children can meet and greet Santa and live reindeer and participate in activities; 743 Montauk Hwy.
- Dec. 26 at 4:15 p.m.: The Chabad of the Hamptons hosts the annual Menorah lighting at the Montauk Village Green with latkes, hot chocolate, doughnuts and music; 742 Montauk Hwy.
ORIENT
- Dec. 7 at 6 p.m.: Tree lighting at Orient Beach State Park entrance will include photos with Santa and hot chocolate and cookies will be served. Winter coats and nonperishable food items will be collected; 40000 Main Rd.
RIVERHEAD
- Nov. 29 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m.; Nov. 30-Dec. 1 from 10 a.m.-3 p.m.; Dec. 6-7 from 3-8 p.m. and Dec. 8 from noon-3:30 p.m.: Hallockville Museum Farm is hosting the Country Parlor Holiday Folk Art and Gift Show in Hudson House, offering handcrafted gift items, artwork, holiday decor and more; 6038 Sound Ave.
- Dec. 7 from 1-6 p.m.: Riverhead’s annual festivities begin with the Lions Club annual parade starting at 1:30 p.m. from Osborn Avenue and West Main Street, then east along Main Street and looping south to the Peconic Riverfront. Vehicles, walkers and pets welcomed in the parade. Santa arrives by boat at 2:30 p.m., followed by photos with Santa and hot chocolate. Musical program begins at 3 p.m. with performances by Riverhead High School chorus, the School of Rock band and the East End Arts & the East End Disability holiday singers. Around 2:45 p.m., a bonfire will be lit in the riverfront parking lot. The tree lighting is at 5:15 p.m. Games, crafts and juggling are held throughout the day; Town Square, 125 E. Main St.
- Dec. 8 from noon-4 p.m.: Experience old-fashioned holiday traditions during the Historic Holidays at Hallockville. Self-guided tour of the Hallock Homestead and the Cichanowicz Farmhouse to view the historic residences on this 28-acre preserved farm decorated for the holidays. Staffed by costumed docents sharing stories of past holiday celebrations.
SAG HARBOR
- Dec. 25 at 6 p.m.: Attend Temple Adas Israel will host a menorah lighting on Long Wharf Village Pier in Sag Harbor with hot chocolate and doughnuts. The congregation will sing blessings and festive songs.
SHELTER ISLAND
- Dec. 3 at 5 p.m.: The Shelter Island Chamber of Commerce will host its annual tree lighting in front of the Shelter Island Police Department; 44 N. Ferry Rd.
SOUTHAMPTON
- Nov. 30 at 4:30 p.m.: The fire truck parade of lights through Southampton Village will be held at a tree lighting ceremony in Agawam Park at 5:15 p.m. followed by a fireworks display.
- Dec. 5 from 6-8 p.m.: See the Windmill Lighting, on the Stony Brook University's Southampton campus. Gather in the library for a pre-lighting reception with a children's crafts table, face painting, an alumni sponsored photo booth, refreshments and more; 39 Tuckahoe Rd.
- Dec. 7 from 1-3 p.m.: Southampton’s "It’s a Wonderful Village" features an afternoon of shopping and dining in Southampton with carolers, a visit from Santa and more. Santa is at the chamber office; 76 Main St.
SOUTHOLD
- Nov. 29 from 3-6 p.m.: Take a candlelight holiday tour and tree lighting. The event will also feature historic houses including the 18th-century Thomas Moore House and the Victorian Ann Currie-Bell House. All buildings will be decorated for the holidays. Watch live demonstrations of carpentry, blacksmithing, basket weaving and the print shop in various locations. Visit Santa in the barn, and children can enjoy games on the lawn with Santa’s helper. Plus, there is live music. The museum Christmas tree is lighted at 5 p.m. Fee Donations accepted; 55200 Route 25, Main Road and Maple Lane; 631-765-5500, southoldhistorical.org
- Dec. 7 from 9 a.m.-4 p.m.: The annual holiday fair at the Southold Town Recreation Center on Peconic Lane features vendors, local artisans, crafts for children and a holiday gift basket auction. Don’t miss a visit with Santa from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. A bake sale and cafe will also be available.
WADING RIVER
- Dec. 1, Dec. 8 and Dec. 15 from 10 a.m.-3 p.m.: Have brunch with Santa at Desmond's Restaurant at East Wind Long Island. Fee $49.95, $34.95 for ages 3-10. Call 631-846-2335 to reserve.
- Dec. 7 from 4-8 p.m: The annual holiday tree lighting at The Shoppes features live DJ entertainment, dance performance by All Star Dance Academy and more. Santa arrives on a Wading River Fire Department Fire Truck at 6 p.m. to light the tree. Bring your camera or cellphone to take free photo with Santa. Admission is free; 5768 Route 25A.