Historic Long Island mansions and museums decorated for the holidays
Historic estates across Long Island are ready for the holidays — and you can bask in their glory by touring them throughout the remainder of the year.
Old Westbury Gardens
71 Old Westbury Rd., Old Westbury
Self-guided tours through Westbury House feature holiday decorated period rooms. Gardens are also open and Santa, cider and cookies are included with admission on the West Porch.
Hours 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays only through Dec. 22
Cost $15, $8 ages 7-17
More info 516-333-0048; oldwestburygardens.org
Quogue Historical Society at Pond House
114 Jessup Ave., Quogue
Tour five homes decorated for the holidays followed by a festive cocktail party from 6 to 8 p.m.
Hours 2 to 6 p.m. Dec. 14
Cost $75 tour, $75 cocktail, $125 for both
More info 631-996-2404 quoguehistory.org/holiday-tour
Three Village Historical Society
93 North Country Rd., East Setauket
Visit six historic homes and visit the decorated Sherwood-Jayne Farm, a 1730 farm house, along with other stops. There are house tour only options as well as house tour and reception and breakfast. Reception following the house tour features a buffet, entertainment and complimentary wine and beer which takes place at The Old Field Club at 86 W. Meadow Rd. on Dec. 6. On Dec. 7 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., breakfast (two seatings) is available at Elaine’s Restaurant at 316 Main St. No children under 12 are admitted.
Hours Tour only 6 to 9 p.m. Dec. 6, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 7; Tour and reception 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. Dec. 6; Tour and breakfast 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. Dec. 7
Cost $95 house tour only, $180 tour and reception (Friday); $70 house tour only, $120 tour and breakfast (Saturday)
More info 631-751-3730, tvhs.org
Vanderbilt Museum
180 Little Neck Rd., Centerport
Vanderbilt Spanish Revival Mansion is decorated for the holidays by author and designer Tricia Foley for candlelight tours. Take a trip back in time in a grand home whose guests included British royalty and Hollywood stars.
Hours 5 to 8 p.m. Dec. 7 and Dec. 14
Cost $15; private tours are also available for $150 for up to four guests; $200 for up to eight.
More info 631-854-5579; vanderbiltmuseum.org
Coe Hall at the Planting Fields
1395 Planting Fields Rd., Oyster Bay
The annual two-day, family-friendly Home for the Holidays celebration offers anopportunity to see a decorated Coe Hall in holiday splendor and spirit, with natural materials sourced from Planting Fields. Experience the magic of the season with live holiday music, crafts, activities and more. Snap a holiday photo with the Grinch and see the Indigenous tree with ornaments crafted by local students.
Hours 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 14-15
Cost $15; online registration required.
More info 516-922-8680; plantingfields.org
Manor House at Bayard Cutting Arboretum State Park
440 Montauk Hwy., Great River
This holiday season, every room of the Manor House follows a different theme. There will be docent-led tours taking place throughout December. Guests can grab a bite to eat at the Hidden Oak Café featuring sandwiches, quiches, soups, and desserts inside the abode. A high tea menu includes finger sandwiches, scones and pots of tea, but reservations are required must be made 24 hours in advance.
Hours Day tours are noon and 1 p.m. Dec. 7-Dec. 29 daily expect Mondays (no tours Dec. 23-25). Evening tours are 5 p.m., 5:30 p.m., 5:45 p.m. and 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. No 5:45 p.m. tour on Dec. 17
Cost $20, evening tours are $25. All reservations must be paid in advance.
More info 631-581-1002; bayardcuttingarboretum.com
Old Bethpage Village Restoration
1303 Round Swamp Rd., Old Bethpage
The 19th-century village is swathed in candlelight, lanterns and period-appropriate garlands and wreaths. See the 1866 decorated Christmas tree and hear the holiday brass quartet and fiddle music, Civil War Christmas songs. Guests can hang by the bonfire and sip on hot apple cider.
Hours 5 to 9:30 p.m. Dec. 20-21 and Dec. 26-29. Last admission is 8:15 p.m.
Cost $20, $15 ages 5-12
More info 516-572-8409; oldbethpagevillagerestoration.org
Long House Reserve
133 Hands Creek Rd., East Hampton
Visit the 16-acre sculpture garden after dark on garden paths lined with lights and glowing sculptures. See live performances throughout the garden that feature poetry, theater and music.
The Pavilion features a holiday market filled with handmade wares and gifts made by local artists and makers.
Hours 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays only through Jan. 11. (Closed Dec. 27-28) Last admission is 6:30 p.m.
Cost $45
More info 631-329-3568, longhouse.org
Historical Society of Islip Hamlet
111 Nassau Ave., Islip
Several historical homes will be decorated for the holidays as tour guides dressed in Victorian outfits greet visitors at the door. There will be a reception with live entertainment, refreshments, holiday auction and 50/50 raffle. Booklets are available at the start of the tour at Trinity Lutheran Church, 111 Nassau Ave. and tickets are sold at Caroline's Flower Shoppe, 341 Main St., Suite B and Kleiber’s Country Store, 199 Maple St., starting Nov. 4 and on the website.
Hours Noon to 5 p.m. Dec. 8
Cost $30 ages 16 and older. Attendees can donate a new, unwrapped toy for the John Theissen Children’s Foundation
More info 631-559-2915, isliphamlethistory.org
Yaphank Historic House Tours
19 Mill Rd, Yaphank
Take a self-guided tour of four decorated houses including the Isabella and Robert Hawkins House, the Homan-Gerard House, the Booth House and the Swezey-Avey House which has exhibit rooms open along with refreshments and music by Don and Susan Cerce. Tickets are available online and on-site at the Swezey-Avey House the day of the tour.
Hours 1 to 4 p.m. Dec. 14-15
Cost $20, free ages 12 and under
More info 631-924-4803, yaphankhistorical.org
Compiled by LaToya Rodriguez