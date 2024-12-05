Historic Long Island mansions and museums decorated for the holidays 

Historic estates across Long Island are ready for the holidays — and you can bask in their glory by touring them throughout the remainder of the year.

Old Westbury Gardens

71 Old Westbury Rd., Old Westbury

Mannequins have been assembled for a dinner party in the dining room at Old Westbury Gardens. Credit: Steven Sunshine

Self-guided tours through Westbury House feature holiday decorated period rooms. Gardens are also open and Santa, cider and cookies are included with admission on the West Porch.

Hours 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays only through Dec. 22

Cost $15, $8 ages 7-17

More info 516-333-0048; oldwestburygardens.org

Quogue Historical Society at Pond House

114 Jessup Ave., Quogue

Tour five homes decorated for the holidays followed by a festive cocktail party from 6 to 8 p.m.

Hours 2 to 6 p.m. Dec. 14

Cost $75 tour, $75 cocktail, $125 for both

More info 631-996-2404 quoguehistory.org/holiday-tour

Three Village Historical Society

93 North Country Rd., East Setauket

Visit six historic homes and visit the decorated Sherwood-Jayne Farm, a 1730 farm house, along with other stops. There are house tour only options as well as house tour and reception and breakfast. Reception following the house tour features a buffet, entertainment and complimentary wine and beer which takes place at The Old Field Club at 86 W. Meadow Rd. on Dec. 6. On Dec. 7 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., breakfast (two seatings) is available at Elaine’s Restaurant at 316 Main St. No children under 12 are admitted.

Hours Tour only 6 to 9 p.m. Dec. 6, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 7; Tour and reception 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. Dec. 6; Tour and breakfast 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. Dec. 7

Cost $95 house tour only, $180 tour and reception (Friday); $70 house tour only, $120 tour and breakfast (Saturday)

More info 631-751-3730, tvhs.org

Vanderbilt Museum

180 Little Neck Rd., Centerport

The library of the former Gold Coast mansion dressed for the holiday season at the Vanderbilt Museum in Centerport. Credit: Suffolk County Vanderbilt Museum

Vanderbilt Spanish Revival Mansion is decorated for the holidays by author and designer Tricia Foley for candlelight tours. Take a trip back in time in a grand home whose guests included British royalty and Hollywood stars.

Hours 5 to 8 p.m. Dec. 7 and Dec. 14

Cost $15; private tours are also available for $150 for up to four guests; $200 for up to eight.

More info 631-854-5579; vanderbiltmuseum.org

Coe Hall at the Planting Fields

1395 Planting Fields Rd., Oyster Bay

Visitors wander through the Main Greenhouse filled with hundreds of blooming poinsettia plants during the Holiday Festival at Coe Hall at Planting Fields Arboretum State Historic Park in Oyster Bay. Credit: Heather Walsh

The annual two-day, family-friendly Home for the Holidays celebration offers anopportunity to see a decorated Coe Hall in holiday splendor and spirit, with natural materials sourced from Planting Fields. Experience the magic of the season with live holiday music, crafts, activities and more. Snap a holiday photo with the Grinch and see the Indigenous tree with ornaments crafted by local students.

Hours 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 14-15

Cost $15; online registration required.

More info 516-922-8680; plantingfields.org

Manor House at Bayard Cutting Arboretum State Park

440 Montauk Hwy., Great River

The formal dining room at Manor House decorated for the holidays using a combination of greens found on the grounds of the Bayard Cutting Arboretum. Credit: Heather Walsh/Heather Walsh

This holiday season, every room of the Manor House follows a different theme. There will be docent-led tours taking place throughout December. Guests can grab a bite to eat at the Hidden Oak Café featuring sandwiches, quiches, soups, and desserts inside the abode. A high tea menu includes finger sandwiches, scones and pots of tea, but reservations are required must be made 24 hours in advance.

Hours Day tours are noon and 1 p.m. Dec. 7-Dec. 29 daily expect Mondays (no tours Dec. 23-25). Evening tours are 5 p.m., 5:30 p.m., 5:45 p.m. and 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. No 5:45 p.m. tour on Dec. 17

Cost $20, evening tours are $25. All reservations must be paid in advance.

More info 631-581-1002; bayardcuttingarboretum.com

Old Bethpage Village Restoration

1303 Round Swamp Rd., Old Bethpage

Kris Kringle stands on the porch of a historic building at the Old Bethpage Village Restoration in Old Bethpage. Credit: Lauri Vale

The 19th-century village is swathed in candlelight, lanterns and period-appropriate garlands and wreaths. See the 1866 decorated Christmas tree and hear the holiday brass quartet and fiddle music, Civil War Christmas songs. Guests can hang by the bonfire and sip on hot apple cider.

Hours 5 to 9:30 p.m. Dec. 20-21 and Dec. 26-29. Last admission is 8:15 p.m.

Cost $20, $15 ages 5-12

More info 516-572-8409; oldbethpagevillagerestoration.org

Long House Reserve

133 Hands Creek Rd., East Hampton

Visit the 16-acre sculpture garden after dark on garden paths lined with lights and glowing sculptures. See live performances throughout the garden that feature poetry, theater and music.

The Pavilion features a holiday market filled with handmade wares and gifts made by local artists and makers.

Hours 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays only through Jan. 11. (Closed Dec. 27-28) Last admission is 6:30 p.m.

Cost $45

More info 631-329-3568, longhouse.org

Historical Society of Islip Hamlet

111 Nassau Ave., Islip

Several historical homes will be decorated for the holidays as tour guides dressed in Victorian outfits greet visitors at the door. There will be a reception with live entertainment, refreshments, holiday auction and 50/50 raffle. Booklets are available at the start of the tour at Trinity Lutheran Church, 111 Nassau Ave. and tickets are sold at Caroline's Flower Shoppe, 341 Main St., Suite B and Kleiber’s Country Store, 199 Maple St., starting Nov. 4 and on the website.

Hours Noon to 5 p.m. Dec. 8

Cost $30 ages 16 and older. Attendees can donate a new, unwrapped toy for the John Theissen Children’s Foundation

More info 631-559-2915, isliphamlethistory.org

Yaphank Historic House Tours

19 Mill Rd, Yaphank

Take a self-guided tour of four decorated houses including the Isabella and Robert Hawkins House, the Homan-Gerard House, the Booth House and the Swezey-Avey House which has exhibit rooms open along with refreshments and music by Don and Susan Cerce. Tickets are available online and on-site at the Swezey-Avey House the day of the tour.

Hours 1 to 4 p.m. Dec. 14-15

Cost $20, free ages 12 and under

More info 631-924-4803, yaphankhistorical.org

Compiled by LaToya Rodriguez