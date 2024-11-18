10 dazzling holiday light shows on Long Island

It's time for holiday enchantment as festive lights turn on all over town. Outdoor light shows make a dazzling holiday backdrop, geared to catch your attention and warm your holiday heart. Here are some 2024 shows to see.

BAYVILLE WINTER WONDERLAND

8 Bayville Ave., Bayville; bayvillewinterwonderland.com

Walk around an outdoor holiday wonderland surrounded by decorations and lights. Attractions include ice skating, a Toy Factory Fun House walk-through and photos with Santa. Also enjoy the Holiday Express train ride, giant inflatable gingerbread slide, snowman bounce, fire pits for roasting s'mores, holiday character meet-and-greets, and holiday arts and crafts. Reserved time entry; buy tickets in advance.

When: Dec. 6 through Dec. 22.: 6-10 p.m. Fri., 4-10 p.m. Sat., 4-9 p.m. Sun., closed Mon.-Thurs. Also, open 4-9 p.m. Dec. 26-Dec. 28, 4-8 p.m. Dec. 29-Jan. 1 (Closed Christmas Eve and Christmas Day).

CHRISTMAS HOUSE LONG ISLAND

The Shoppes on Broadway, Hicksville; christmashouselongisland.com, 516-878-0273

Indoor family-friendly walk-through holiday experience includes a real snow room, interactive games, trivia and a movie theater.

When: 4-7 p.m. weekdays, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. weekends Nov. 24-Jan.3. Purchase tickets with assigned arrival time in advance online or at the door

GIRL SCOUTS HOLIDAY LIGHTS SHOW

Camp Edey, 1500 Lakeview Ave., Bayport; 631-543-6622, gssc.us

Sweet! Cookie boxes are all aglow at the Girl Scouts' holiday light show in Bayport. Credit: Doug Young

Girl Scouts of Suffolk County hosts an Enchanted Forest holiday walk-through light show. Tickets will be sold at the gate or online (no cash at the gate).

When: Fridays and Saturdays (Sundays are rain dates), Nov. 29-Dec. 21.

LONG BEACH HOLIDAY LIGHTS ON THE BOARDWALK

Long Beach to Magnolia boulevards, Long Beach; longbeachny.gov

Take a walk by the ocean and experience a nautical-themed holiday light display along the Long Beach Boardwalk.

When: Dec. 1 through mid-January 2025 daily at dusk

LUMINOCITY HOLIDAY FESTIVAL

Eisenhower Park, Hempstead Turnpike, East Meadow; luminocityfestival.com

Eisenhower Park will be all lit up when the LuminoCity Festival takes place from Nov. 8 to Jan. 4. Credit: Jason Tai

This outdoor exhibit is an immersive, walk-through experience featuring lantern sculptures, which are illuminated from within.

When: Nov. 8-Jan. 5; closed Tuesdays, Thanksgiving Day, Dec. 9, 24 and 25 and Jan. 2.

HOLIDAY LIGHT SPECTACULAR

Holtsville Ecology Center, 249 Buckley Rd., Holtsville; 631-451-53 30, brookhavenny.gov

Indoor walk-through light show includes festive displays for the holidays. All proceeds go to the feeding and vet care of the animals residing at the site.

When: 5-9 p.m. Fri.-Sat., 5-8 p.m. Sun., Dec. 7-Dec. 22.

MAGIC OF LIGHTS AT JONES BEACH

Jones Beach State Park, 150 Bay Pkwy., Wantagh; magicoflights.com

Pretty in pink: Barbie lights up the winter village at the Magic of Lights at Jones Beach. Credit: Morgan Campbell

Experience Magic of Lights, a drive-through that takes you down winding paths filled with sparkling lights, holiday displays and familiar characters at Jones Beach. The holiday tradition features displays using LED technology and digital animations including prehistoric Christmas, the Bigfoot Monster Truck display and Barbie dollhouse. Stop in the Jolly Holiday Village to see the illuminated trees, take pictures with Santa, visit concessions and more. Print out a letter to Santa and drop it off at the mailbox.

When: Nov. 22-Jan. 4; 5-10 p.m. Sun.-Thurs., 5-11 p.m. Fri.-Sat.

RIVERHEAD LIGHT SHOW

Splish Splash, 2549 Splish Splash Dr., Calverton; holidaylightshow.com

The drive-through holiday light show features light tunnels and displays synchronized to a broadcast from your car radio.

When: Nov. 22-24, Nov. 28-Dec. 1, Dec. 5-8, Dec. 12-15, Dec. 19-31.

TOWN OF BABYLON HOLIDAY LIGHTS

Town Hall Park, 200 E. Sunrise Hwy., Lindenhurst; 631-957-3000, townofbabylon.com

Walk around a vendor market, meet Santa and Mrs. Claus, visit the gingerbread house and see Town Hall decorated and covered with lights. Enter from Sunrise Highway on North Indiana Avenue.

When: Dec. 13-14; 6-9 p.m.

TOWN OF ISLIP HOLIDAY LIGHT SHOW

Brookwood Hall Park, 50 Irish Lane, East Islip; islipny.gov, 631-224-5380