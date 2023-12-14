Historic estates and museums across Long Island offering holiday tours this season

Historic estates across Long Island are ready for the holidays — and you can bask in their glory by touring them throughout the remainder of the year. .

Old Westbury Gardens

71 Old Westbury Rd., Old Westbury

Self-guided tours through Westbury House feature holiday decorated period rooms. Gardens are also open and Santa, cider and cookies are included with admission on the West Porch.

Hours 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 16-17

Cost $15, $8 ages 7-17

More info 516-333-0048; oldwestburygardens.org

Vanderbilt Museum

180 Little Neck Rd., Centerport

Visitors tour Westbury House at Old Westbury Gardens, November 2022. Credit: Linda Rosier

Transport yourself to the heyday of Eagle's Nest, a time when radio was the heartbeat of everyday life. Explore the festively adorned mansion and be serenaded by timeless Bing Crosby melodies, relive President Franklin D. Roosevelt's Christmas Eve commemorations, and be captivated by special holiday episodes of Suspense Radio. This holiday celebration masterfully captures the essence of the Golden Age of Radio, blending festive cheer with nostalgic charm.

Hours 5 to 9 p.m. Dec. 16

Cost $15; purchase tickets online

More info 631-854-5579; vanderbiltmuseum.org

Tour Planting Fields Coe Hall during the holiday season. Credit: Long Island State Parks

Coe Hall at the Planting Fields

1395 Planting Fields Rd., Oyster Bay

The annual two-day, family-friendly Home for the Holidays celebration offers a rare opportunity to see a festively decorated Coe Hall in full holiday splendor and spirit, with natural materials sourced from Planting Fields. Experience the magic of the season with live holiday music, interactive children's set from Strummin' and Drummin'!, crafts activities and more. Snap a holiday photo with the Grinch. Don't forget to see our Indigenous tree with ornaments crafted by local students.

Hours Noon to 5 p.m. Dec. 16-17

Cost $15, $10 ages 4-12; online registration required.

More info 516-922-8680; plantingfields.org

One of the more popular rooms on the annual twillight tour of the Vanderbilt Mansion in Centerport is the stately library. Credit: Vanderbilt Museum

Manor House at Bayard Cutting Arboretum State Park

440 Montauk Hwy., Great River

This holiday season, every room of the Manor House follows a different theme. There will be many docent-led tours taking place throughout December. Guests can grab a bite to eat at the Hidden Oak Cafe inside the abode.

Hours 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays-Sundays through December (no tours Dec. 22, 23, 24, 25, 30, 31).

Cost $20, evening tours are $25

More info 631-581-1002; bayardcuttingarboretum.com

The formal dining room at Manor House is decorated for the holidays using greens found on the grounds of Bayard Cutting Arboretum in Great River. Credit: Heather Walsh/Heather Walsh

Old Bethpage Village Restoration

1303 Round Swamp Rd., Old Bethpage

The 19th-century village is swathed in candlelight, lanterns and period-appropriate garlands and wreaths. See the 1866 decorated Christmas tree and enjoy the holiday brass quartet and fiddle music, Civil War Christmas songs, traditional bonfire and hot apple cider.

Hours 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Dec. 21-23 and Dec. 26-29. Last admission is 8:15 p.m.

Cost $20, $15 ages 5-12

More info 516-572-8409; oldbethpagevillagerestoration.org

Museum interpretors decorate a civil war era Christmas tree in the Layton Store and House at the Old Bethpage Village Restoration. Credit: Newsday Staff Photographer/Michael E. Ach

Long House Reserve

133 Hands Creek Rd., East Hampton

Visit the 16-acre sculpture garden after dark on garden paths lined with lights and glowing sculptures. See live performances throughout the garden that feature a winter wonderland of mystery, poetry, theater and exploration.

Enjoy the beauty of trees and plants in winter, warm up in the Pavilion with a holiday market of local artists and makers, handmade gifts, culinary treats and a creative activity with The Shine Studio.

Hours 4 to 7 p.m., Dec. 15-16. Last admission is 6:30 p.m.

Cost $45

More info 631-329-3568, longhouse.org