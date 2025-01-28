Where to go seal watching on Long Island
Long Island’s coastal waters are a favorite hangout for harbor seals through winter until about May. Here are a few worthwhile seal walks and cruises where you can catch sight of the pudgy pinnipeds.
CRESLI SEAL WALKS
Cupsogue Beach County Park, at the Western end of Dune Road, Westhampton Beach
- Tour departs from the area near the fence at the western end of the parking lot. The walk is about 1.2 miles round trip and takes about 90 minutes; weather permitting. Meet 15 minutes before departure. The path is not suitable for strollers. Online reservations are required. There are no bathroom facilities available at this park during the winter.
- Season Through early April
- Fee Suggested donation: $5, $3 younger than 18.
- More info: 631-319-6003, cresli.org
CRESLI SEAL CRUISES
Stony Brook Marine Station, 8 Little Neck Road, Southampton
- A CRESLI scientist leads a two-hour expeditions to view, photograph and gather information about the diversity and distribution of the seals on the Riverhead Peconic around Shinnecock Bay. Meet and board 30 minutes before the listed departure at the dock area of the Stony Brook Marine Station. Spaces are limited and registration is required.
- Season 10 a.m. Feb. 8, 2 p.m. Feb. 15, 9 a.m. Feb. 22, noon March 1, 10 a.m. March 8, 2 p.m. March 15, 9 a.m. March 22, 10 a.m. April 6
- Fee $40.
- More info: 631-319-6003, cresli.org
FREEPORT WATER TAXI & TOURS
211 Woodcleft Ave, Freeport
- A two-hour seal-watching and ecotour on a 44-foot enclosed boat departs weekends at 10 a.m., noon and 2 p.m. Reservations required.
- Season Mar.-Apr.
- Fee $35, $25 ages 12 and younger.
- More info: 516-521-7744, freeportwatertaxi.com
GUIDED SEAL WALKS
Montauk Point State Park
- Meet at the park office in the lower lot next to the playground for this two-mile, round-trip hike to see seals and learn about their habits, behaviors and population trends.
- Season Through April 13
- Fee Reservations required; call to schedule. Dress warmly.
- More info: 631-668-5000, parks.ny.gov
GUIDED SEAL WALKS
Jones Beach State Park
- Meet at the Jones Beach Energy and Nature Center to learn about seals and follow an educator in their vehicle to the seal-watching location at Jones Beach for a guided walk.
- Season Through March
- Fee $4 ages 3 and older reservations required. Visit jonesbeachenc.org for program sign-ups.
- More info: 516-809-8222, parks.ny.gov
SEAL-WATCHING CRUISES
Captain Lou VII or Starstream VII, 31 Woodcleft Ave., Freeport
- Two-hour cruise leaves out of Freeport. A naturalist onboard discusses the behavior and biology of seals and other wildlife you’ll see. The two-hour tour includes an open discussion. Heated cabin and food for purchase (cash only). Reservation required for boarding times and dates.
- Season Through April.
- Fee $39, $34 ages 12 and younger
- More info: 516-544-6698.