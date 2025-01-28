Where to go seal watching on Long Island

Long Island’s coastal waters are a favorite hangout for harbor seals through winter until about May. Here are a few worthwhile seal walks and cruises where you can catch sight of the pudgy pinnipeds.

CRESLI SEAL WALKS

Cupsogue Beach County Park, at the Western end of Dune Road, Westhampton Beach

Seal walk season has begun on Long Island. Join a staff member from the Coastal Research and Education Society of Long Island to observe, count, photograph and learn about harbor seals. Credit: Riverhead Foundation for Marine Research and Preservation/Riverhead Foundation for Marine Research and Preservation

Tour departs from the area near the fence at the western end of the parking lot. The walk is about 1.2 miles round trip and takes about 90 minutes; weather permitting. Meet 15 minutes before departure. The path is not suitable for strollers. Online reservations are required. There are no bathroom facilities available at this park during the winter.

Season Through early April

Through early April Fee Suggested donation: $5, $3 younger than 18.

Suggested donation: $5, $3 younger than 18. More info: 631-319-6003, cresli.org

CRESLI SEAL CRUISES

Stony Brook Marine Station, 8 Little Neck Road, Southampton

A CRESLI scientist leads a two-hour expeditions to view, photograph and gather information about the diversity and distribution of the seals on the Riverhead Peconic around Shinnecock Bay. Meet and board 30 minutes before the listed departure at the dock area of the Stony Brook Marine Station. Spaces are limited and registration is required.

Season 10 a.m. Feb. 8, 2 p.m. Feb. 15, 9 a.m. Feb. 22, noon March 1, 10 a.m. March 8, 2 p.m. March 15, 9 a.m. March 22, 10 a.m. April 6

10 a.m. Feb. 8, 2 p.m. Feb. 15, 9 a.m. Feb. 22, noon March 1, 10 a.m. March 8, 2 p.m. March 15, 9 a.m. March 22, 10 a.m. April 6 Fee $40.

$40. More info: 631-319-6003, cresli.org

FREEPORT WATER TAXI & TOURS

211 Woodcleft Ave, Freeport

A two-hour seal-watching and ecotour on a 44-foot enclosed boat departs weekends at 10 a.m., noon and 2 p.m. Reservations required.

Season Mar.-Apr.

Mar.-Apr. Fee $35, $25 ages 12 and younger.

$35, $25 ages 12 and younger. More info: 516-521-7744, freeportwatertaxi.com

GUIDED SEAL WALKS

Montauk Point State Park

Join a park naturalist for a beach walk to observe seals in their natural habitat at Montauk Point State Park. Credit: Gordon M. Grant

Meet at the park office in the lower lot next to the playground for this two-mile, round-trip hike to see seals and learn about their habits, behaviors and population trends.

Season Through April 13

Through April 13 Fee Reservations required; call to schedule. Dress warmly.

Reservations required; call to schedule. Dress warmly. More info: 631-668-5000, parks.ny.gov

GUIDED SEAL WALKS

Jones Beach State Park

Nature lovers on a seal walk look for seals in Sloop Channel at Jones Beach State Park. Credit: Jeff Bachner

Meet at the Jones Beach Energy and Nature Center to learn about seals and follow an educator in their vehicle to the seal-watching location at Jones Beach for a guided walk.

Season Through March

Through March Fee $4 ages 3 and older reservations required. Visit jonesbeachenc.org for program sign-ups.

$4 ages 3 and older reservations required. Visit jonesbeachenc.org for program sign-ups. More info: 516-809-8222, parks.ny.gov

SEAL-WATCHING CRUISES

Captain Lou VII or Starstream VII, 31 Woodcleft Ave., Freeport

Seals are seen relaxing on shore during the Captain Lou Fleet seal watching cruise. Credit: Corey Sipkin