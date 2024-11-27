Where to take photos with Santa on Long Island
No matter how busy you might be this holiday season, there's always time for Santa. You'll find him at local restaurants, malls and more, eager to take a picture with you or join in on a breakfast or brunch. Mark your calendars, make a reservation and be sure to catch him before he flies back to the North Pole.
Town visits by Santa
Northport
63 Bayview Ave.
- See Santa ride down Main Street on a fire truck during the village’s tree lighting ceremony at Northport Village park.
- Hours 7 p.m. Nov. 29
- Cost Free
- More info northportny.com
Southold
55220 Main Rd.
- Visit Santa as he greets children alongside the Christmas tree at the Southold Historical Museum’s annual candlelight tour. Tour historic houses including the 18th-century Thomas Moore House and the Ann Currie-Bell House. There will also be a Christmas Village, live music, carpentry, blacksmith, fiber arts, basket weaving and print shop demonstrations and children’s games on the lawn.
- Hours 3 to 6 p.m. Nov. 29; Christmas tree lighting at 5 p.m.
- Cost Free
- More info business.northforkchamber.org
Massapequa Park
107 Front St.
- Santa will be at the Village Square for the lighting of the village’s Christmas tree and menorah.
- Hours 5 p.m. Nov. 30
- Cost Free
- More info massapequachamber.org
Southampton
Windmill Lane
- The village’s annual fire truck parade of lights will begin on Windmill Lane and end at Agawam Park. Santa makes his appearance on the last fire truck.
- Hours 5:30 p.m. Nov. 30
- Cost Free
- More info southamptonvillage.org
Port Jefferson
101A East Broadway
- Santa will ride down Main Street followed by a visit with children at the Village Center.
- Hours 3 to 6 p.m. Dec. 1
- Cost Free
- More info portjeffchamber.com
Mount Sinai
633 Mount Sinai-Coram Rd
- Listen to carols and visit with Santa at the tree lighting at Heritage Park.
- Hours Doors open at 4 p.m. Dec. 1 for hot cocoa and cookies.
- Cost Free
- More info heritagecenternsyc.com
Elmont
Corner of Hempstead Turnpike and Covert Avenue
- Santa will be joined by the high school band and local dance school performers for the holiday tree lighting ceremony at Veterans Plaza.
- Hours 5:30 p.m. Dec. 5
- Cost Free
- More info elmontchamber.com
East Meadow
1700 Prospect Ave.
- Santa will make a special appearance at the holiday lighting ceremony at Veterans Memorial Park.
- Hours 6 p.m. Dec. 5
- Cost Free
- More info eastmeadowchamber.com
Bellmore
Bedford Avenue and Broadway
- Santa will drop by during the hamlet’s holiday celebration which will also feature a live Nativity and trolley rides.
- Hours 6 to 10 p.m. Dec. 6; tree lighting at 7 p.m.
- Cost Free
- More info bellmorechamber.com
Amityville
Park Avenue and Broadway
- Santa will be joined by carolers and dance performers during the village’s tree lighting at the Village Triangle.
- Hours 5 p.m. Dec. 7
- Cost Free
- More info amityvillechamberofcommerce.org
Glen Cove
100 Village Square
- Kids can get their photos taken with Santa during the city’s holiday festival held on the Village Square.
- Hours 1:30 to 4:45 p.m. Dec. 7
- Cost Free
- More info glencovechamber.org
Islandia
1100 Old Nichols Rd.
- Join the holiday festival featuring a visit from Santa and a tree lighting at Islandia Village Hall.
- Hours 4 p.m. Dec. 7
- Cost Free
- More info newvillageofislandia.com
Malverne
Hempstead Avenue
- The event features a parade with Santa and elves, face painting, ice sculptures and more.
- Hours 5 to 9 p.m. Dec. 7
- Cost Free
- More info malvernevillage.org
North Babylon
Southern State Parkway Exit 38
- Santa and his helpers will light the tree at Belmont Lake State Park. Afterward, there will be a firework display over Belmont Lake.
- Hours 4:30 p.m. Dec. 7
- Cost Free
- More info townofbabylonny.gov
East Rockaway
376 Atlantic Ave.
- Visit Santa’s workshop and take pictures with Santa at the village’s winter festival at Memorial Park
- Hours 4 p.m. Dec. 14
- Cost Free
- More info villageofeastrockaway.org
Port Washington
Main Street
- Santa will drive downtown on a fire truck at noon during Port Holiday Magic, when stores and restaurants offer holiday specials and discounts. There will be a free trolley for shoppers. Visitors will also be entertained by singing toy soldiers, carolers and costumed characters.
- Hours Noon to 4 p.m. Dec. 14
- Cost Free
- More info pwcoc.org
East Setauket
Main Street
- Head to the annual Three Village Electric Light Parade where visitors can take in the holiday floats and meet Santa.
- Hours 5 p.m. Dec. 15
- Cost Free
- More info 3vholidayparade.com
Breakfast, lunch and dinner with Santa
Santa Brunch at the Long Island Aquarium
431 E. Main St., Riverhead
- Enjoy a family-style brunch featuring a ham carving station, egg omelet station, New Orleans chicken, salmon with herb butter, penne ala vodka, salads, macaroni and cheese, yogurt parfait station and dessert station in the Sea Star Ballroom. Take along your cellphone or camera to capture a photo with Santa. Kids will make a take-home holiday keepsake.
- Hours Three seatings: 10 a.m., noon, 2 p.m. Dec. 8.
- Cost $78, $42 ages 3-12, $10.35 ages 2 and under. Reservations required. Brunch fee includes all-day aquarium admission. Bring your own booster seat or high chairs.
- More Info longislandaquarium.com/events/santa-brunch, 631-208-9200, ext. 426
Breakfast with Santa at the Glen Cove Mansion
200 Dosoris Lane, Glen Cove
- Share your holiday wishes with Santa over breakfast. Menu items include muffins, bagels, waffles, French toast, fruit, yogurt, omelet station, bacon, sausage, coffee, tea, juice, soda and hot chocolate.
- Hours 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Dec. 7, Dec. 8, Dec. 15 and Dec. 21-22.
- Cost $93.04, $57.92 ages 3-10
- More info themansionatglencove.com, 516-751-5623
Breakfast with Santa at The Roslyn Hotel
1221 Old Northern Blvd., Roslyn
- Enjoy a festive buffet breakfast with Santa where you can tell him your Christmas wishes and listen to holiday music. There will also be a special visit from the Grinch. Buffet includes muffins, bagels, croissants, Danish, waffles, yogurt, cold cereal, scrambled eggs, egg Benedict, bacon, sausage, salads, fresh fruit, cookies and more.
- Hours 9 to 10:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 15
- Cost $65, $39 ages 3-12; reservations required
- More info eventzilla.net, 516-625-2700
Breakfast with Santa in Mount Sinai
633 Mount Sinai-Coram Rd.
- Enjoy a breakfast buffet catered by Tuscany Gourmet Market with Santa as a guest at Heritage Park.
- Hours 8 a.m., 10 a.m. and noon Dec. 15
- Cost $25, $20 for ages 2-16
- More info heritagecenternsyc.com, 631-403-4846
Breakfast with Santa at the Milleridge Cottage
585 N. Broadway, Jericho
- Join a photo-op during a breakfast with Santa. Menu includes traditional breakfast flare plus quiche, bagels, yogurt and baked goods.
- Hours Seven seatings beginning at 9 a.m. Nov. 30, Dec. 1, Dec. 7, Dec. 15, Dec. 21 and Dec. 22.
- Cost $49.95, $32.95 ages 2-12 plus taxes and gratuity; reservations and prepayment required
- More info milleridgeinn.com, 516-931-2201
Brunch with Old St. Nick at the Milleridge Cottage
585 N. Broadway, Jericho
- Meet St. Nick and friends for a buffet-style brunch complete with an omelet station, carving station, shrimp bar, baked goods and more.
- Hours 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 8 and Dec. 14
- Cost $75.98, $36.88 ages 2-12; reservations required
- More Info milleridgeinn.com, 516-931-2201
Breakfast with Santa at the Constantino Brumidi Lodge
2075 Deer Park Ave., Deer Park
- Enjoy breakfast with Santa featuring scrambled eggs, pancakes, sausage, muffins, coffee, tea and juice. Craft for children and raffles. Bring your camera or cellphone for a picture with Santa.
- Hours 9 to 11 a.m. Dec. 7
- Cost $18, $12 ages 4-12
- More info sonsofitalyli.com/events, 631 943-3622
Sweet treats at Coral House
70 Milburn Ave., Baldwin
- Have breakfast with Santa featuring menu items like scrambled eggs, French toast, quiche, home fries, bacon and sausage, waffles, muffins, assorted sweet treats and more.
- Hours 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 14-15 and Dec. 21-22. Reservations are made every half hour.
- Cost $51, $32.53 ages 2-12
- More info coralhouse.com, 516-223-6500
Brunch with Santa at Danfords
25 E. Broadway, Port Jefferson
- Enjoy a buffet brunch with Santa featuring salads and fruit, made to order omelet station, carving station with ham and carved beef, chafing dishes of French toast and waffles, and quiche, fish and penne alla vodka. Chicken fingers and fries are available for children. Assorted holiday desserts finish the meal.
- Hours 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 17 and Dec. 22
- Cost $49 plus tax and gratuity; $29 ages 5-12 plus tax and gratuity
- More info danfords.com, 631-928-5200, ext. 112
Decorate a cookie with Santa at Rhum
13 E. Main St., Patchogue
- Have brunch with Santa and decorate cookies and take photos. Bring your child’s wrapped gift the day before and Santa Claus will present it to him or her. Featured entrées are Tres Leches French toast of challah with bananas, berries, whipped cream, caramel, almonds. Other menu choices offered are braised pork rib hash, plantains, black beans, roasted corn, peppers, over-easy eggs, Cajun hollandaise, crispy potato and chili crunch.
- Hours 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Dec. 14 and Dec. 21
- Cost $45, $20 ages 3-12; reservations required
- More info rhumpatchogue.com, 631-569-5944
Brunch with Santa at Cowfish
258 E. Montauk Hwy., Hamptons Bays
- Have brunch, decorate cookies and take photos. Bring your child's wrapped gift the day before for Santa to give to them. Brunch items include scrambled eggs, French toast, bacon and more.
- Hours 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Dec. 7 and 21
- Cost $50, $20 ages 3-12; reservations required
- More info Cowfishamptonbays.com, 631-594-3868
Santa brunch at Desmond's Pub
5720 Route 25A, Wading River
- Visit with Santa while enjoying a brunch menu including omelet, carving and waffle stations plus eggs Benedict, French toast, home fires, bacon, sausage, salads, muffins, bagels and a dessert table. The kids buffet will have chicken fingers, mini pizzas and mac and cheese.
- Hours 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 1, Dec. 8 and Dec. 15
- Cost $49.95, $34.95 for ages 3-10; reservations required
- More info eastwindlongisland.com, 631-846-2335
Holiday Tree Lighting with Santa at The Shoppes
5768 Route 25A, Wading River
- Annual tree lighting at the shopping village features DJ entertainment. Santa arrives on a fire truck at 6 p.m. to light the tree and take photos with children for free. Stop by Santa's mailbox to send a letter from Nov. 29 through Dec. 19 to receive a return message.
- Hours 4 to 8 p.m. Dec. 7
- Cost Free
- More Info eastwindlongisland.com/shoppes
Brunch with Santa at Mesita
212 B. Merrick Rd., Rockville Centre
- Santa visits the restaurant featuring Mexican cuisine for photos.
- Hours 10 to 11:30 a.m. Dec. 15
- Cost A la carte menu featuring brunch menu including $19 egg tacos includes scrambled eggs, peppers, chorizo, avocado, queso fresco, Chihuahua cheese, corn tortilla; $19 Tres Leches pancakes with warm agave syrup; $26 chicken fajitas or $28 steak fajitas; $17 buttermilk pancakes; reservations suggested.
- More info mesitarestaurants.com, 516-282-9900
Brunch at George Martin’s Grillfire
33 Sunrise Hwy., Merrick
- The restaurant is hosting Santa and Grinch for photo-ops during brunch. Take your own photos so bring your camera or cellphone. Menu items include silver dollar pancakes ($14), eggs Benedict ($18), French toast club sandwich ($20), steak and eggs ($45).
- Hours 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 15 and Dec. 22
- Cost A la carte menu; reservations required.
- More info georgemartinsgrillfire.com, 516-379-2222
Brunch with Santa at the Library Cafe
274 Main St., Farmingdale
- Have a meal with Santa with a choice of a brunch entrée and unlimited nonalcoholic drinks. There will be mini bagels, muffins and holiday cookies on each table. The regular menu is also available. Bring your cellphone or camera to snap your own photos.
- Hours 10 a.m., noon, 2 p.m. Dec. 22
- Cost $30, $15 ages 10 and younger; reservations required
- More Info lessings.com, 516-752-7678
Breakfast with Santa and Mrs. Claus at The American Airpower Museum
Hangar 3, 1230 New Hwy., Farmingdale
- Have breakfast in Hangar 3 which will be decorated for Christmas, plus they’ll be photo ops with Santa and Mrs. Claus. Enjoy pancakes with butter, maple syrup, sausage and beverages.
- Hours 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Dec. 14
- Cost $15 ages 13 and older, $10 ages 5-12; Advance tickets sales only, call or check website to make reservations.
- More info americanairpowermuseum.org, 631-293-6398.
Dickens Festival Santa Brunch at Danfords
25 E. Broadway, Port Jefferson
- Enjoy a buffet brunch with Santa featuring salads and fruit, omelets made to order, ham and carved beef at the carving stations, chafing dishes of French toast and waffles, quiche, fish du jour, and penne alla vodka. Chicken fingers and fries are available for children. Assorted holiday desserts finish the meal.
- Hours 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Dec. 7 and Dec. 8
- Cost $49 plus tax and gratuity; $29 ages 5-12 plus tax and gratuity
- More info danfords.com, 631-928-5200, ext. 112
Supper with Santa at The Roslyn Hotel
1221 Old Northern Blvd., Roslyn
- Dine with Santa with a special visit from the Grinch. The buffet style menu includes a seasonal soup station, gourmet sandwich station and a grazing table. Children can enjoy a make-your-own-desert activity. Cash bar available.
- Hours 3 to 5 p.m. Dec. 15.
- Cost $86, $60 ages 3-12; reservations required.
- More info eventzilla.net/e/supper-with-santa-2024-2138610338, 516-625-2700
Tacos with Santa at Mesita
825 Franklin Ave., Garden City; 1029 Port Washington Blvd, Port Washington
- Santa visits the authentic Mexican restaurant. A la carte menu features tacos include egg, skirt steak, grilled chicken, fried tilapia and veggie.
- Hours 4 to 6 p.m. Dec. 21 in Port Washington and 5 to 7 p.m. Dec. 22 in Garden City.
- Cost A la carte menu
- More info mesitarestaurants.com, 516-464-2288, 516-203-7273
Photos with Santa at the mall
The Shoppes on Broadway
358 N. Broadway, Hicksville
- The Santa Experience features photos with Santa, family programs and promotions. Sensitive Santa Quiet Experience and pet photos will be available.
- Hours Nov. 29- Dec. 1 and Dec. 13 through Dec. 24.
- Cost Starting at $39.99
- More info atbroadwaycommons.com, 516-939-0679
Green Acres Mall
2034 Green Acres Rd., Sunrise Highway, Valley Stream
- Santa Claus is seeing visitors between Forever 21 and Journeys.
- Hours Nov. 21 through Dec. 24 daily (closed Thanksgiving)
- Cost Starting at $39.99, $4.95 reservation fee; make reservation online
- More info whereissanta.com, 516-561-1157
Roosevelt Field
630 Old Country Rd., Garden City
- Kids can visit with the man in red and his elves at the mall on the Main Level in the North Court near Dick's Sporting Goods. For children with special needs, Caring Santa is a private experience for families on Dec. 8, from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., reservation required. Santa photos with your furry friends take place on Pet Nights, 6:30 to 8 p.m. Nov. 17, Nov. 24, Dec. 1 and Dec. 8.
- Hours Nov. 7 through Dec. 24 daily
- Cost Starting at $39.99, $4.95 reservation fee
- More info whereissanta.com, 516-742-8000
Samanea New York
1500 Old Country Rd., Westbury
- Visit the Christmas Village Holiday Fair and Market, located indoors in the Center Court, to capture memories with photos with Santa. The fair features more than 40 vendors. Explore Santa's Workshop, where children can make crafts, sip on hot cocoa and receive a gift from Santa.
- Hours Dec. 15 and 21 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Cost Photos are $10, no appointment needed; Fees apply for activities, food and shopping.
- More info exploresamanea.com, 516-228-2110
South Shore Mall
1701 Sunrise Hwy., Bay Shore
- Take your family photo with Santa.
- Hours Nov. 21 through Dec. 24.
- Cost Starting at $39.99, $4.95 reservation fee
- More info southshoremallrealty.com, 631-665-8600
ChristmasLand at Tanger Outlets Deer Park
2nd floor of the former NYSC, 152 Arches Circle, Deer Park. Use parking lot 7A.
- Bring your family and friends to take pictures in this 20,000 square feet indoor space with over 12 themed areas including "Christmas Light Mirror Maze," "Santa’s Reindeer Stable," "Ice Island" with polar bears and penguins. Stroll the "Magical Forest" with decorated trees, visit ChristmasLand Village, Candy Cane Lane, take a photo in Santa’s sleigh and visit with Santa. Each paid admission includes a wristband that can be scanned at the photo station boxes for a digital photo but don’t forget to bring your camera. Also, enjoy synthetic ice skating for an additional fee. Hot cocoa, snacks and gifts are available for purchase at Mrs. Claus Bake and Gift Shoppe.
- Hours Open Fri.-Sun. Nov. 9 through Dec. 29: 3 to 8 p.m. with last entrance at 7 p.m. Nov. 15-Nov. 17 and Nov. 22-Nov. 24; 3 to 9 p.m. Fridays with last entrance at 8 p.m. Nov. 29-Dec. 27, noon to 9 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays with last entrance at 8 p.m. Nov. 30-Dec. 29. Ticketed admission is every 30-minutes.
- C ost Tickets are $25 ages 3 and older now through Nov. 24 online plus $6.50 service fee; $27 ages 3 and older Nov. 29 through Dec. 29 online and at the door; ice skating includes skates $10 online, $14 at the door.
- More info christmaslandny.com; email info@christmaslandny.com
Tanger Outlets Riverhead
200 Tanger outlet center, Tanger Dr., Riverhead
- Take pictures with Santa at the Pedestrian Plaza in Tanger 2, near Nike. Bring your own camera or cellphone. Local family-friendly entertainment and crafts will be available.
- Hours noon to 4 p.m. Dec. 7-8
- Cost Free
- More info tangeroutlets.com/riverhead, 631-369-2732
Walt Whitman Shops
160 Walt Whitman Rd., Huntington Station
- Guests and their pets can take photos with Santa and his elves. A Caring Santa photo experience will also be available (reservations required). The Signature Santa Experience features an extended photo experience that offers 15-minute reservations with Santa and his elves, including a custom greeting by name, multiple poses, story time with Santa with a book chosen by guests, candid shots chronicling the experience and a gift from Santa.
- Hours Traditional Santa photos: Nov. 8 through Dec. 2, choose time slot; pet photos: 6 to 8 p.m. on Dec. 1; Caring Santa photo experience: 9 to 10:30 a.m. on Dec. 8; Signature Santa Experience: Nov. 8 to Dec. 6, choose time slot
- Cost Starting at $39.99, $4.95 reservation fee; the Signature Santa Experience is $149.99 per family.
- More info whereissanta.com; 631-271-1741
Spot Santa at events and amusement parks
Santa Your Way
Wyandanch Plaza, 8 Station Dr., Suite 5, Wyandanch
- Have a family photo taken with a Black Santa Claus.
- Hours Nov. 15 through Dec. 24, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thur.-Sat., 11 to 5 p.m. Sun.
- Cost Prices start at $40 for two digital photos; Book an appointment through Instagram at @SantaYourWay or call owner Philana Aiken at 631-578-0097. The Grinch is available for photo-ops on select days. Sessions are about 15 minutes each by appointments only and walk-ins also welcome.
- More info 631-578-0097
Bayville Adventure Park Winter Wonderland
8 Bayville Ave., Bayville
- The park is transformed into the Winter Wonderland Holiday Park featuring Santa's Toy Factory Funhouse walk-through, giant inflatable gingerbread slide and snowman bounce, an express train ride, ice skating and holiday character meet and greets. The Magical Santa Experience (extra fee $17 per family, up to six people) includes a photo with Santa and a letter sent to your child before Christmas.
- Hours Dec. 6 through Dec. 22.: 6 to 10 p.m. Fri., 4 to 10 p.m. Sat., 4 to 9 p.m. Sun., closed Mon.-Thurs. Also, open 4 to 9 p.m. Dec. 26-Dec. 28, 4 to 8 p.m. Dec. 29-Jan. 1 (Closed Christmas Eve and Christmas Day).
- Cost Tickets are timed entry; $26.75, $22.75 ages 8 and younger
- More info bayvillewinterwonderland.com, 516-624-7433.
Dees' Nursery
69 Atlantic Ave., Oceanside
- Families can come to the nursery this holiday season and take photos with Santa. Pets on a leash are welcome.
- Hours 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.: Nov. 29-Dec. 1, Dec. 7-8, Dec. 14-15, and Dec. 21-22.
- Cost Photo packages starting at $21.99
- More info deesnursery.com, 516-678-3535
Longwood Estate
Corner of Longwood Rd. and Smith Rd., Ridge
- Explore the grounds of the estate on an old-fashioned sleigh ride (pulled on a trailer) enjoy chestnuts and popcorn on an open fire, a train display, hot chocolate, and face painting. Children can visit with Santa and have family members take photos. Bring a new unwrapped toy for Brookhaven Town’s toy drive. Viewing of the free train display will also be available 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 26-31.
- Hours 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 7.
- Cost $5 ages 12 and under
- More info brookhavenny.gov, 631-924-1820