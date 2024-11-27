Where to take photos with Santa on Long Island

Santa Claus will be at various locations around Long Island taking pictures with children. Credit: Kim Dee

No matter how busy you might be this holiday season, there's always time for Santa. You'll find him at local restaurants, malls and more, eager to take a picture with you or join in on a breakfast or brunch. Mark your calendars, make a reservation and be sure to catch him before he flies back to the North Pole.

Town visits by Santa Northport 63 Bayview Ave. See Santa ride down Main Street on a fire truck during the village’s tree lighting ceremony at Northport Village park.

Hours 7 p.m. Nov. 29

7 p.m. Nov. 29 Cost Free

Free More info northportny.com Southold 55220 Main Rd. Visit Santa as he greets children alongside the Christmas tree at the Southold Historical Museum’s annual candlelight tour. Tour historic houses including the 18th-century Thomas Moore House and the Ann Currie-Bell House. There will also be a Christmas Village, live music, carpentry, blacksmith, fiber arts, basket weaving and print shop demonstrations and children’s games on the lawn.

Hours 3 to 6 p.m. Nov. 29; Christmas tree lighting at 5 p.m.

3 to 6 p.m. Nov. 29; Christmas tree lighting at 5 p.m. Cost Free

Free More info business.northforkchamber.org Massapequa Park 107 Front St. Santa will be at the Village Square for the lighting of the village’s Christmas tree and menorah.

Hours 5 p.m. Nov. 30

5 p.m. Nov. 30 Cost Free

Free More info massapequachamber.org Southampton Windmill Lane The village’s annual fire truck parade of lights will begin on Windmill Lane and end at Agawam Park. Santa makes his appearance on the last fire truck.

Hours 5:30 p.m. Nov. 30

5:30 p.m. Nov. 30 Cost Free

Free More info southamptonvillage.org Port Jefferson 101A East Broadway Santa will ride down Main Street followed by a visit with children at the Village Center.

Hours 3 to 6 p.m. Dec. 1

3 to 6 p.m. Dec. 1 Cost Free

Free More info portjeffchamber.com Mount Sinai 633 Mount Sinai-Coram Rd Listen to carols and visit with Santa at the tree lighting at Heritage Park.

Hours Doors open at 4 p.m. Dec. 1 for hot cocoa and cookies.

Doors open at 4 p.m. Dec. 1 for hot cocoa and cookies. Cost Free

Free More info heritagecenternsyc.com Elmont Corner of Hempstead Turnpike and Covert Avenue Santa will be joined by the high school band and local dance school performers for the holiday tree lighting ceremony at Veterans Plaza.

Hours 5:30 p.m. Dec. 5

5:30 p.m. Dec. 5 Cost Free

Free More info elmontchamber.com East Meadow 1700 Prospect Ave. Santa will make a special appearance at the holiday lighting ceremony at Veterans Memorial Park.

Hours 6 p.m. Dec. 5

6 p.m. Dec. 5 Cost Free

Free More info eastmeadowchamber.com Bellmore Bedford Avenue and Broadway Santa will drop by during the hamlet’s holiday celebration which will also feature a live Nativity and trolley rides.

Hours 6 to 10 p.m. Dec. 6; tree lighting at 7 p.m.

6 to 10 p.m. Dec. 6; tree lighting at 7 p.m. Cost Free

Free More info bellmorechamber.com Amityville Park Avenue and Broadway Santa will be joined by carolers and dance performers during the village’s tree lighting at the Village Triangle.

Hours 5 p.m. Dec. 7

5 p.m. Dec. 7 Cost Free

Free More info amityvillechamberofcommerce.org Glen Cove 100 Village Square Kids can get their photos taken with Santa during the city’s holiday festival held on the Village Square.

Hours 1:30 to 4:45 p.m. Dec. 7

1:30 to 4:45 p.m. Dec. 7 Cost Free

Free More info glencovechamber.org Islandia 1100 Old Nichols Rd. Join the holiday festival featuring a visit from Santa and a tree lighting at Islandia Village Hall.

Hours 4 p.m. Dec. 7

4 p.m. Dec. 7 Cost Free

Free More info newvillageofislandia.com Malverne Hempstead Avenue The event features a parade with Santa and elves, face painting, ice sculptures and more.

Hours 5 to 9 p.m. Dec. 7

5 to 9 p.m. Dec. 7 Cost Free

Free More info malvernevillage.org North Babylon Southern State Parkway Exit 38 Santa and his helpers will light the tree at Belmont Lake State Park. Afterward, there will be a firework display over Belmont Lake.

Hours 4:30 p.m. Dec. 7

4:30 p.m. Dec. 7 Cost Free

Free More info townofbabylonny.gov East Rockaway 376 Atlantic Ave. Visit Santa’s workshop and take pictures with Santa at the village’s winter festival at Memorial Park

Hours 4 p.m. Dec. 14

4 p.m. Dec. 14 Cost Free

Free More info villageofeastrockaway.org Port Washington Main Street Santa will drive downtown on a fire truck at noon during Port Holiday Magic, when stores and restaurants offer holiday specials and discounts. There will be a free trolley for shoppers. Visitors will also be entertained by singing toy soldiers, carolers and costumed characters.

Hours Noon to 4 p.m. Dec. 14

Noon to 4 p.m. Dec. 14 Cost Free

Free More info pwcoc.org East Setauket Main Street Head to the annual Three Village Electric Light Parade where visitors can take in the holiday floats and meet Santa.

Hours 5 p.m. Dec. 15

5 p.m. Dec. 15 Cost Free

Free More info 3vholidayparade.com

Breakfast, lunch and dinner with Santa Santa Brunch at the Long Island Aquarium 431 E. Main St., Riverhead Visitors at the Long Island Aquarium in Riverhead. Credit: Randee Daddona Enjoy a family-style brunch featuring a ham carving station, egg omelet station, New Orleans chicken, salmon with herb butter, penne ala vodka, salads, macaroni and cheese, yogurt parfait station and dessert station in the Sea Star Ballroom. Take along your cellphone or camera to capture a photo with Santa. Kids will make a take-home holiday keepsake.

Hours Three seatings: 10 a.m., noon, 2 p.m. Dec. 8.

Three seatings: 10 a.m., noon, 2 p.m. Dec. 8. Cost $78, $42 ages 3-12, $10.35 ages 2 and under. Reservations required. Brunch fee includes all-day aquarium admission. Bring your own booster seat or high chairs.

$78, $42 ages 3-12, $10.35 ages 2 and under. Reservations required. Brunch fee includes all-day aquarium admission. Bring your own booster seat or high chairs. More Info longislandaquarium.com/events/santa-brunch, 631-208-9200, ext. 426 Breakfast with Santa at the Glen Cove Mansion 200 Dosoris Lane, Glen Cove Share your holiday wishes with Santa over breakfast. Menu items include muffins, bagels, waffles, French toast, fruit, yogurt, omelet station, bacon, sausage, coffee, tea, juice, soda and hot chocolate.

Hours 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Dec. 7, Dec. 8, Dec. 15 and Dec. 21-22.

9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Dec. 7, Dec. 8, Dec. 15 and Dec. 21-22. Cost $93.04, $57.92 ages 3-10

$93.04, $57.92 ages 3-10 More info themansionatglencove.com, 516-751-5623 Breakfast with Santa at The Roslyn Hotel 1221 Old Northern Blvd., Roslyn Enjoy a festive buffet breakfast with Santa where you can tell him your Christmas wishes and listen to holiday music. There will also be a special visit from the Grinch. Buffet includes muffins, bagels, croissants, Danish, waffles, yogurt, cold cereal, scrambled eggs, egg Benedict, bacon, sausage, salads, fresh fruit, cookies and more.

Hours 9 to 10:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 15

9 to 10:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 15 Cost $65, $39 ages 3-12; reservations required

$65, $39 ages 3-12; reservations required More info eventzilla.net, 516-625-2700 Breakfast with Santa in Mount Sinai 633 Mount Sinai-Coram Rd. Enjoy a breakfast buffet catered by Tuscany Gourmet Market with Santa as a guest at Heritage Park.

Hours 8 a.m., 10 a.m. and noon Dec. 15

8 a.m., 10 a.m. and noon Dec. 15 Cost $25, $20 for ages 2-16

$25, $20 for ages 2-16 More info heritagecenternsyc.com, 631-403-4846 Breakfast with Santa at the Milleridge Cottage 585 N. Broadway, Jericho Milleridge Inn carolers sing Christmas songs at the Christmas village in Jericho. Credit: Morgan Campbell Join a photo-op during a breakfast with Santa. Menu includes traditional breakfast flare plus quiche, bagels, yogurt and baked goods.

Hours Seven seatings beginning at 9 a.m. Nov. 30, Dec. 1, Dec. 7, Dec. 15, Dec. 21 and Dec. 22.

Seven seatings beginning at 9 a.m. Nov. 30, Dec. 1, Dec. 7, Dec. 15, Dec. 21 and Dec. 22. Cost $49.95, $32.95 ages 2-12 plus taxes and gratuity; reservations and prepayment required

$49.95, $32.95 ages 2-12 plus taxes and gratuity; reservations and prepayment required More info milleridgeinn.com, 516-931-2201 Brunch with Old St. Nick at the Milleridge Cottage 585 N. Broadway, Jericho Grace Clark, of Wantagh, gives a hug to a gingerbread cookie in front of the Milleridge Bakery in Jericho. Credit: Heather Walsh Meet St. Nick and friends for a buffet-style brunch complete with an omelet station, carving station, shrimp bar, baked goods and more.

Hours 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 8 and Dec. 14

10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 8 and Dec. 14 Cost $75.98, $36.88 ages 2-12; reservations required

$75.98, $36.88 ages 2-12; reservations required More Info milleridgeinn.com, 516-931-2201 Breakfast with Santa at the Constantino Brumidi Lodge 2075 Deer Park Ave., Deer Park Enjoy breakfast with Santa featuring scrambled eggs, pancakes, sausage, muffins, coffee, tea and juice. Craft for children and raffles. Bring your camera or cellphone for a picture with Santa.

Hours 9 to 11 a.m. Dec. 7

9 to 11 a.m. Dec. 7 Cost $18, $12 ages 4-12

$18, $12 ages 4-12 More info sonsofitalyli.com/events, 631 943-3622 Sweet treats at Coral House 70 Milburn Ave., Baldwin Have breakfast with Santa featuring menu items like scrambled eggs, French toast, quiche, home fries, bacon and sausage, waffles, muffins, assorted sweet treats and more.

Hours 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 14-15 and Dec. 21-22. Reservations are made every half hour.

10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 14-15 and Dec. 21-22. Reservations are made every half hour. Cost $51, $32.53 ages 2-12

$51, $32.53 ages 2-12 More info coralhouse.com, 516-223-6500 Brunch with Santa at Danfords 25 E. Broadway, Port Jefferson Enjoy a buffet brunch with Santa featuring salads and fruit, made to order omelet station, carving station with ham and carved beef, chafing dishes of French toast and waffles, and quiche, fish and penne alla vodka. Chicken fingers and fries are available for children. Assorted holiday desserts finish the meal.

Hours 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 17 and Dec. 22

11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 17 and Dec. 22 Cost $49 plus tax and gratuity; $29 ages 5-12 plus tax and gratuity

$49 plus tax and gratuity; $29 ages 5-12 plus tax and gratuity More info danfords.com, 631-928-5200, ext. 112 Decorate a cookie with Santa at Rhum 13 E. Main St., Patchogue Have brunch with Santa and decorate cookies and take photos. Bring your child’s wrapped gift the day before and Santa Claus will present it to him or her. Featured entrées are Tres Leches French toast of challah with bananas, berries, whipped cream, caramel, almonds. Other menu choices offered are braised pork rib hash, plantains, black beans, roasted corn, peppers, over-easy eggs, Cajun hollandaise, crispy potato and chili crunch.

Hours 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Dec. 14 and Dec. 21

10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Dec. 14 and Dec. 21 Cost $45, $20 ages 3-12; reservations required

$45, $20 ages 3-12; reservations required More info rhumpatchogue.com, 631-569-5944 Brunch with Santa at Cowfish 258 E. Montauk Hwy., Hamptons Bays Santa will make an appearance at Cowfish Hampton Bays on Dec. 7 and 21. Credit: Yvonne Albinowski Have brunch, decorate cookies and take photos. Bring your child's wrapped gift the day before for Santa to give to them. Brunch items include scrambled eggs, French toast, bacon and more.

Hours 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Dec. 7 and 21

11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Dec. 7 and 21 Cost $50, $20 ages 3-12; reservations required

$50, $20 ages 3-12; reservations required More info Cowfishamptonbays.com, 631-594-3868 Santa brunch at Desmond's Pub 5720 Route 25A, Wading River Visit with Santa while enjoying a brunch menu including omelet, carving and waffle stations plus eggs Benedict, French toast, home fires, bacon, sausage, salads, muffins, bagels and a dessert table. The kids buffet will have chicken fingers, mini pizzas and mac and cheese.

Hours 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 1, Dec. 8 and Dec. 15

10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 1, Dec. 8 and Dec. 15 Cost $49.95, $34.95 for ages 3-10; reservations required

$49.95, $34.95 for ages 3-10; reservations required More info eastwindlongisland.com, 631-846-2335 Holiday Tree Lighting with Santa at The Shoppes 5768 Route 25A, Wading River Annual tree lighting at the shopping village features DJ entertainment. Santa arrives on a fire truck at 6 p.m. to light the tree and take photos with children for free. Stop by Santa's mailbox to send a letter from Nov. 29 through Dec. 19 to receive a return message.

Hours 4 to 8 p.m. Dec. 7

4 to 8 p.m. Dec. 7 Cost Free

Free More Info eastwindlongisland.com/shoppes Brunch with Santa at Mesita 212 B. Merrick Rd., Rockville Centre Santa visits the restaurant featuring Mexican cuisine for photos.

Hours 10 to 11:30 a.m. Dec. 15

10 to 11:30 a.m. Dec. 15 Cost A la carte menu featuring brunch menu including $19 egg tacos includes scrambled eggs, peppers, chorizo, avocado, queso fresco, Chihuahua cheese, corn tortilla; $19 Tres Leches pancakes with warm agave syrup; $26 chicken fajitas or $28 steak fajitas; $17 buttermilk pancakes; reservations suggested.

A la carte menu featuring brunch menu including $19 egg tacos includes scrambled eggs, peppers, chorizo, avocado, queso fresco, Chihuahua cheese, corn tortilla; $19 Tres Leches pancakes with warm agave syrup; $26 chicken fajitas or $28 steak fajitas; $17 buttermilk pancakes; reservations suggested. More info mesitarestaurants.com, 516-282-9900 Brunch at George Martin’s Grillfire 33 Sunrise Hwy., Merrick The restaurant is hosting Santa and Grinch for photo-ops during brunch. Take your own photos so bring your camera or cellphone. Menu items include silver dollar pancakes ($14), eggs Benedict ($18), French toast club sandwich ($20), steak and eggs ($45).

Hours 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 15 and Dec. 22

11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 15 and Dec. 22 Cost A la carte menu; reservations required.

A la carte menu; reservations required. More info georgemartinsgrillfire.com, 516-379-2222 Brunch with Santa at the Library Cafe 274 Main St., Farmingdale Families can meet Santa at the Library Café on Main Street in Farmingdale. Credit: Jeff Bachner Have a meal with Santa with a choice of a brunch entrée and unlimited nonalcoholic drinks. There will be mini bagels, muffins and holiday cookies on each table. The regular menu is also available. Bring your cellphone or camera to snap your own photos.

Hours 10 a.m., noon, 2 p.m. Dec. 22

10 a.m., noon, 2 p.m. Dec. 22 Cost $30, $15 ages 10 and younger; reservations required

$30, $15 ages 10 and younger; reservations required More Info lessings.com, 516-752-7678 Breakfast with Santa and Mrs. Claus at The American Airpower Museum Hangar 3, 1230 New Hwy., Farmingdale Have breakfast in Hangar 3 which will be decorated for Christmas, plus they’ll be photo ops with Santa and Mrs. Claus. Enjoy pancakes with butter, maple syrup, sausage and beverages.

Hours 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Dec. 14

9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Dec. 14 Cost $15 ages 13 and older, $10 ages 5-12; Advance tickets sales only, call or check website to make reservations.

$15 ages 13 and older, $10 ages 5-12; Advance tickets sales only, call or check website to make reservations. More info americanairpowermuseum.org, 631-293-6398. Dickens Festival Santa Brunch at Danfords 25 E. Broadway, Port Jefferson Join in on performances and see Santa at the Port Jefferson Dickens Festival this December. Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr. Enjoy a buffet brunch with Santa featuring salads and fruit, omelets made to order, ham and carved beef at the carving stations, chafing dishes of French toast and waffles, quiche, fish du jour, and penne alla vodka. Chicken fingers and fries are available for children. Assorted holiday desserts finish the meal.

Hours 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Dec. 7 and Dec. 8

11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Dec. 7 and Dec. 8 Cost $49 plus tax and gratuity; $29 ages 5-12 plus tax and gratuity

$49 plus tax and gratuity; $29 ages 5-12 plus tax and gratuity More info danfords.com, 631-928-5200, ext. 112 Supper with Santa at The Roslyn Hotel 1221 Old Northern Blvd., Roslyn Dine with Santa with a special visit from the Grinch. The buffet style menu includes a seasonal soup station, gourmet sandwich station and a grazing table. Children can enjoy a make-your-own-desert activity. Cash bar available.

Hours 3 to 5 p.m. Dec. 15.

3 to 5 p.m. Dec. 15. Cost $86, $60 ages 3-12; reservations required.

$86, $60 ages 3-12; reservations required. More info eventzilla.net/e/supper-with-santa-2024-2138610338, 516-625-2700 Tacos with Santa at Mesita 825 Franklin Ave., Garden City; 1029 Port Washington Blvd, Port Washington Santa visits the authentic Mexican restaurant. A la carte menu features tacos include egg, skirt steak, grilled chicken, fried tilapia and veggie.

Hours 4 to 6 p.m. Dec. 21 in Port Washington and 5 to 7 p.m. Dec. 22 in Garden City.

4 to 6 p.m. Dec. 21 in Port Washington and 5 to 7 p.m. Dec. 22 in Garden City. Cost A la carte menu

A la carte menu More info mesitarestaurants.com, 516-464-2288, 516-203-7273

Photos with Santa at the mall The Shoppes on Broadway 358 N. Broadway, Hicksville The Santa Experience features photos with Santa, family programs and promotions. Sensitive Santa Quiet Experience and pet photos will be available.

Hours Nov. 29- Dec. 1 and Dec. 13 through Dec. 24.

Nov. 29- Dec. 1 and Dec. 13 through Dec. 24. Cost Starting at $39.99

Starting at $39.99 More info atbroadwaycommons.com, 516-939-0679 Green Acres Mall 2034 Green Acres Rd., Sunrise Highway, Valley Stream Santa Claus is seeing visitors between Forever 21 and Journeys.

Hours Nov. 21 through Dec. 24 daily (closed Thanksgiving)

Nov. 21 through Dec. 24 daily (closed Thanksgiving) Cost Starting at $39.99, $4.95 reservation fee; make reservation online

Starting at $39.99, $4.95 reservation fee; make reservation online More info whereissanta.com, 516-561-1157 Roosevelt Field 630 Old Country Rd., Garden City Kids can visit with the man in red and his elves at the mall on the Main Level in the North Court near Dick's Sporting Goods. For children with special needs, Caring Santa is a private experience for families on Dec. 8, from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., reservation required. Santa photos with your furry friends take place on Pet Nights, 6:30 to 8 p.m. Nov. 17, Nov. 24, Dec. 1 and Dec. 8.

Hours Nov. 7 through Dec. 24 daily

Nov. 7 through Dec. 24 daily Cost Starting at $39.99, $4.95 reservation fee

Starting at $39.99, $4.95 reservation fee More info whereissanta.com, 516-742-8000 Samanea New York 1500 Old Country Rd., Westbury Visit the Christmas Village Holiday Fair and Market, located indoors in the Center Court, to capture memories with photos with Santa. The fair features more than 40 vendors. Explore Santa's Workshop, where children can make crafts, sip on hot cocoa and receive a gift from Santa.

Hours Dec. 15 and 21 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Dec. 15 and 21 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Cost Photos are $10, no appointment needed; Fees apply for activities, food and shopping.

Photos are $10, no appointment needed; Fees apply for activities, food and shopping. More info exploresamanea.com, 516-228-2110 South Shore Mall 1701 Sunrise Hwy., Bay Shore Take your family photo with Santa.

Hours Nov. 21 through Dec. 24.

Nov. 21 through Dec. 24. Cost Starting at $39.99, $4.95 reservation fee

Starting at $39.99, $4.95 reservation fee More info southshoremallrealty.com, 631-665-8600 ChristmasLand at Tanger Outlets Deer Park 2nd floor of the former NYSC, 152 Arches Circle, Deer Park. Use parking lot 7A. Rose Carlucci of Massapequa Park and her sister Jenna, pose for a photo surrounded by candy canes in the ChristmasLand pop-up at Tanger Outlets in Deer Park. Credit: Jeff Bachner Bring your family and friends to take pictures in this 20,000 square feet indoor space with over 12 themed areas including "Christmas Light Mirror Maze," "Santa’s Reindeer Stable," "Ice Island" with polar bears and penguins. Stroll the "Magical Forest" with decorated trees, visit ChristmasLand Village, Candy Cane Lane, take a photo in Santa’s sleigh and visit with Santa. Each paid admission includes a wristband that can be scanned at the photo station boxes for a digital photo but don’t forget to bring your camera. Also, enjoy synthetic ice skating for an additional fee. Hot cocoa, snacks and gifts are available for purchase at Mrs. Claus Bake and Gift Shoppe.

Hours Open Fri.-Sun. Nov. 9 through Dec. 29: 3 to 8 p.m. with last entrance at 7 p.m. Nov. 15-Nov. 17 and Nov. 22-Nov. 24; 3 to 9 p.m. Fridays with last entrance at 8 p.m. Nov. 29-Dec. 27, noon to 9 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays with last entrance at 8 p.m. Nov. 30-Dec. 29. Ticketed admission is every 30-minutes.

Open Fri.-Sun. Nov. 9 through Dec. 29: 3 to 8 p.m. with last entrance at 7 p.m. Nov. 15-Nov. 17 and Nov. 22-Nov. 24; 3 to 9 p.m. Fridays with last entrance at 8 p.m. Nov. 29-Dec. 27, noon to 9 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays with last entrance at 8 p.m. Nov. 30-Dec. 29. Ticketed admission is every 30-minutes. C ost Tickets are $25 ages 3 and older now through Nov. 24 online plus $6.50 service fee; $27 ages 3 and older Nov. 29 through Dec. 29 online and at the door; ice skating includes skates $10 online, $14 at the door.

Tickets are $25 ages 3 and older now through Nov. 24 online plus $6.50 service fee; $27 ages 3 and older Nov. 29 through Dec. 29 online and at the door; ice skating includes skates $10 online, $14 at the door. More info christmaslandny.com; email info@christmaslandny.com Tanger Outlets Riverhead 200 Tanger outlet center, Tanger Dr., Riverhead Take pictures with Santa at the Pedestrian Plaza in Tanger 2, near Nike. Bring your own camera or cellphone. Local family-friendly entertainment and crafts will be available.

Hours noon to 4 p.m. Dec. 7-8

noon to 4 p.m. Dec. 7-8 Cost Free

Free More info tangeroutlets.com/riverhead, 631-369-2732 Walt Whitman Shops 160 Walt Whitman Rd., Huntington Station Guests and their pets can take photos with Santa and his elves. A Caring Santa photo experience will also be available (reservations required). The Signature Santa Experience features an extended photo experience that offers 15-minute reservations with Santa and his elves, including a custom greeting by name, multiple poses, story time with Santa with a book chosen by guests, candid shots chronicling the experience and a gift from Santa.

Hours Traditional Santa photos: Nov. 8 through Dec. 2, choose time slot; pet photos: 6 to 8 p.m. on Dec. 1; Caring Santa photo experience: 9 to 10:30 a.m. on Dec. 8; Signature Santa Experience: Nov. 8 to Dec. 6, choose time slot

Traditional Santa photos: Nov. 8 through Dec. 2, choose time slot; pet photos: 6 to 8 p.m. on Dec. 1; Caring Santa photo experience: 9 to 10:30 a.m. on Dec. 8; Signature Santa Experience: Nov. 8 to Dec. 6, choose time slot Cost Starting at $39.99, $4.95 reservation fee; the Signature Santa Experience is $149.99 per family.

Starting at $39.99, $4.95 reservation fee; the Signature Santa Experience is $149.99 per family. More info whereissanta.com; 631-271-1741