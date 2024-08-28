317 Main Street in Farmingdale launches dine-in movie series

When watching the Disney and Pixar classic "Ratatouille" it’s easy to immediately get hungry. But 317 Main Street in Farmingdale has a solution: They will be serving dinner with the film, kicking off their dine-in movie series Sept. 15.

HOW IT WORKS

Catch a showing of "Ratatouille" at 317 Main Street in Farmingdale. Credit: Pixar Animation Studios/Disney

Guests are seated in rows at communal tables facing a 14-by-6-foot video wall with surround sound in the Stage 317 room. A six-course meal is served as the film plays and dishes are presented while the viewing occurs.

"All the dishes are timed with the movie," says chef and partner Eric LeVine. "When Remy makes the potato leek soup, we will serve our potato soup. During the roasted chicken scene, our roasted chicken entree will arrive and so on."

The French-style menu starts with truffle Parmesan popcorn, French cheese and fruit plate with crusty bread, potato leek soup, ratatouille, crispy chicken thigh with potato purée in a crumbled sausage and roasted pepper sauce topped with burrata plus a chocolate Nutella crepe for dessert. A themed cocktail and mocktail menu is being designed.

WHAT IS RATATOUILLE?

Often known as confit byaldi, ratatouille is a traditional dish from the southern region of France composed of zucchini, eggplant, squash, onions and tomatoes cooked in a stewlike fashion.

"It has a very earthy taste, seasoned with garlic, rosemary, thyme, salt and pepper," LeVine says. "You can cook it either in the oven or in a frying pan. I like to make it in the pan because you get more sauce and it captures the full flavor."

The room will be decorated in Parisian style with French posters, fancy tablecloths, plush Remy dolls and even a large Eiffel Tower.

"We want to fully immerse people into the experience," says marketing director Karina Costello. "At each setting, there will be chef hats that people can wear during the movie and take home."

Curiosity in food culture has grown in recent years, inspiring them to focus on the compiling of cuisine.

"People are more knowledgeable about food now from watching the Food Network. They want to be interactive with it," LeVine says. "We all connect through food. No matter what your memory is, it comes around to your grandmother, your cousins and your mom around the kitchen table."

TICKETS SELL QUICKLY

Crispy chicken thighs with potato puree will be served at 317 Main Street in Farmingdale.

When the first seating for Sept. 15 at 6 p.m. went on sale, it sold out in under a minute. Another has been added for Sept. 22 at 6 p.m., which goes on sale Aug. 28 at 7 p.m. Tickets are $39.99 per person plus tax and 20% service fee and all drinks are a la carte. Attendees can look out for more movie events on the way this fall.

"Moving forward, we will have a Halloween-themed film as well as a Christmas one, which will be announced in the coming weeks," says Costello.

LeVine is up for the culinary challenge.

"It’s always creative and fun," he says. "People love movies and they love food. Therefore, it’s the perfect combo."