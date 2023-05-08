Planting Fields in Oyster Bay hosting AAPI festival

A free festival celebrating Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month makes its return to Planting Fields Arboretum this spring with tours of Coe Hall led in Mandarin Chinese, a Chinese calligraphy demonstration and dance performances.

“Programs like the AAPI Festival allow us to celebrate the diverse communities that enjoy Planting Fields," says Gina Wouters, the president and CEO of Oyster Bay's Planting Fields Foundation. "They also ensure that we are creating inclusive and engaging experiences that define the vibrancy of our site today."

AAPI Month lasts 31 days in May and looks to honor the achievements of Asian Americans. The outdoor festival, held May 13, runs from noon to 4 p.m., with a range of daytime performances among the scenic landscape that surrounds historic Coe Hall.

Within the hall, there will be a Chinese sugar sculpture display by artist Ya Jun Sui, an Ikebana (flower arranging) exhibition by expert Paula Tam and the Ikenobo California Pacific Chapter and tours in Mandarin Chinese.

Planting Fields Arboretum State Historic Park's AAPI Festival WHEN | WHERE: noon to 4 p.m. May 13 at Planting Fields Arboretum; 1395 Planting Fields Rd., Oyster Bay COST: Tour costs are waived; $8 parking fee; must register in advance INFO: 516-922-9210, plantingfields.org.

There will also be a showcase of live performances including bharata natyam dance (an Indian classical dance form), Chinese dance by the Golden Age Chinese Traditional Dance group, a Chinese zither performance and Beijing opera by American Overseas Artist Theatre Inc.

Jeeno Joseph, a New York-based bharata natyam dancer performing at the festival, says he feels the event is important for his community's cultural representation during AAPI Month, which he adds, "needs improvement."

“Our unique history, experiences and challenges as South Asians are sometimes overlooked, leading to a lack of visibility and recognition," Joseph says. "It is important for AAPI Month to encompass the full diversity of the Asian American and Pacific Islander community, including South Asians, in order to foster inclusivity, understanding and representation for all.”

The Asian American Festival will feature live musical performances, traditional food from local restaurants for sale, cultural activities and more at North Hempstead Beach Park in Port Washington. Credit: Town of North Hempstead/Town of North Hempstead