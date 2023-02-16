Long Island breweries with live music: Blue Point Brewing Company, Greenport Harbor Brewing Co. and more 

This month, the winter doldrums can really set in, but there’s a way to alleviate that mindset. Head down to a Long Island brewery that offers live music on the weekends. Here are six places where you can grab a bite and a brew while listening to some tunes:

GREENPORT HARBOR BREWING CO.

Hang out in the tasting room at Greenport Harbor Brewing Co. in Peconic where live music plays Saturday and Sunday afternoons. Catch rock blues band Stone Blue Rising on Feb. 18 and singer/songwriter Dinny Keg on Feb. 19. Stereomatic will blend alternative rock with new wave on Feb. 25 and East End Trio plans to revive the ‘60s on Feb. 26. There are 15 beers on tap like Off-Season IPA as well as their flagship brew Harbor Ale poured into 12 oz. glasses ($7-$8). The kitchen serves up everything from banh mi sandwiches ($14-$16) and tacos ($15-$19) to salads ($14) and cheeseburgers ($15). Dogs are welcome in the tasting room only.

WHEN | WHERE Live music 3 to 6 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays; 42155 Main Rd., Peconic

INFO 631-477-1100, greenportharborbrewing.com

GREAT SOUTH BAY BREWERY

Toast a pint of Roasty Toasty Stout, a dark chocolate flavored beer or Sweater Weather Imperial Stout laced with coffee and vanilla bean flavor (pints $8-$10) at the Great South Bay Brewery in Bay Shore where over 20 brews are on tap. Live music takes place on Fridays, Saturdays and, occasionally, Sundays. Upcoming acts include the acoustic sounds of Russell Alexander (Feb. 18), Paris Ray (Feb. 19), Lampshade for Hiding (Feb. 25) and the Tradewinds Trio (Feb. 26). Hungry? The Craft Kitchen offers paninis ($8-$14), quesadillas ($10-$13) and wraps ($10-$13). Guests can bring their dog except on Saturday evenings due to the size of the crowds.

WHEN | WHERE Live music at 6 p.m. on Friday, 2 p.m. on Saturdays, occasionally, Sundays; 25 Drexel Dr., Bay Shore

INFO 631-392-8472, greatsouthbaybrewery.com

BLUE POINT BREWING COMPANY

At Blue Point Brewing Company in Patchogue, the weekend starts on Thursday as the brewery offers live music straight through Sunday. Coming up on the roster is acoustic jam band the Brother Pluckers (Feb. 17), roots reggae band Thunda Vida (Feb. 18), acoustic duo Jon & Anthony (Feb. 19), singer/songwriter Cassandra House (Feb. 23), disco/soul experience Soul Purpose (Feb. 24), reggae/rock/pop band Aqua Cherry (Feb. 25) and funk/soul/jazz guitarist Kyle Fitzpatrick (Feb. 26). The Brew Pub serves over 15 beers on tap including seasonal beer Winter Warmer Ale filled with notes of vanilla, cinnamon and nutmeg (pints $6-$10). Food menu features vegetable egg rolls ($12), tuna poke bowl ($21) and crispy chicken wings with buffalo, teriyaki or honey BBQ sauce ($16). Dogs are allowed on the premises.

WHEN | WHERE Live music from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday-Sunday; 225 West Main St., Patchogue

INFO 631-627-8292, bluepointbrewing.com

SOUTH SHORE CRAFT BREWERY

Get a true craft brew experience at South Shore Craft Brewery in Oceanside where bands perform live inside the warehouse among the boiling and fermentation tanks. Don’t miss Dirty Beaches on Feb. 17 or Jerry & the Newcomers on Feb. 18 followed by Nawlins Funk Band on Feb. 24 and Super Bad on Feb. 25. The tasting room sports 20 taps including Bring On the Groundhog Porter spiced with real vanilla beans, Shark Bite double IPA and No Seeds Please Rye IPA served in flights of four 5-ounce pours ($10) or pints ($8). There’s even axe-throwing ($30 per person per hour) on Fridays and Sundays. Smokey Joe’s food truck sells barbecue treats outside. Bring your dog if you wish.

WHEN | WHERE Live music from 7 to 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday; 3505 Hampton Rd., Oceanside

INFO 516-388-6685, southshorecraftbrewery.com

TWIN FORK BEER CO.

Sip the West Coast style Allegro Session IPA or seasonal amber ale Harvest Notes (pints $7-$8) at Twin Fork Beer Co. in Riverhead as live music occurs in the tasting room. Upcoming acts include the acoustic sounds of Deanna Hudson on Feb. 19 and “American Idol” star Christiaan Padavan on Feb. 26. Plus, there are upcoming theme nights such as Winter Jam on Feb. 18 with Az Iz, the High Low Jacks Band and the Dead Ahead Band ($10 admission) and Caribbean Beach Party with Spinderella and the Posers and the Original Gossip Band on Feb. 25. Snacks include charcuterie board ($30) and chips & guacamole ($12). There’s even a couch with a fireplace to help you get cozy in this dog friendly atmosphere.

WHEN | WHERE Live music from 2 to 5 p.m., 3 to 6 p.m. or later (times vary) on Saturday and Sunday; 807 Raynor Ave., Riverhead

INFO 631-209-4233, twinforkbeer.com

LONG BEACH BREWING COMPANY

The suds are flowing at Long Beach Brewing Company in Oceanside as 14 beers are available in the tasting room. Enjoy the silky smooth Al Blau Stout with notes of chocolate and coffee or the crisp light American style 3350A Pilsner ($8 pints) paired with some bar noshes such as knishes ($4), pretzels ($4) or individual 10-inch pizzas ($10). On Friday and Saturday night the garage door opens up to the brewery where live bands perform. Sunday brunch (a la carte $10-$16), catered by the Oceanside Brunch Club, occurs from noon to 4 p.m. with jazzy mellow live music. Service dogs only, no pets.

WHEN | WHERE Live music from 6 to 9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday; 3350A Lawson Blvd., Oceanside

INFO 516-554-0800, longbeachbrew.com