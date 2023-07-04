Eternal Con brings celebrities, cosplayers and more than 200 vendor booths to Hofstra 

Long Islanders … ASSEMBLE! Eternal Con is celebrating its 10th anniversary at Hofstra University’s David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex in Hempstead July 8 and 9, featuring everything in the world of pop culture.

“Each year we’ve gotten bigger in size and our attendance has grown,” says promoter and founder Frank Patz. “Our goal is to offer a little something for everybody from sci-fi fans to comic book lovers to pop culture followers. We have the stars of yesterday, today and tomorrow.”

This year’s roster is packed with enough activities to keep genre fanatics fully engrossed and engaged all weekend long.

JOIN A Q&A WITH SPECIAL GUESTS

Attendees can join a Q&A with actors Actor Todd Stashwick ("Star Trek: Picard"), Dan Fogler ("Fantastic Beasts," "Fanboys") and Thomas D. Waites ("The Warriors," "The Thing"). Credit: Bjoern Kommerell; Andy Kropa

Movie and TV celebrities will be on hand to hold meet and greets, take photos and answer questions from the crowd in a Q&A-style interview. Here are some stars who are coming this year:

DAN FOGLER

Fans remember him from his cult films, “Balls of Fury” and “Fanboys,” plus his stint on “Walking Dead,” but character actor Dan Fogler is best known for his role as Jacob Kowalski in the “Fantastic Beasts” films from the Potterverse franchise.

“Jacob is an everyman muggle and the audience follows him through the journey like Alice down the rabbit hole in ‘Alice in Wonderland',” says Fogler. “He’s in awe of the fantastical events happening all around just like the audience members.”

More info Q&A July 8 at 3 p.m.

TODD STASHWICK

Growing up in the suburbs of Chicago, actor Todd Stashwick (“12 Monkeys,” “Supernatural”) watched “Star Trek” now he plays Captain Liam Shaw of USS Titan-A in “Star Trek: Picard.”

“I got my first ‘Star Trek’ action figures when I was six so I’ve been pretending to be a captain since that time,” says Stashwick, who even wrote his own comic book, “Devil Inside.” “This is just a wonderful organic extension of the things I was doing as a little boy. It’s both surreal and humbling.”

More info Q&A July 8 at 4 p.m.

THOMAS G. WAITES

Today he is the writer and director of the new comedy, “Target,” but to movie fans, Thomas G. Waites will always be The Fox from 1979’s “The Warriors.”

“It was the vision of cinematographer Andrew Laszlo and director Walter Hill to paint a futuristic dystopian picture of New York,” says Waites. “The characters were larger than life. My role of The Fox was the Warrior Scout — smart, cunning, fast and sharp. He was designed to protect the gang using his IQ and street savvy.”

More info Q&A July 9 at 1 p.m.

CHECK OUT HOLLYWOOD VEHICLES

John Sbrigato of TV Show Cars will be displaying the Batmobile from 1992's "Batman Returns" at Eternal Con on July 8-9 at Hofstra University's David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex in Hempstead.

Get out your smartphone and be ready to click away because several famous vehicles are set to be on display for fans to view up close. This year’s lot includes K.I.T.T. from “Knight Rider,” the Ectomobile from “Ghostbusters” and the Batmobile from 1992’s “Batman Returns.”

“Whether you are 5 years old or 80 years old, you know the Batmobile. The car itself is a celebrity,” says Batmobile owner John Sbrigato of TV Show Cars. “People go crazy for it because this is not something you see too often. It has a unique look that really takes you back.”

ENTER THE COSPLAY CONTEST

Cosplayer Lavie Martinez of Kawaii Kiwi Cosplay will take photos with fans and offer cosplay advice at Eternal Con on July 8-9 at Hofstra University's David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex in Hempstead.

Come dressed as your favorite comic book, animé, movie, or TV character and enter the adult or children’s cosplay contest.

Professional cosplayer Lavie Martinez of Kawaii Kiwi Cosplay, based in Suffolk County, is planning on portraying Nejire Hado from My Hero Academia as well as Sailor Neptune from Sailor Moon. She will have a booth where she will take selfies as well as answer any cosplay questions.

Chris Feehan of Mineola serves as the Commanding Officer of the 501st Legion’s Empire City Garrison donning screen-accurate “Star Wars” costumes. Feehan, who often portrays a Stormtrooper, is preparing to take a hit from fans.

“We will be running a Blast-A-Trooper activity and a raffle for a "Star Wars" basket of toys throughout the event to raise money for the Cerebral Palsy Association of Nassau County,” says Feehan. “Kids and adults get to take shots at us with a Nerf Blaster for a charity.”

EXPLORE THE ARTIST ALLEY

Local artist Shinnequa Clemente will be part of Artist Alley at Eternal Con on July 8-9 at Hofstra University's David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex in Hempstead. Credit: Sheek Visual Arts

More than 150 artists take over the second floor to sell their pieces or even create commissioned paintings or drawings on-site at the Artist Alley.

Meet Long Island native Sean Carlson as he creates images of comic book superheroes, video game characters and pop culture figures in a graphically realistic style using a variety of mediums.

Local artist Sean Carlson will display his movie and video game inspired art at Eternal Con on July 8-9 at Hofstra University's David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex in Hempstead. Credit: Sean Carlson

Don’t miss Sheek Visual Arts’ Shinnequa Clemente of Uniondale, who is a custom sneaker painter and designer.

“I draw the world around me,” says Clemente. “You can see and feel that urban vibe I have grown up with.”

SUPER VENDORS TO BROWSE

Lost4Toys of West Hempstead will sell Quantum Mechanics Marvel & DC Figures at Eternal Con on July 8-9 at Hofstra University's David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex in Hempstead.

More than 200 vendor tables will be spread across the first floor featuring comic books, action figures, T-shirts, posters, video games, costumes and vintage memorabilia for sale.

Lost4Toys of West Hempstead will be selling its Quantum Mechanics Marvel & DC Figures ranging from $15 to $300. Mego Corp. of Great Neck offers its 50th Anniversary DC World’s Greatest Superheroes dolls for $20 each. Milo Toys & Collectables of Oakdale has an array of vintage and new toys, games, comics, Funko POPs plus die-cast and action figures from titles like Disney, Barbie, American Girl, Strawberry Shortcake, G.I. Joe, Transformers, Power Rangers, “Star Wars” and “Star Trek” for purchase.