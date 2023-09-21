Fall and winter festivals on Long Island 

Fairs and festivals are all over Long Island this fall and winter. Many are outdoor affairs, with food and drink vendors, family-friendly activities and live music. Admission is free unless otherwise noted.

ARTS IN THE PLAZA

Handcrafted art, live music, children's art station and cultural performances. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturdays through Oct. 28. Kennedy Plaza in Long Beach; 516-507-8383, artsintheplaza.com.

EGYPTIAN FESTIVAL

New Pharaonic show, authentic Egyptian food, bazaar, live music, games, crafts and entertainment. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 22, noon-9 p.m. Sept. 23, noon-6 p.m. Sept. 24. St. Marks Coptic Church, 90 Woodbury Dr., Woodbury; 516-367-1328, saintmarkcenter.org.

THE GREAT JACK-O-LANTERN BLAZE

Walk the pumpkin trail with more than 7,000 hand-carved jack-o’-lanterns. Various evenings Sept. 22 to Nov. 5. Advanced tickets are required for a time slot entry or get FLEX tickets and visit anytime. Old Bethpage Village Restoration, 1303 Round Swamp Rd.; 914-366-6900, pumpkinblaze.org. Fee $29, $19 for ages 3-17, free younger than 3.

SYOSSET-WOODBURY STREET FAIR

Vendors, food trucks, live music and bounce house. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sept. 23. 59 Jackson Ave., Syosset; 516-442-6000, nassaucountyfairs.com.

BELLMORE FAMILY STREET FAIR

Sports, children’s expo, petting zoo, pony rides, craft expo, live entertainment. Carnival 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sept. 23-24. Street fair 6-10 p.m. Sept. 21, 6-11 p.m. Sept. 22, noon-11 p.m. Sept. 23, noon-9 p.m. Sept. 24. Bellmore LIRR Station, Sunrise Highway, Bellmore; 516-809-5892, bellmorechamber.com. Fee Fee for rides.

POUR THE CORE HARD CIDER FESTIVAL

Featuring ciders from local, national and international cider makers, plus a doughnut eating contest (4 p.m.), food trucks and more. 21 and older only. No pets. 1:30-5 p.m. Sept. 23. Southaven County Park, 761 Victory Ave., Yaphank. Tickets online at pourthecore.com. Fee $60, $10 designated driver

GREEK FESTIVAL ON THE HARBOR

Rides, games and food. 4-11 p.m. Sept. 22; noon-11 p.m. Sept. 23; and noon-8 p.m. Sept. 24. North Hempstead Beach Park, 175 W. Shore Rd., Port Washington; 516-944-3180, archangelmichaelchurch.org.

MARITIME FESTIVAL

Vendors, live music, traditional arts and craft demonstration, Captain Kidd’s Craft Alley, kayak derby, classic wood boats, Bug Lighthouse tours, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sept. 23 and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sept. 24. Parade starts at 11 a.m. Sept. 23 and runs down Main Street to Front Street, Village of Greenport; 631-477-2100, eastendseaport.org. Fee Fee for activities.

SAN GENNARO FEAST OF THE HAMPTONS

Live entertainment, rides, Italian food and fireworks 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Sept. 23 and 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Sept. 24. Good Ground Road, Hampton Bays; 631-728-0066, sangennarofeastofthehamptons.com. Fee Fee for rides.

COW HARBOR DAY

10k begins at 8:30 a.m. Sept. 23 ($45-$60, advance registration is needed). Parade kicks off street fair at noon Sept. 24 with rides, games and food. Northport Village Park, Main Street, Northport; 631-261-7502, cowharborday.com.

LONG ISLAND CLASSIC TRAIN SHOW AND SWAP MEET

All types of model railroad equipment, Hess and die-cast vehicles available for sale; breakfast and lunch will be available. 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Sept. 24. Lindenhurst Fireman’s Pavilion, 555 Heling Blvd.; 631-666-6855. Fee $5 ages 16 and older.

SEAFORD HARVEST FAIR

The Seaford Historical Society hosts its annual fair with live entertainment, pumpkins, mums, vendors, baked goods, hot dogs, raffles. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sept. 24. Seaford Historical Museum, 3890 Waverly Ave., Seaford; seafordhistoricalsociety.org.

HERITAGE COUNTRY FAIR

Come celebrate American folk traditions. Attractions include live music, historical demonstrations/re-enactments (e.g., 18th century baseball, mounted cowboy shows, blacksmithing, etc.), craft and food vendors, a petting zoo, face painting and other kids’ activities, and more. Noon-4 p.m. Sept. 24. Smithtown Historical Society, 239 E. Main St.; 631-265-6768, smithtownhistorical.org. Fee: $5.

RISE OF THE JACK O’LANTERNS

More than 7,000 hand-carved jack-o’-lanterns along a walkable 4,200-foot-long feet long trail. There are different themes featuring pop culture and Halloween icons. It's a not-so-spooky trail. Advance tickets required; 6:30-10:30 p.m. various evenings Sept. 28-Nov. 5. Usdan Summer Camp for the Arts, 185 Colonial Springs Rd., Wheatley Heights; jackolanterns.com. Fee $15-$35.

WILLIAM’S CHALK THE WALK

Fundraiser for pediatric cancer features food trucks, art, music, raffles, prizes and more. 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sept. 30. Nature Preserve, 31 Maple St. Blue Point. Fee $25.

FALL ANTIQUES, FINE ART AND CRAFT FAIR

Fine art, photography, jewelry, pottery, quilting, knitted and crocheted items, wood crafts, collectibles, antiques and vintage items. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Sept. 30-Oct. 1. Southold Historical Museum, 55200 Main Rd. (Route 25), Cutchogue; 631-734-6382, oldtownartsguild.org. Fee $5.

CHRISTOPHER MORLEY PARK ART, CRAFT AND GIFT FAIR

Vendors, food trucks, live music and bounce house. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sept. 30. 500 Searingtown Rd., Roslyn; 516-442-6000, nassaucountyfairs.com.

WHEATLEY FARMS HARVEST FESTIVAL

From sensory-friendly spaces to mask making and face painting, every experience has been designed to foster inclusivity. 9 a.m.- 4 p.m. Sept. 30. Wheatley Farms, 189 Wheatley Rd., Brookville, ahrc.org/fallforall. Fee $20 adult, $10 child.

VINYL REVOLUTION RECORD SHOW

More than 75 vendors featuring thousands of collectible and rare records plus CDs, DVDs and memorabilia. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sept. 30. Field House, 295 Stewart Ave., Garden City; vinylrevolutionrecordshow.com. Fee $5.

LONG ISLAND REPTILE EXPO

More than 200 vendors featuring pet reptiles, amphibians, arachnids and supplies on display and for sale. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 1. Suffolk County Community College, Brentwood-Grant Campus, 1001 Crooked Hill Rd., Brentwood; 845-526-4845, reptileexpo.com. Fee $10, $5 ages 7-12.

MINEOLA STREET FAIR

Crafts and entertainment. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 1 (rain date Oct. 8). Along Jericho Turnpike between Mineola Blvd. and Willis Ave., Mineola; 516-319-4465, mineolachamber.com.

ST. JAMES DAY

More than 200 vendors, festival food and music. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 1. Lake Avenue between Woodlawn and Railroad avenues, St. James; 631-584-8510, stjameschamber.org.

FALL COLONIAL FAIR

Live music, demonstrations, petting zoo, pony rides, antique cars on display, food vendors and more. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 7. Sands-Willets House, 336 Port Washington Blvd., Port Washington; 516-365-9074, cowneck.org.

FRANKLIN SQUARE STREET FAIR

More than 75 vendors, food trucks, entertainment and more. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 7, rain date Oct. 8, Franklin Ave. between Fenworth Boulevard and Hempstead Turnpike; 516-442-6000, nassaucountyfairs.com.

LONG ISLAND FALL FESTIVAL

Entertainment, carnival, vendors, international food courts and activities. 5-10 p.m. Oct. 6; 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Oct. 7-8; and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 9. Heckscher Park, 2 Prime Ave. at Route 25A, Huntington; 631-423-6100, huntingtonchamber.com.

APPLE FESTIVAL

Apples, specialty meats, food, craft beer, wine, spirits, live entertainment, health presentations, pie eating contests, children’s face painting, handmade country crafts, novelty items and a pumpkin patch. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 7-8. Mill Neck Manor, 40 Frost Mill Rd., Mill Neck; 516-922-4100, millneck.org. Fee $20 parking.

MONTAUK FALL FESTIVAL

Clam chowder-tasting contest (11 a.m., Oct. 7), farmers market, pumpkin decorating, beer and wine, children's and family activities, live music, food vendors. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 7-8. Montauk Village Green, Main Street; 631-668-2428, montaukchamber.com.

FALL FESTIVAL & MOURNING AT THE MANOR

Experience colonial life at the Manor, featuring sheep sheerer, colonial demonstrators, children’s games, activities, puppet shows, live music and craft and food vendors. Oct. 8. Sagtikos Manor, 677 W. Montauk Hwy., Bay Shore; 631-854-0939, sagtikosmanor.org. Fee $12 , $6 ages 6-14.

ANTIQUES AND COLLECTIBLES FLEA MARKET

Antiques and collectibles, held outdoors in the parking lot. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 8 and Oct. 22. Lighthouse Commons Shopping Center, 901 Montauk Hwy., Oakdale; 516-567-0657, rememberyesteryears.com.



RIVERHEAD COUNTRY FAIR

See works of original artists, agricultural and homemaking displays and competitions, authors, entertainers, local merchants, food, amusement rides, pony rides, business expositions, tractor and engine displays and food. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 8, downtown Riverhead along Main Street, Heidi Behr Way and Peconic Avenue; 631-727-1215, riverheadcountryfair.com.

CHILI COOK-OFF AND FALL FESTIVAL

Local restaurants, businesses and individuals will compete for awards in an event featuring live music, children’s games, Halloween costume contest for ages under 10, raffle prizes, food and beverages, vendors and artisans. Noon-4 p.m. Oct. 14. Association for Mental Health and Wellness, 939 Johnson Ave., Ronkonkoma; 631-672-9613, chili.mhaw.org.

PATCHOGUE FALL FESTIVAL

Main Street will feature a petting zoo, pony rides, pumpkin decorating, face-painting, chili and chowder contest, entertainment and vendors along with a costume parade. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 14 (rain date Oct. 21). 631-207-1000, patchogue.com.

FALL FINE ART AND CRAFTS FAIR

Fine art, photography, silver, jewelry, pottery, handmade crafts, glassware, wood items, hand knitted and crocheted items, antiques and more. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 14 (rain date Oct. 15). Cutchogue Village Green Historic Buildings, Main Road, Cutchogue; 631-734-6382, oldtownartsguild.org. Fee $3.



OYSTER FESTIVAL

Live entertainment, artisans, pirate shows, midway rides, oyster eating and shucking contest, food court; alcohol and pets not permitted; rain or shine. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Oct. 14-15. Waterfront in Theodore Roosevelt Park and along Audrey Avenue, Oyster Bay; 516-628-1625, theoysterfestival.org.



GOLD COAST INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL

In-person and virtual movies Oct. 15-26. Venues throughout the North Shore; 516-829-2570, goldcoastarts.org. Fee Starting at $10 (some events free).

CENTER MORICHES FALL FESTIVAL

Vendors selling goods and food, raffles, artists and activities for children. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 15. Main Street, Center Moriches; 631-874-3849, moricheschamber.org.

HUNTINGTON HISTORICAL SOCIETY APPLE FESTIVAL

Local apples, baked goods, food, crafts, historic demonstrations, old-fashioned games, traditional music and tours of 1795 Kissam House. Noon-4 p.m. Oct. 15. Daniel W. Kissam House Museum, 434 Park Ave., Huntington; 631-427-7045, ext. 401, huntingtonhistoricalsociety.org.

FALL MUSTER AT THE ARSENAL

The Huntington Militia will re-create an 18th-century muster featuring Colonial encampment, military drills, Colonial life skills, tours of the Arsenal and period music. Noon-5 p.m. Oct. 15. Colonial Arsenal Museum, 425 Park Ave., Huntington; 631-223-8017, huntingtonmilitia.com.

RIVERHEAD HALLOWEEN FEST

Coffin races 3-4 p.m. on Griffing Avenue, trick or treating 4-6 p.m. on Main Street and 7 p.m. goblin parade on Main Street. Oct. 20 (rain date Oct. 27); 631-440-1350, downtownriverhead.org/halloween-fest.

MERRICK CHAMBER OF COMMERCE FALL FESTIVAL

Rides, games and food. Street fair: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Oct. 21-22. Carnival 6-10 p.m. Oct. 20 (rides only); 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Oct. 21; and 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Oct. 22. Merrick LIRR Station, Hewlett and Merrick avenues; 516-771-1171, merrickchamber.org.

APPLE FESTIVAL

Apples, pie, crafts, trash and treasure, vendors and live music noon-2 p.m. The Old Grace Church, the Delancy Floyd-Jones Free Library and Elbert Floyd Jones Cottage are available for tours. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 21. Historical Society of the Massapequas, 4755 Merrick Rd., Massapequa; 516-799-2023, massapequahistoricalsociety.org.

FALL FAMILY FISHING FESTIVAL

Fishing for the whole family, loaner rods and bait available, Casting for Pumpkins contest; more than 1,000 trout are stocked for the festival held at McDonald Pond. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 21. Hempstead Lake State Park, West Hempstead; 631-444-0283, parks.ny.gov. Fee $8 parking.

HARVEST FAIR

Featuring holiday boutiques, silent auction, baked goods, top-quality raffle baskets, Vermont cheese, white elephant, antiques and fabulous finds, casual and professional thrift shop, handcrafted items. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 21. St. John's Episcopal Church of Huntington, 12 Prospect St., Main Street, Huntington; 631-427-1752, stjohnshuntington.org.

HARVEST FESTIVAL & YARD SALE

Local craft vendors, pumpkin patch and painting, mums for sale, raffles, hot dogs, bratwurst, pretzels, baked goods, free pony rides and petting zoo (noon-2 p.m.), bounce house and more. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 21. Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, 2025 Washington Ave. Seaford; 516-781-6374.

ROCK HALL COUNTRY FAIR

Country music, Colonial historians, children’s pumpkin patch, make-your-own scarecrow and craft area, craft and food vendors, animal farm and pony rides; proceeds benefit Friends of Rock Hall. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 21-22. Rock Hall Museum, 199 Broadway, Lawrence; 516-239-1157, friendsofrockhall.org.

CENTRAL OPERATING LINES ALL GAUGE SWAP MEET

More than 90 vendors; buy, sell or swap trains and parts. 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Oct. 22, Nov. 12 and Dec. 10. AMVETS Post 18, 141 Carleton Ave., East Islip; 631-563-0173, coltrains.com. Fee $5 ages 11 and older.

PATCHOGUE’S FALL BEER FEST

Featuring more than 25 vendors including many of your favorite local breweries. DJ, unlimited samples, raffles and giveaways; 21 and older. 2-6 p.m. Oct. 22. Burgerology, 11 Railroad Ave., Patchogue; burgerologypatchoguefallbeerfest2023.eventbrite.com Fee $50.

HALLOWEEN IN THE PLAZA

Trick or treating around Kennedy Plaza in front of City Hall on West Park Avenue, live music, children's art station and handcrafted art; 11 a.m. costume parade and dance party. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 28. Long Beach; 516-476-2473, artsintheplaza.com.

BATS, BARNACLES & BROOMSTICKS HALLOWEEN PARTY

Trick or treating, vendor tables, games and prizes. Half-price for ages 3-12 in costume with a paying adult. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 28. Long Island Aquarium, 431 E. Main St., Riverhead; 631-208-9200, longislandaquarium.com. Fee Free with aquarium admission: $45.99, $31.99 ages 3-12, $32.99 ages 62 and older.

FREEPORT GEM AND MINERAL SHOW

Minerals, gems, jewelry, fossils, bead sale. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 28 and 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Oct. 29. Freeport Recreation Center, 130 E. Merrick Rd., Freeport; 631-271-8411, kaleidoscopegemshows.com. Fee $5.50 ages 11 and older.

LONG ISLAND CHRYSANTHEMUM SOCIETY SHOW

Chrysanthemums in a variety of colors and bloom types, grown outdoors by highly skilled amateurs. Noon-5 p.m. Oct. 28 and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 29. Starkie Bros. Garden Center, 721 Main St., Farmingdale; 516-263-2717, limums.org.

GREAT JACK-O'-LANTERN SPECTACULAR SAIL

A floating pumpkin festival with inflatables, balloon twisting, a children's spooky den, trick or treating, games and funny photos. The first 50 carved pumpkins received will be placed on flotation devices and lit with candles and then sailed from the back of kayaks around Belmont Lake at dusk (6:15 p.m.). 3-6 p.m. Oct. 28. Belmont Lake State Park, North Babylon; 631-321-3510, parks.ny.gov.

NORTH EASTERN ARMS COLLECTORS ANTIQUE AND MODERN ARMS SHOW

Show and sale with items from pre-Revolutionary War to modern times including muskets, swords, bayonets, medals and insignia. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 29. American Legion Post 94, 22 Grove Place, Babylon; 631-241-3299, nearms.wixsite.com/nearmshome. Fee $8.

HAUNTED BOOS-EUM AND FESTIVAL

Annual not-so-scary haunted museum with hands-on activities, a spooky animal zoo and crafts. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 29. The Whaling Museum and Education Center of Cold Spring Harbor, 301 Main St. (Route 25A), Cold Spring Harbor; 631-367-3418, cshwhalingmuseum.org. Fee $20 children ($25 at the door), $8 adults.

LONG ISLAND RESTAURANT WEEK

Participating restaurants will offer a three-course prix fixe meals. Oct. 29-Nov. 5. longislandrestaurantweek.com. Fee $24-$46.

HALLOWEEN FESTIVAL

Trick or treat in shops, children’s games, Monster Mash dancing with a parade beginning at 4 p.m., 2-5 p.m. Oct. 31, Stony Brook Village Center, Main Street; 631-751-2244, stonybrookvillage.com.

CHRISTMAS CRAFT FAIR

The Mother's Guild holds its annual craft fair with more than 100 vendors and food. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 4. St. Anthony's High School, 275 Wolf Hill Rd., South Huntington; 631-271-2020, stanthonyshs.org.

CRAFT AND VENDOR SALE

The ladies auxiliary hosts a craft and vendor sale. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 4. AMVETS Post 18, 141 Carleton Ave., East Islip; 631-277-9842.

SCANDINAVIAN BAZAAR

Imported Scandinavian decorative items and food including cheeses, chocolate, rodkal and authentic Scandinavian baked goods; includes a Scandinavian lunch. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 4. St. James Lutheran Church Parish Hall, 230 Second Ave., St. James; 631-862-8017.

ANTIQUES AND COLLECTIBLES FLEA MARKET

Held outdoors in the parking lot of Lighthouse Commons Shopping Center. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 5. 901 Montauk Hwy., Oakdale; 516-567-0657, rememberyesteryears.com.

CRAFT AND GIFT FAIR

More than 100 exhibitors with arts, crafts and gift items. See handmade textiles, jewelry, painted wood signs, painted flowerpots, soft sculpture, totes and pillows. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 11-12. Hauppauge High School, 500 Lincoln Blvd., Hauppauge; 631-846-1459, depasmarket.com.

HOLIDAY CRAFT FAIR

Featuring 50 quality craft dealers, handmade and needle crafts, folk art, wood items and baked goods. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 11. St. James Lutheran Church Parish Hall, 230 Second Ave.; 631-584-5212, stjlc.com.

CENTRAL OPERATING LINES ALL GAUGE SWAP MEET

More than 90 vendors. Buy, sell or swap trains and parts. 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Nov. 12. AMVETS Post 18, 141 Carleton Ave., East Islip; 631-563-0173, coltrains.com. Fee $5 ages 12 and older.

ARTS AND CRAFTS FAIR

Vendors selling handmade items, includes hand-painted wood, metal and glass, hand-knit items, personalized ornaments, candles, primitives, baby items, fall and holiday decorations. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 17-18 and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 19. American Legion Post 948, 2730 Royle St., Bellmore; 631-875-8848.

CHRISTMAS FAIR

Christmas fair featuring vendors and crafts. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Nov. 18. Trinity Lutheran Church of Islip, 111 Nassau Ave., Islip; 631-277-1555, trinityislip.org.

FALL ANTIQUES, FINE ART AND CRAFT FAIR

Fine art, photography, jewelry, pottery, quilting, knitted and crocheted items, wood crafts, collectibles, antiques, vintage items and other treasures. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 18. Peconic Recreation Center, 970 Peconic Lane; 631-734-6382 oldtownartsguild.org.

FINE ARTS AND CRAFTS FAIR

Featuring over 100 professional artists and craftsmen selling paintings, photography, sculpture, ceramics, jewelry, wooden items, florals, handbags, clothing, toys, dolls and other handmade gifts for the holidays. There will also be a food court. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 18. Walt Whitman High School, 301 W. Hills Rd., Huntington Station; 631-549-8582, shufsd.org.



CRAFT AND GIFT FAIR

Features exhibitors with handmade and self-designed crafts. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 18-19. East Islip High School, 1 Redmen St., Islip Terrace; 631-846-1459, depasmarket.com.

MODEL TRAIN SHOW

Multiple operating layouts from area clubs coordinated by Trainville Hobby Depot. Benefits the Oyster Bay Railway Museum. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 18-19. William P. Bennett Hicksville Community Center, 28 W. Carl St., Hicksville; 516-433-4444, trainville.com. Fee $5, $3 ages 4-11.

LONG ISLAND MUSIC LOVERS FAIR

Records, compact discs, DVDs and memorabilia for sale. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Nov. 19. American Legion Post 1066, 66 Veterans Blvd., Massapequa; 973-209-6067, showsandexpos.com. Fee $5 general admission, $15 8 a.m. preshow.

PSYCHIC, HEALER AND WELLNESS EXPO

Readings available from clairvoyants, mediums, palm readers, astrologists, numerologists, reiki healing sessions, angel card readers and tarot card readers. Health and wellness vendors offer crystals, essential oils, original jewelry and alternative health products. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 19 Holiday Inn Long Island, 1730 N. Ocean Ave., Holtsville; 516-639-6903. Fee Readings: $40 per 15-minute session.

THE COUNTRY PARLOR

Holiday show featuring folk art, crafts and gifts including baskets, tree trimmings and holiday décor, wreaths, rugs, woodcarvings and decoys and more. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Nov. 24-26. Hallockville Museum Farm, 6038 Sound Ave., Riverhead; 631-298-5292, hallockville.com.



1863 THANKSGIVING

Celebration includes traditional cooking demonstrations, traditional fiddle music, historic legends and more, presented by Nassau County. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 25-26. Old Bethpage Village Restoration, Round Swamp Road, Old Bethpage; 516-572-8409, oldbethpagevillagerestoration.org. Fee $15, $13 ages 5-12.

CITY OF GLEN COVE TREE LIGHTING & MERRY TREE FESTIVAL

Activities in the Village Square downtown and "Tree of Light" tree lighting ceremony. 1:30-4:30 p.m. Dec. 2 (tree lighting begins at 4:45 p.m.). Glen Cove Village Square; 516-676-2004, glencoveny.gov.

HOLIDAY FAIR

Local artisans and unique holiday gifts, crafts and face painting for children and an opportunity to take photos with Santa. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 2. Southold Town Recreation Center, 970 Peconic Lane, Peconic; 631-765-5500, southoldhistorical.org.

CHARLES DICKENS FESTIVAL

Family-oriented celebration features parades, trolley and carriage rides, vendors, costumed characters from "A Christmas Carol," Victorian entertainment and more. Events occur throughout the day, check website for schedule and locations. Dec. 2-3. Port Jefferson Village; 631-473-4724, portjeff.com/dickens.

SMITHTOWN CRAFT FAIR

More than 100 exhibitors with arts, crafts and gift items. See handmade textiles, jewelry, painted wood signs, painted flower pots, soft sculpture, totes, pillows and more. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 2-3. Smithtown East High School, 10 School St.; 631-846-1459, depasmarket.com.

HOLIDAY FESTIVAL

Featuring a puppet processional parade with 14-foot puppets, a promenade of decorated holiday trees, live music, holiday trains display, a visit from Santa, holiday tree lighting. Noon-6 p.m. Dec. 3. Stony Brook Village Center, Main Street, Stony Brook; 631-751-2244, stonybrookvillage.com.

PSYCHIC, HEALER AND WELLNESS EXPO

Psychics, readings, holistic wellness, essential oils. 12 p.m.-5 p.m. Dec. 3. Fire Island Vines, 17 E. Main St., Bay Shore; 516-639-6903.



HERITAGE COUNTRY CHRISTMAS OUTDOOR FESTIVAL

Walk the decorated grounds, view carolers, historical demonstrations, ornament decorating, take a winter hayride, make s’mores over an open fire. Noon-4 p.m. Dec. 9. Smithtown Historical Society, 239 E. Main St.; 631-265-6768, smithtownhistorical.org. Fee: $5.

NORTHPORT WINTER CRAFT FAIR

More than 150 exhibitors with arts, crafts and gift items. See handmade textiles, jewelry, painted wood signs, painted flowerpots, soft sculpture, totes, pillows and more. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 9-10. Northport High School, 154 Laurel Hill Rd.; 631-846-1459, depasmarket.com.

CENTRAL OPERATING LINES ALL GAUGE SWAP MEET

More than 90 vendors. Buy, sell or swap trains and parts. 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Dec. 10. AMVETS Post 18, 141 Carleton Ave., East Islip; 631-563-0173, coltrains.com. Fee $5 ages 12 and older.

SELDEN CRAFT AND GIFT FAIR

More than 150 exhibitors with arts, crafts and gift items. See handmade textiles, jewelry, painted wood signs, painted flower pots, soft sculpture, totes and pillows. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 16-17. Newfield High School, 145 Marshall Dr., Selden; 631-846-1459, depasmarket.com.