Catch free concerts this summer on Long Island at town parks and the Jones Beach Bandshell

Outdoor live music is synonymous with summer on Long Island. However, tickets can get costly. But the beauty of Nassau and Suffolk is the plethora of free concerts in July and August. Here’s a calendar of shows not to miss this season. Shows are open to all unless otherwise noted.

JULY 11

Milagro taps into the spirit of Santana at Overlook Beach in Babylon at 7:30 p.m.; Ocean Parkway, 631-957-3000, townofbabylon.com, for Town of Babylon residents.

JULY 14

Desert Highway sings the songs of the Eagles at the Lakeside Theatre in Eisenhower Park at 8 p.m.; Field 6, in East Meadow; 1899 Hempstead Tpke., 516-572-0201, nassaucountyny.gov.

JULY 15

Feel the love with singer Robert Neary, star of “So Good! The Neil Diamond Experience,” at Ellsworth W. Allen Park in Farmingdale at 8 p.m.; 45 Motor Avenue, 516-797-7925, oysterbaytown.com, for Town of Oyster Bay residents.

JULY 16

Take in Tom Cavanagh’s transformation into “the Man in Black” at his Johnny Cash show, “Walking the Line,” at Morgan Park in Glen Cove at 7 p.m.; Germaine Street and Landing Road, 516-671-0017, morganparkmusic.org.

JULY 18

Turn back the clock to the ‘70s as The New York Bee Gees bring the boogie to Tanner Park in Copiague at 7:30 p.m.; Kerrigan Road, 631-957-3000, townofbabylon.com, for Town of Babylon residents.

Pump delivers a dose of all Aerosmith eras at the Nesconset Gazebo at 7 p.m.; Smithtown Boulevard, 631-672-5197, nesconsetchamber.org.

JULY 20

Freebird waves the Lynyrd Skynyrd flag at Seamans Neck Park in Seaford at 8 p.m.; 2700 S. Seamans Neck Rd., 516-489-5000, hempsteadny.gov, for Town of Hempstead residents.

JULY 22

The Lords of 52nd Street perform a set of Billy Joel classics at the Lakeside Theatre in Eisenhower Park at 8 p.m.; Field 6, in East Meadow; 1899 Hempstead Tpke., 516-572-0201, nassaucountyny.gov.

JULY 25

See BonJourney blend the best of Bon Jovi and Journey at the Nesconset Gazebo at 7 p.m.; Smithtown Boulevard, 631-672-5197, nesconsetchamber.org.

Mike DelGuidice of the Billy Joel Band headlines John J. Burns Park in Massapequa Park at 8 p.m.; 4990 Merrick Rd., 516-797-7925, oysterbaytown.com, for Town of Oyster Bay residents.

JULY 28

See the resurrection of the King of Pop as “Who’s Bad — The Ultimate Michael Jackson Experience” comes to Tanner Park in Copiague at 7:30 p.m.; Kerrigan Road, 631-957-3000, townofbabylon.com, for Town of Babylon residents.

Get your Zac Brown Band fix with ZBTB at Heckscher Park in Huntington at 7 p.m.; Prime Avenue and Route 25A, 631-271-8423, huntingtonarts.org.

JULY 29

Lee Rocker of the Stray Cats plays John J. Burns Park in Massapequa Park at 8 p.m.; 4990 Merrick Rd., 516-797-7925, oysterbaytown.com, for Town of Oyster Bay residents.

JULY 30

Celebrate the music of Earth, Wind & Fire with D’Votion at Morgan Park in Glen Cove at 7 p.m.; Germaine Street and Landing Road, 516-671-0017, morganparkmusic.org.

Streetfighter interprets the Rolling Stones at Hoyt Farm in Commack at 7 p.m.; 200 New Highway, 631-360-7512, smithtownny.gov, for Town of Smithtown residents.

AUG. 4

Sir Paul focuses on the Beatles and solo hits of Paul McCartney at the Jones Beach Bandshell, Field 4 at Jones Beach in Wantagh at 8 p.m.; 1 Ocean Parkway, 516-826-5979.

AUG. 5

Sharp Dressed Band doubles as ZZ Top at the Jones Beach Bandshell, Field 4 at Jones Beach in Wantagh at 8 p.m.; 1 Ocean Parkway, 516-826-5979.

AUG. 10

Petty Rumors combines the catalogs of Tom Petty and Stevie Nicks at Seamans Neck Park in Seaford; 2700 S. Seamans Neck Rd., 516-489-5000, hempsteadny.gov, for Town of Hempstead residents.

AUG. 12

The Gentlemen of Soul brings back old school R&B at Heckscher Park in Huntington at 7 p.m.; Prime Avenue and Route 25A, 631-271-8423, huntingtonarts.org.

AUG. 13

Misty Mountain recalls Led Zeppelin at Hoyt Farm in Commack at 7 p.m.; 200 New Highway, 631-360-7512, smithtownny.gov, for Town of Smithtown residents.

AUG. 17

Get your groove on at “Freestyle Night” with the Cover Girls, Rob Base and C-Bank at Heckscher Park in Huntington at 7 p.m.; Prime Avenue and Route 25A, 631-271-8423, huntingtonarts.org.

AUG. 18

Be jammin’ with Next Level Band on “Reggae Night” at Heckscher Park in Huntington at 7 p.m.; Prime Avenue and Route 25A, 631-271-8423, huntingtonarts.org.

AUG. 19

“America’s Got Talent” finalist Sal “The Voice” Valentinetti croons an evening of Frank Sinatra at Heckscher Park in Huntington at 7 p.m.; Prime Avenue and Route 25A, 631-271-8423, huntingtonarts.org.

Bowie Station brings back the late David Bowie at the Jones Beach Bandshell, Field 4 at Jones Beach in Wantagh at 8 p.m.; 1 Ocean Parkway, 516-826-5979.

AUG. 20

Last Exit recreates Pearl Jam at the Jones Beach Bandshell, Field 4 at Jones Beach in Wantagh at 8 p.m.; 1 Ocean Parkway, 516-826-5979.

AUG. 25

Foreign Journey mixes the chart toppers of Foreigner and Journey at the Jones Beach Bandshell, Field 4 at Jones Beach in Wantagh at 8 p.m.; 1 Ocean Parkway, 516-826-5979.



AUG. 27

Ted Vigil channels John Denver at Morgan Park in Glen Cove at 7 p.m.; Germaine Street and Landing Road, 516-671-0017, morganparkmusic.org.

SEPT. 1

Deadheads will gather to witness Half Step perform some Grateful Dead at the Jones Beach Bandshell, Field 4 at Jones Beach in Wantagh at 8 p.m.; 1 Ocean Parkway, 516-826-5979.

SEPT. 2

Parrotheads can flock to see Jimmy Buffett tribute act Barometer Soup at the Jones Beach Bandshell, Field 4 at Jones Beach in Wantagh at 8 p.m.; 1 Ocean Parkway, 516-826-5979.

SEPT. 3

Sugar Ray recalls the ‘90s at the Lakeside Theatre in Eisenhower Park at 8 p.m.; Field 6, 1899 Hempstead Tpke., 516-572-0201, nassaucountyny.gov.