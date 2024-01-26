'Harry Potter'-inspired pop-up bar opens in Farmingdale

You may be a muggle, but that doesn’t mean you can’t enter the wizarding world of “Harry Potter” this winter as Hogwarts Hall Pop Up Bar comes to Alibi Lounge in Farmingdale through March 3.

“Certain movies stand the test of time and we recognize that the 'Harry Potter' films have a strong following,” says Michael Marra, president of Unique Social Events, which is presenting the event inspired by the film. “This is a 90-minute experience of themed décor and interactive cocktails with an accompanying bar menu for those 21 and over.”

Alibi Lounge co-owner Chris Molano adds, “Anybody from 25-40, grew up on 'Harry Potter.' Now they are drinking age and this is a fun way for them to relive their childhood.”

WIZARD DECOR DU JOUR

Past pop-ups at Alibi Lounge include Jack’s Nightmare and Mr. Grinch, but this time around Unique Social Events is going all out taking on the biggest build they’ve ever done.

“We divided the room into two separate elements from the original movie,” says Marra. “One side is Diagon Alley with some storefronts fans will recognize. The other side replicates the look of Hogwarts’ dining hall with banners representing each wizarding house. Additionally, Quidditch broom sticks, wands and floating candles will be hanging from the ceiling.”

All attendees will receive a souvenir 20 oz. Butterbeer stein bearing the event logo on the front. Plus, Thursday night seatings include trivia with Potter-themed prizes.

COSMIC COCKTAILS

The star of the show is the creative cocktails put together by Molano who has made up a magical menu of beverages.

“The Sorting Hat,” which is served in a coupe Champagne glass, consists of tequila, peach liqueur, lime juice and garnished with a Sorting Hat and salt rim ($16).

“It starts off clear but we give you a magic potion with it,” says Molano. “When the potion gets dropped in the drink, it turns to the color of the wizard house that you will belong to for the rest of the night.”

More interactive drinks include The Winged Key served in a flute glass filled with gin, elderflower, lemon juice, agave and silver luster dust, topped with Prosecco and garnished with cotton candy ($16). “You put the cotton candy garnish in the drink and it melts in creating a color variation and adding a sugary taste to the flavor profile,” says Marra.

“Felix Felicis” comes in a hurricane glass containing vodka, peach liqueur, cranberry juice, orange juice and silver luster dust with a dry ice puck ($16). “The ingredients are presented to the customer who then builds the drink as their own potion,” says Marra. “The drink even smokes.”

There are drinks that take inspiration from all four wizarding houses — Gryffindor, Slytherin, Ravenclaw and Hufflepuff. Each one is based on its house color.

The “Slytherin Martini” consists of vodka, cream of coconut, crème de menthe, half & half with green luster dust ($15). “Gryffindor” is made of vodka, raspberry liqueur, lime juice topped with Prosecco and a cranberry sugar rim served in a coupe Champagne glass ($15). “Ravenclaw” has white spiced rum, blue curaçao, lime juice, blue luster dust, topped with grenadine and garnished with fresh mint and an orange slice in a Collins glass ($15). “Hufflepuff” arrives in a lowball rocks glass with bourbon, angostura bitters, sugar, garnished with a cinnamon stick and golden snitch ($15).

For those who prefer to remain alcohol-free but still want in on the madness can enjoy a selection from the mocktail menu.

Have a sweet tooth? Try the “Butterbeer Float” featuring vanilla ice cream with cream soda, caramel syrup, butterscotch syrup and butterscotch drizzle served in a mug ($10). Make your own Polyjuice Potion using pineapple juice, passion fruit juice, orange juice, vanilla syrup and dry ice puck for a smoking effect ($12). Chocolate lovers will go crazy for the hot cocoa, which is hot chocolate with gingerbread syrup, half & half topped with whipped cream plus garnished with sprinkles ($10).

MUNCHIES FOR MUGGLES

The food is not focused on full entrees but rather festive bar tapas to nibble on in between cocktails. Sink your teeth into the pulled pork hoagie with coleslaw ($16) or two kinds of personal pan pizzas such as a cheese pie and a spinach white pie ($14). Shareables include a three-cheese dip with tortilla chips ($15), loaded potato or chicken pot pie wontons with an avocado ranch dipping sauce ($13) and pretzel nuggets stuffed with bacon and Cheddar cheese with a nacho cheese dip ($12).

DON’T FORGET PHOTO-OPS

There will be several photo-op sections where guests can pose for several selfies.

“We have half of the luggage cart as it is entering a brick wall from Platform 9 3/4 so people will be able to mimic going through the wall by grabbing the cart and posing for a photo,” says Marra.

Additionally, Potterheads might recognize the arched window from Ollivander's wand shop from Diagon Alley as well as other fictional stores like Wiseacre’s Wizarding Equipment and Eeylops Owl Emporium.

“We’ve upgraded our production side of things. There will be a lot of extra backlighting giving a realistic feel to Diagon Alley and Hogwarts’ dining hall,” says Marra. “It will make you feel like you are actually in the movie.”