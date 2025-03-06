Growing 250 types of flowers in three greenhouses during the middle of winter is no easy feat. Hicks Nurseries in Westbury has pulled it off annually for its Flower and Garden Show, which runs March 6-30. Now in its 35th year, the show serves as a kickoff to the spring season.

"We are here to inspire Long Island gardeners old and new from masters to first time homeowners who have never put a plant in the ground," says Ken Muellers, Hicks’ senior landscape designer. "The idea is to get people excited for spring gardening by showing them beautiful gardens in bloom."

The 20,000-square-foot greenhouse has eight gardens designed under this year’s theme, "Spring is in the Air." Here’s a breakdown of what is on display at the free experience.

'APRIL SHOWERS'

The “April Showers” garden features hanging umbrellas. Credit: Linda Rosier

Water makes the flowers grow, which is the running theme of the "April Showers" garden as it flows all throughout in various capacities. "There’s a cloud raining down into a pond that flows into a waterfall, which goes into a stream," says Muellers.

Visitors can spot rain boots, umbrellas and duckling statues. Credit: Linda Rosier

"The stream feeds the garden with water to produce the flowers." The garden features Okame cherry and Hawthorn trees with flowering shrubs, such as forsythia, rhododendrons, spiraea, lilacs and deutzia.

'SPRING INTO ACTION'

The garden features a golf course scene. Credit: Linda Rosier

Sports is the spin on the "Spring Into Action" garden inspired by the Augusta National Golf Club in Georgia, where the Masters annual golf tournament takes place. "For many golf fans, the Masters at Augusta is a symbol of spring with its beautiful scenery and blooms," says Anthony Musso, Hicks’ landscape design salesperson. "It blends the championship fairway with a southern spring landscape. There’s a stone arch bridge, which is reminiscent of Augusta’s Hogan and Nelson bridges, that serves as the focal point of the garden."

The garden’s layout mimics the contours of the Augusta golf course with different fairways and greens along with plants like lilacs, azaleas, rhododendrons, kwanzan and weeping cherry trees plus pink dogwood.

'SPRING FLING'

Visual designer Greg Bashaw adds finishing touches to the Ferris wheel. Credit: Linda Rosier

Enter the world of an outdoor spring carnival complete with a Ferris wheel and kissing booth at the "Spring Fling" garden. "The blooms have a lot of pinks and reds," says Muellers. "There are different types of roses as well as annuals like geraniums and lantanas."

'GARDEN PARTY'

A teapot brings the display to life. Credit: Linda Rosier

Enjoy this English-style "Garden Party" garden that has a big teacup and teapot with small benches and a fountain. "It has a fun formal aesthetic with some spiral evergreens with box hedges for structure," says Muellers. "There are different types of rhododendrons and azaleas. It also has exbury azaleas, which are unique because they don’t have leaves when they flower making them very showy."

'SPRING RENEWAL'

A variety of flowers are used to create the “Spring Renewal” garden. Credit: Linda Rosier

Take in the giant dandelion in this "Spring Renewal" garden featuring flowering dogwoods, exbury azaleas and spiraeas. "This is about the start of spring," says Musso. "The garden will show flowers that are just starting to open up. It gives you the anticipation for what is coming."

'SPRING TAKES FLIGHT'

Spot a fairy sculpture in the garden. Credit: Linda Rosier

Picture a fairy garden with a floral arch and several perennials plus a big boulder where a fairy rests. "It’s a whimsical kind of garden," says Muellers. "There are some things with dark foliage like purple leaf plum, PJM rhododendrons and coral bells."

'UP, UP AND AWAY'

Inspired by the Pixar film, "Up," the "Up, Up and Away" garden house appears as if it’s floating away. "There’s a house in the center of the garden that is taking flight with balloons in the air pulling it out of the ground," says Musso. "The garden has a neighborhood vibe with the house, a picket fence and foundation landscape plus a wishing well."

Expect to see some hydrangeas, azaleas, rhododendrons, Kwanzan cherry trees and roses with color patterns of pinks, blues and some white.

'BUGS, BUGS, BUGS'

The "Bugs, Bugs, Bugs" garden features colorful flowers and a butterfly display. Credit: Linda Rosier

Consider this garden an ode to pollinators featuring plants that supply butterflies and bees with nectar. The garden has a tropical look with oversize plants such as lilacs, viburnums, a Japanese pieris called andromeda and a crabapple tree. "It features a 14-foot tree that we built in the greenhouse with a beehive hanging from it," says Muellers. "Our production team took a tree trunk log and cut it into segments then wrapped it around one of the columns of the building. They even built out branches to make it look realistic."



SCAVENGER HUNT

Kids can get involved by taking on the scavenger hunt, which is the interactive portion of the show. "We have one element hidden in every garden," says Muellers. "The goal is to hunt down each one that is related to the theme of the garden. There will definitely be some fun things to look for this year."

SHOW SALES

Colorful flowers and plants are used to create displays at Hicks Nurseries' annual Flower and Garden Show. Credit: Linda Rosier

Green thumbs will be excited to learn that sales are happening to coincide with the show. Those who are looking to get a jump on their spring gardening can pick up some plants on their way out. "You can get a flat of spring pansies, that are regularly $39.92, for $19.99," says Eleni Roselli, Hicks’ director of marketing. "Geraniums, which are normally $1.49, are on sale for 99 cents. Potted 6-inch daffodils, tulips and hyacinths are $9.99 each, but if you buy three or more they are $6.99 each."