Ice Festival returns to Port Jefferson: Know before you go 

Embrace the cold this winter in Port Jefferson at the fourth annual Ice Festival on Jan. 28 and 29 (rain date: Feb. 4 and 5) from noon to 5 p.m. There will be a variety of free outdoor activities taking place at different locations throughout the village.

“We want to bring business into Port Jefferson during the off-season. The winter tends to be the slowest part of the year,” says James Luciano, secretary of the Port Jefferson Business Improvement District, which oversees the festival. “This event draws a lot of people and there’s plenty of free parking. Everyone is encouraged to come out!”

WATCH ICE SCULPTING

Suffolk County’s Rich Daly, the world fastest ice carver from the Guinness Book of World Records and 2015/2016 U.S. National Ice Carving Champion, carves a life-size seahorse at Port Jefferson's third annual Ice Festival. Credit: Megan Miller

Over 25 ice sculptures can be found all around Port Jefferson created by the world’s fastest ice carver — according to Guinness World Records — Richard Daly of Mastic Beach, who will do live carvings three times a day at noon on Mill Creek Road in front of Port Jeff Brewing Company, 2 p.m. at Pocket Park in front of Portside Bar & Grill and 4 p.m. in Roger’s Frigate parking lot on Main Street on Jan. 28 and 29.

“You can see a giant block of ice transform into a piece of art right before your eyes,” says Daly, who uses chain saws, blow torches, chisels and large die grinders to create his sculptures. “You never know exactly what you are going to see because the sculpture themes are always different. At the festival, no two sculptures are the same.”

TAKE ICE SHOTS

Ice Princesses will make an appearance in Port Jefferson at the 4th annual Ice Festival on Jan. 28 and 29. Credit: Greater Port Jefferson Chamber of Commerce /Barbara Ransome

Those seeking selfies can head over to an authentic ice castle, built by Daly, where photo-ops will be available with ice princesses and Cinderella from noon to 3 p.m. on both days.

“The castle is made of 22 blocks of ice, which weighs roughly 7,000 pounds and stands 13-feet wide by 9-feet tall,” says Daly, 42. “Each block of ice is 300 pounds so they take a while to melt. But, the colder it is outside, the better.”

More photos can be shot at a Valentine’s Day ice frame on Arden Place across from Starbucks on Jan. 28. from noon to 5 p.m. or get a football-themed picture with a Super Bowl ice sculpture on Jan. 29 at the same location and time.

ACTIVITIES TO TRY

Everyone can take turns carving their names in an 8-foot graffiti wall of ice on the side of Kilwins old-fashioned confectionery on Main Street from noon to 5 p.m. on both days.

Take in a game of ice cornhole at Rocketship Park, near Stacy’s Finds/Pattern Finders on East Main Street and in front of Port Jeff Brewing Co. on Mill Creek Road on both days from noon to 5 p.m. Go virtual skiing at The Space at Port Jefferson on Traders Cove from noon to 4 p.m. on both days (reservations required via text 516-939-8960).

SNAG SOME SNACKS

The Port Jefferson Chamber of Commerce will present its Mac N’ Cheese Crawl at the 4th annual Ice Festival, where guests can taste samples at 12 local restaurants. Credit: Barbara Ransome

Warm up with free hot chocolate on the deck of PJ Lobster House on Main Street from noon to 3 p.m. or roast some marshmallows in Roger’s Frigate parking lot from noon to 5 p.m. on both days.

Carb lovers can take part in the Mac N’ Cheese Crawl, presented by the Port Jefferson Chamber of Commerce from 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Participants can taste 4 oz. samples of various recipes at 12 local restaurants ($25 per person via eventbrite.com).

“Each restaurant delivers its own version of mac n’ cheese,” says Barbara Ransome, the chamber’s director of operations. “It’s nice comfort food in the winter time.”

But this is not just your typical generic mac n’ cheese. Curry Club at Saghar will offer Tikka Masala mac n’ cheese with a tomato base, cream and an Indian spice blend. Meanwhile, the Whiskey Barrel is set to cook up sharp white Cheddar mac n’ cheese with shells. Over at Torte Jeff Pie Co., a pie inspired apple cider mac n’ cheese gets made using hard apple cider, Cheddar cheese, Gouda, plus chopped apples with a butter sage crumb sprinkle on top and Pasta Pasta has a Cheddar and Asiago mac n’ cheese with prosciutto planned.

Other attractions include horse and carriage rides ($12 per person), which start at Harborview Christian Church on East Main Street then goes through some side streets and loops onto Main Street from noon to 5 p.m. on both days. There will also be live music outdoors at the Port Jeff Brewing Co. featuring acts like Erik McCormick on Jan. 28 and the Castaways on Jan. 29 from 1 to 3 p.m. on both days. The Shine Dance Company from East Setauket girls dance team is set to perform on Jan. 28 at 3 p.m. in Roger’s Frigate parking lot.