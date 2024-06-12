Juneteenth events on Long Island

Honor Juneteenth — the federal holiday that commemorates the emancipation of enslaved African Americans — with events around Long Island, including art displays, live music and presentations on notable leaders throughout history.

JUNE 13

BELLPORT

Celebration: Learn more about the history and importance of Juneteenth with musical performances, speeches and food, 6 to 8 p.m. at South Country Library. Free; 22 Station Rd., register at sctylib.org, 631-286-0818.

JUNE 15

ELMONT

Live music performance: Jerome “City” Smith and the City Sounds Music Ensemble perform songs of freedom, fun, joy and jubilation. This free event takes place at 2 p.m. in the theater at Elmont Memorial Library; 700 Hempstead Tpke., elmontlibrary.org, 516-354-5280.

GLEN COVE

Presentation and performance: Experience the energy and excitement of African drumming at 2 p.m. at the Glen Cove Public Library. Baba Kazi Oliver entertains with his rhythms and teaches about the historical and cultural importance of the drum. Free; 4 Glen Cove Ave., register at glencovelibrary.org, 516-676-2130.

JUNE 17

LEVITTOWN

Presentation: Learn about the overlooked contributions from African American women in United States history including abolitionist and educator Sarah Mapps Douglass and nurse and educator Susie King Taylor, 2 p.m. at Levittown Public Library. Free; 1 Bluegrass Lane, register at levittownpl.org, 516-731-5728.

JUNE 19

COLD SPRING HARBOR

Presentation, scavenger hunt and craft: Celebrate the resistance and resilience of African Americans in the whaling industry, discover the stories of trailblazing captains, inventors and craftsmen, participate in a scavenger hunt around the museum's special exhibit and construct a boat model using a variety of wooden materials, noon and 2 p.m. at The Whaling Museum and Education Center. Event is $10 plus admission, $8, $6 ages 4-7; 301 Main St., cshwhalingmuseum.org, 631-367-3418.

HEMPSTEAD

Celebration: Celebrate the day of freedom with live entertainment, cultural expressions, a craft fair, food vendors and games, 5 to 8 p.m. at Kennedy Park. Free; 335 Greenwich St., villageofhempstead.org, 516-478-6286.

WAINSCOTT

Jubilee, party, awards and celebration ceremony: Features traditional food, signature cocktails, wine, beer, dancing, a gospel extravaganza, DJ Infmatick, jewelry and art vendors, 6 p.m. at LTV Studios. Honorees include Assemblyman Fred Thiele, Parrish Art Museum, Sylvester Manor, Bay Street Theater and more. Tickets are $75, $100 at the door; 75 Industrial Rd., ltveh.org, 631-537-2777.

WESTBURY

Presentation: The NAACP delves into the inception of the Juneteenth holiday. Community members are encouraged to share their Westbury history, spanning from the past to the future, 6 p.m. at Westbury Memorial Public Library. Free; 445 Jefferson St., register at westburylibrary.org, 516-333-0176.

JUNE 20

HUNTINGTON STATION

Fashion show: Rhonda Gooden, owner of Chez Lãa Reine in Huntington, hosts a fashion show from 5 to 9 p.m. on the Great Lawn of the Walt Whitman Birthplace State Historic Site. This free event features a dozen models showcasing African American styles throughout history, a poetry reading, a presentation and an exhibit of artifacts. Eats including BBQ from CJ’s Caribbean American Grill Food Truck will be available for purchase; 246 Old Walt Whitman Rd., waltwhitman.org/events/freedom-to-be-fabulous, 631-427-5240.

JUNE 22

HUNTINGTON STATION

Celebration: Freedom Day takes place from 1 to 6 p.m. at Manor Field Park and features historic reflections, music, dancing, cultural experiences, food trucks, giveaways and raffles. Free; bring a lawn chair. Rain date: 2 p.m. June 23; 110 E. Fifth St., heckscher.org.

NORTHPORT

Black history walking tour: Explore the area's history during Northport Historical Society's guided walking tour. The tour begins at the information booth at Northport Village Park at 1 p.m. Attendees will hear stories of the diverse Black families who lived in and around Northport for generations. The tour involves walking on uneven sidewalks and pavement. Tickets are $7; at the end of Main Street, register at northporthistorical.org/events, 631-757-9859.

JUNE 23

CENTER MORICHES

Celebration: The Ketcham Inn Foundation celebrates with a guest speaker and light refreshments at 12:30 p.m. at the Mary E. Bell House; Free; 66 Railroad Ave., register at ketchaminnfoundation.org/mary-e-bell-house, 631-878-1855.

PORT WASHINGTON

Musical performance: ART by Nigel performs a show that merges the soulful sounds of gospel, jazz, R&B and soul to pay homage to Juneteenth at 3 p.m. at Port Washington Public Library. Free; 1 Library Dr., register at pwpl.org, 516-883-4400.

Compiled by Gina Tabarus with LaToya Rodriguez and Daniel Variano