Experience Taylor Swift and Billie Eilish music in a new way at Vanderbilt's laser light shows 

An auditorium of more than 180 seats in the round evokes a theatrical setting as loud music begins to blast through the speakers. There’s no band in sight — instead the seats tilt back giving each attendee a full view of the dome-shaped ceiling. The familiar keyboard intro to '80s hit "Jump" plays as little laser circles made of squiggly red lines fill the sky before morphing into purple suns and then bursting into swirls.

The lasers completely match the music’s energy, giving the impression of an electronic kaleidoscope with the excitement of watching a fireworks show. This is "Laser Van Halen," one of the music laser light shows taking over the Vanderbilt Museum & Planetarium in Centerport.

Lights project onto the ceiling during the "Laser Van Halen" show at the Vanderbilt Museum & Planetarium. Credit: Howard Simmons

"We try to offer a broad range of music styles from alternative to rock to EDM to pop. Artists we have featured include Michael Jackson, Prince, Queen, Outkast, Beastie Boys and more. We hit every target audience that we can," says planetarium director Dave Bush. "Laser Van Halen" ran through December, making way for a lineup of pop artists this winter.

WHAT IS A MUSIC LASER SHOW?

Lean back and look up to enjoy the laser music show at the Vanderbilt Museum & Planetarium. Credit: Howard Simmons

The hourlong show features 12 to 16 songs by a featured artist that plays on surround-sound speakers with lasers correlating their movement to the music.

"We have a total of five laser projectors," says Bush. "The main one sits in the middle with a fish-eye lens while the remaining four shoot laser beams up over the heads of the audience in a haze of fog so we can create texture and layering within the dome itself."

The lasers are made using software called Pangolin. Vanderbilt purchases the license from Laser Fantasy and Audio Visual Imagineering,which creates the content and the visuals. The lasers build character animations as well as shapes and vortexes with different colors. There’s even a hazer that pumps in smoke.

"What’s really cool is if we project a laser beam as a line then make it move, we can create underwater effects inside the theater that hovers over the audience’s heads," says Bush.

LASER MAYHEM

"Laser Van Halen" was a hit as late guitarist Eddie Van Halen’s blazing licks got amplified by the laser imagery. Similar effects can be seen at upcoming shows.

"It’s a very cool and different way to experience the music because of the visuals. The lasers sync very well," says Stephen Strawgate, of Wantagh, who has seen "Laser Pink Floyd," "Laser Aerosmith," "Laser Metallica" and "Laser AC/DC." "I also like the way the animations correlate with songs."

Van Halen was one of the first concerts Candie Howell, of Westhampton, had ever seen, back in 1984 at Nassau Coliseum. "I’m a huge fan," she says. "I remember watching David Lee Roth take a leap off the drum riser."

Wearing her VH hoodie, Howell enjoyed seeing the "Laser Van Halen" show with her friends. "What they do with lasers here is amazing," says Howell, 58. "The color completely matched the sound."

GAGA, SWIFT AND EILISH: UPCOMING SHOWS

Upcoming laser light shows at Vanderbilt Museum & Planetarium include "Laser Taylor Swift" and "Laser Billie Eilish." Credit: Howard Simmons

Perhaps the most popular show at Vanderbilt Planetarium is "Laser Taylor Swift," which runs at 4 p.m. multiple times a week (upcoming dates are Saturday, Sunday, and Jan. 25 and 26). "Laser Billie Eilish" takes over at 9 p.m. Friday and Jan. 24; "Laser Rush" at 9 p.m. Saturday and Jan. 25 and Laser Gaga at 9 p.m. Jan. 31 and Feb. 7.

"Laser audiences have changed over time. In the '80s it was younger, rowdy audiences; these crowds have grown up a bit and are now bringing their kids and, in some cases, even grandkids," says Bush. "It’s mostly adults over 25 from all walks of life and backgrounds. Some people get up and dance or you can party in your chair if you want."